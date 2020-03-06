What is the HR-V?

The Honda HR-V is Honda's smallest SUV, and one of the automaker's least expensive vehicles overall. A reasonable starting price and practical storage make the HR-V the perfect starting point for buyers looking to maximize bang for their buck. Vehicles in this price range naturally have to compromise in some areas, but the HR-V makes fewer concessions than most. Unlike some rivals, the ride and seats are quite pleasant. Once you consider the notable passenger comfort, roomy back row, and class-leading amount of cargo space, you realize the HR-V is one of the only subcompact crossovers well suited to road trips.

Drawbacks are relatively few but still worth mentioning. The four-cylinder engine feels underpowered and is always fairly loud, whether accelerating from a stop or cruising on a highway. The infotainment system is an older Honda unit that doesn't benefit from the newest version's improved graphics and usability.

Buyers looking for a similarly useful small SUV would do well to also consider the Kia Soul, which was redesigned just last year. The Hyundai Kona is also quite good, and there's an EV version with 258 miles of range.