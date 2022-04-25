What is the Santa Cruz?

There's no arguing that pickup trucks are some of the most capable and versatile vehicles for a variety of people. The problem is, trucks have been getting bigger with every passing generation, and even today's midsize pickups are almost as big as full-size trucks were a few decades ago. There's a new breed of small trucks, and the 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz is leading the charge for those who desire improved fuel economy, a more affordable price and easier maneuverability.

Unlike traditional trucks that feature body-on-frame construction for better towing, hauling and off-road capabilities, the Santa Cruz shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Tucson, a unibody SUV. It may not have the kind of utilitarian strengths found in those body-on-frame trucks, but the Santa Cruz does benefit from a more comfortable ride quality, better on-road handling, and fewer trips to the gas station.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz isn't alone in its small truck class, though. The Ford Maverick also debuted for the 2022 model year, and we give it high marks for its standard hybrid powertrain that is considerably more fuel-efficient than the Santa Cruz. The Santa Cruz does hold an advantage with its smoother ride and more refined interior, though. There's also the larger and more expensive Honda Ridgeline, our current favorite midsize truck.