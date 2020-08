Used 2013 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia

18" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Black Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDYAGXDH554180

Stock: 2017014A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020