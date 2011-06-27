  1. Home
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,855$5,970$7,087
Clean$3,487$5,398$6,412
Average$2,750$4,254$5,064
Rough$2,014$3,110$3,716
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,858$16,638$19,688
Clean$9,820$15,044$17,815
Average$7,746$11,856$14,069
Rough$5,671$8,667$10,323
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,205$3,313$3,897
Clean$1,994$2,995$3,527
Average$1,573$2,360$2,785
Rough$1,152$1,726$2,043
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,402$5,235$6,203
Clean$3,077$4,733$5,613
Average$2,427$3,730$4,433
Rough$1,777$2,727$3,252
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,858$4,421$5,246
Clean$2,585$3,997$4,747
Average$2,039$3,150$3,748
Rough$1,493$2,303$2,750
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,138$4,741$5,587
Clean$2,839$4,286$5,055
Average$2,239$3,378$3,992
Rough$1,639$2,469$2,929
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,043$6,326$7,533
Clean$3,657$5,720$6,816
Average$2,884$4,508$5,383
Rough$2,112$3,295$3,949
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,118$5,209$6,316
Clean$2,821$4,710$5,715
Average$2,225$3,712$4,514
Rough$1,629$2,713$3,312
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,902$6,035$7,162
Clean$3,529$5,457$6,481
Average$2,783$4,300$5,118
Rough$2,038$3,144$3,755
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,008$4,751$5,673
Clean$2,720$4,296$5,133
Average$2,146$3,385$4,054
Rough$1,571$2,475$2,974
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,820$5,978$7,118
Clean$3,455$5,405$6,441
Average$2,725$4,260$5,086
Rough$1,995$3,114$3,732
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,316$5,270$6,302
Clean$2,999$4,765$5,703
Average$2,365$3,755$4,504
Rough$1,732$2,745$3,304
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,429$5,360$6,380
Clean$3,101$4,846$5,773
Average$2,446$3,819$4,559
Rough$1,791$2,792$3,345
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,432$5,895$7,200
Clean$3,105$5,330$6,515
Average$2,449$4,200$5,145
Rough$1,793$3,071$3,775
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,404$5,150$6,071
Clean$3,079$4,656$5,493
Average$2,429$3,669$4,338
Rough$1,778$2,682$3,183
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,671$5,803$6,929
Clean$3,320$5,247$6,270
Average$2,619$4,135$4,952
Rough$1,917$3,023$3,633
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,387$5,120$6,036
Clean$3,063$4,630$5,461
Average$2,416$3,648$4,313
Rough$1,769$2,667$3,164
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,344$5,008$5,886
Clean$3,024$4,528$5,326
Average$2,385$3,568$4,206
Rough$1,747$2,609$3,086
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,389$6,727$7,960
Clean$3,970$6,083$7,203
Average$3,131$4,793$5,688
Rough$2,293$3,504$4,174
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,326$3,764$4,524
Clean$2,104$3,403$4,094
Average$1,659$2,682$3,233
Rough$1,215$1,960$2,372
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,324$5,231$6,239
Clean$3,006$4,730$5,646
Average$2,371$3,728$4,459
Rough$1,736$2,725$3,271
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,249$5,226$6,270
Clean$2,939$4,725$5,673
Average$2,318$3,723$4,480
Rough$1,697$2,722$3,287
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,935$4,685$5,609
Clean$2,655$4,236$5,075
Average$2,094$3,338$4,008
Rough$1,533$2,440$2,941
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,421$3,538$4,127
Clean$2,189$3,199$3,734
Average$1,727$2,521$2,949
Rough$1,264$1,843$2,164
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,835$4,440$5,289
Clean$2,564$4,015$4,786
Average$2,022$3,164$3,779
Rough$1,481$2,313$2,773
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,403 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,403 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,104 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,403 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $1,215 to $4,524, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.