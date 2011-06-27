Used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

It's a good thing that Dodges don't hold their value! jwestie85 , 09/02/2012 45 of 47 people found this review helpful Seriously... it's a fact. Dodge's DO NOT hold their value compared to, say an F150 or a Sierra, or a Silverado. BUT... This is a good thing because that means you and I can get our hands on a really good, really appealing truck for $1000s less! I've had 3 Dodge's so far, one with a 3.7 V6, one with a 4.7 V8, and one with the 5.7 HEMI V8 (Awesome engine!), and i wished i'd kept all three. Unfortunately i suffer from, "Gotta' have the next thing-itis" and i think it's terminal. All 3 trucks were great, the V6 was really underpowered, the 4.7 was normal, but the HEMI was incredible. Got rid of the HEMI a few months ago and it had 238,000 miles and ran like it had 50k, no lie. I LOVE EM. Report Abuse

Ram Tough Fred G Wilson , 02/25/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Trucks are not just for guys. We girls drive them too. I bought my Ram used with 53,000mi and have over 183.000 on it and still going. As a nurse I depend on my Ram in bad weather to get me to and from work because we don't get snow days. As a horse owner I trust my Ram to pull my horses safely to where ever I am going. Compared to my parents Sierra, I don't even know I have a horse trailer behind me with the Ram. With the Sierra it moans and groans. On the farm I use it to haul seed during planting season, firewood when cutting up trees and whatever else comes along. With wear and tear I have had to replace things. But when I buy again it will be a RAM!!!

Richard- A RailRoader Richard B , 12/05/2015 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) 23 of 26 people found this review helpful Replaced a 04 Ram 1500 with a 2014 Ram 1500 Laramie crew cab 4x4 with 12,000 miles,I went from a truck to a very well equipped luxury , smooth , quiet 4 x 4,Update for 2020 I've put 21,000 miles in 3 years,no problems with truck,this truck has air bag suspension front and back and is very smooth, interior total luxury,it has the power,four wheel very good for snow. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2004 DODGE RAM 1500 AZRAMBO , 02/25/2010 11 of 12 people found this review helpful The truck is a good truck dependable, nice looking, except it just barely reached 70,000 miles and just was told transmission needs to be rebuilt. Apparently this happens alot with Dodge trucks. The company that told me about the tranny has been in business 37 years and very reputable. Don't use truck for really anything than driving to and from work so it's not used often. To have tranny issues already is messed up. Other than that no other issues it's just the 1 issue is major and very expensive. Don't think I would be buying a Dodge again, unless the warranty holds up... checking on that now.