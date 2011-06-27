  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,752$4,825$5,886
Clean$2,462$4,317$5,279
Average$1,883$3,301$4,066
Rough$1,303$2,285$2,853
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$3,721$4,539
Clean$1,898$3,329$4,071
Average$1,452$2,546$3,135
Rough$1,005$1,762$2,200
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,826$4,957$6,045
Clean$2,528$4,435$5,422
Average$1,933$3,391$4,176
Rough$1,338$2,347$2,930
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,346$4,115$5,020
Clean$2,099$3,682$4,502
Average$1,605$2,815$3,468
Rough$1,111$1,948$2,433
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,300$5,788$7,061
Clean$2,952$5,179$6,333
Average$2,258$3,960$4,877
Rough$1,563$2,741$3,422
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,600$4,560$5,563
Clean$2,326$4,080$4,990
Average$1,779$3,120$3,843
Rough$1,231$2,159$2,696
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,430$4,263$5,200
Clean$2,174$3,814$4,664
Average$1,663$2,916$3,592
Rough$1,151$2,018$2,520
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,242$3,931$4,795
Clean$2,006$3,517$4,301
Average$1,534$2,690$3,312
Rough$1,062$1,862$2,324
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,121$5,476$6,679
Clean$2,793$4,899$5,991
Average$2,136$3,746$4,614
Rough$1,478$2,593$3,237
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,147$3,767$4,594
Clean$1,921$3,370$4,121
Average$1,469$2,577$3,174
Rough$1,017$1,784$2,227
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,011$1,774$2,163
Clean$905$1,587$1,940
Average$692$1,213$1,494
Rough$479$840$1,048
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,540$4,456$5,434
Clean$2,273$3,986$4,874
Average$1,738$3,048$3,754
Rough$1,203$2,110$2,634
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,370 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
The value of a used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $1,017 to $4,594, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
