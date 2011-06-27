Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,855
|$5,970
|$7,087
|Clean
|$3,487
|$5,398
|$6,412
|Average
|$2,750
|$4,254
|$5,064
|Rough
|$2,014
|$3,110
|$3,716
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SRT-10 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (8.3L 10cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,858
|$16,638
|$19,688
|Clean
|$9,820
|$15,044
|$17,815
|Average
|$7,746
|$11,856
|$14,069
|Rough
|$5,671
|$8,667
|$10,323
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd LB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,205
|$3,313
|$3,897
|Clean
|$1,994
|$2,995
|$3,527
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,360
|$2,785
|Rough
|$1,152
|$1,726
|$2,043
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,402
|$5,235
|$6,203
|Clean
|$3,077
|$4,733
|$5,613
|Average
|$2,427
|$3,730
|$4,433
|Rough
|$1,777
|$2,727
|$3,252
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,858
|$4,421
|$5,246
|Clean
|$2,585
|$3,997
|$4,747
|Average
|$2,039
|$3,150
|$3,748
|Rough
|$1,493
|$2,303
|$2,750
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,138
|$4,741
|$5,587
|Clean
|$2,839
|$4,286
|$5,055
|Average
|$2,239
|$3,378
|$3,992
|Rough
|$1,639
|$2,469
|$2,929
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,043
|$6,326
|$7,533
|Clean
|$3,657
|$5,720
|$6,816
|Average
|$2,884
|$4,508
|$5,383
|Rough
|$2,112
|$3,295
|$3,949
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$5,209
|$6,316
|Clean
|$2,821
|$4,710
|$5,715
|Average
|$2,225
|$3,712
|$4,514
|Rough
|$1,629
|$2,713
|$3,312
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,902
|$6,035
|$7,162
|Clean
|$3,529
|$5,457
|$6,481
|Average
|$2,783
|$4,300
|$5,118
|Rough
|$2,038
|$3,144
|$3,755
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,008
|$4,751
|$5,673
|Clean
|$2,720
|$4,296
|$5,133
|Average
|$2,146
|$3,385
|$4,054
|Rough
|$1,571
|$2,475
|$2,974
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,820
|$5,978
|$7,118
|Clean
|$3,455
|$5,405
|$6,441
|Average
|$2,725
|$4,260
|$5,086
|Rough
|$1,995
|$3,114
|$3,732
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,316
|$5,270
|$6,302
|Clean
|$2,999
|$4,765
|$5,703
|Average
|$2,365
|$3,755
|$4,504
|Rough
|$1,732
|$2,745
|$3,304
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,429
|$5,360
|$6,380
|Clean
|$3,101
|$4,846
|$5,773
|Average
|$2,446
|$3,819
|$4,559
|Rough
|$1,791
|$2,792
|$3,345
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,432
|$5,895
|$7,200
|Clean
|$3,105
|$5,330
|$6,515
|Average
|$2,449
|$4,200
|$5,145
|Rough
|$1,793
|$3,071
|$3,775
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,404
|$5,150
|$6,071
|Clean
|$3,079
|$4,656
|$5,493
|Average
|$2,429
|$3,669
|$4,338
|Rough
|$1,778
|$2,682
|$3,183
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,671
|$5,803
|$6,929
|Clean
|$3,320
|$5,247
|$6,270
|Average
|$2,619
|$4,135
|$4,952
|Rough
|$1,917
|$3,023
|$3,633
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,387
|$5,120
|$6,036
|Clean
|$3,063
|$4,630
|$5,461
|Average
|$2,416
|$3,648
|$4,313
|Rough
|$1,769
|$2,667
|$3,164
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,344
|$5,008
|$5,886
|Clean
|$3,024
|$4,528
|$5,326
|Average
|$2,385
|$3,568
|$4,206
|Rough
|$1,747
|$2,609
|$3,086
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab Laramie 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,389
|$6,727
|$7,960
|Clean
|$3,970
|$6,083
|$7,203
|Average
|$3,131
|$4,793
|$5,688
|Rough
|$2,293
|$3,504
|$4,174
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,326
|$3,764
|$4,524
|Clean
|$2,104
|$3,403
|$4,094
|Average
|$1,659
|$2,682
|$3,233
|Rough
|$1,215
|$1,960
|$2,372
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,324
|$5,231
|$6,239
|Clean
|$3,006
|$4,730
|$5,646
|Average
|$2,371
|$3,728
|$4,459
|Rough
|$1,736
|$2,725
|$3,271
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,249
|$5,226
|$6,270
|Clean
|$2,939
|$4,725
|$5,673
|Average
|$2,318
|$3,723
|$4,480
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,722
|$3,287
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,935
|$4,685
|$5,609
|Clean
|$2,655
|$4,236
|$5,075
|Average
|$2,094
|$3,338
|$4,008
|Rough
|$1,533
|$2,440
|$2,941
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,421
|$3,538
|$4,127
|Clean
|$2,189
|$3,199
|$3,734
|Average
|$1,727
|$2,521
|$2,949
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,843
|$2,164
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,835
|$4,440
|$5,289
|Clean
|$2,564
|$4,015
|$4,786
|Average
|$2,022
|$3,164
|$3,779
|Rough
|$1,481
|$2,313
|$2,773