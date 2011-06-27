Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,752
|$4,825
|$5,886
|Clean
|$2,462
|$4,317
|$5,279
|Average
|$1,883
|$3,301
|$4,066
|Rough
|$1,303
|$2,285
|$2,853
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,721
|$4,539
|Clean
|$1,898
|$3,329
|$4,071
|Average
|$1,452
|$2,546
|$3,135
|Rough
|$1,005
|$1,762
|$2,200
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,826
|$4,957
|$6,045
|Clean
|$2,528
|$4,435
|$5,422
|Average
|$1,933
|$3,391
|$4,176
|Rough
|$1,338
|$2,347
|$2,930
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,346
|$4,115
|$5,020
|Clean
|$2,099
|$3,682
|$4,502
|Average
|$1,605
|$2,815
|$3,468
|Rough
|$1,111
|$1,948
|$2,433
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,300
|$5,788
|$7,061
|Clean
|$2,952
|$5,179
|$6,333
|Average
|$2,258
|$3,960
|$4,877
|Rough
|$1,563
|$2,741
|$3,422
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,600
|$4,560
|$5,563
|Clean
|$2,326
|$4,080
|$4,990
|Average
|$1,779
|$3,120
|$3,843
|Rough
|$1,231
|$2,159
|$2,696
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,430
|$4,263
|$5,200
|Clean
|$2,174
|$3,814
|$4,664
|Average
|$1,663
|$2,916
|$3,592
|Rough
|$1,151
|$2,018
|$2,520
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,242
|$3,931
|$4,795
|Clean
|$2,006
|$3,517
|$4,301
|Average
|$1,534
|$2,690
|$3,312
|Rough
|$1,062
|$1,862
|$2,324
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,121
|$5,476
|$6,679
|Clean
|$2,793
|$4,899
|$5,991
|Average
|$2,136
|$3,746
|$4,614
|Rough
|$1,478
|$2,593
|$3,237
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$3,767
|$4,594
|Clean
|$1,921
|$3,370
|$4,121
|Average
|$1,469
|$2,577
|$3,174
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,784
|$2,227
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,011
|$1,774
|$2,163
|Clean
|$905
|$1,587
|$1,940
|Average
|$692
|$1,213
|$1,494
|Rough
|$479
|$840
|$1,048
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$4,456
|$5,434
|Clean
|$2,273
|$3,986
|$4,874
|Average
|$1,738
|$3,048
|$3,754
|Rough
|$1,203
|$2,110
|$2,634