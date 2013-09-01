Used 2013 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

3,467 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Challenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    86,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,951

    $3,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    52,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,851

    $5,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    81,419 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $3,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    30,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,988

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    36,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,750

    $3,333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    28,847 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    $3,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    51,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $2,506 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    68,122 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $18,900

    $3,895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    96,290 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,980

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    112,798 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    116,084 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    $1,738 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    12,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,987

    $541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    147,522 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    $1,180 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    34,986 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $20,995

    $1,861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    71,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T in Orange
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger R/T

    59,818 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,999

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    103,492 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Challenger SXT

    6,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,988

    $479 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Challenger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.914 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
  • 5
    (93%)
  • 4
    (7%)
Challenger 2013 SXT Rally Redline
1publicservant,01/09/2013
I traded in my 2010 Mustang Premium coupe for a 2013 SXT Challenger due to a defect discovered in the Mustang after my warranty conveniently expired. It's a very different ride. I got the rally redline package with all of the bells and whistles. Black with over the top red stripes and 20" tires with red rims. Leather, heated seats, navigation, BA speakers in the trunk, sun roof, reverse sensor to compensate for the blind spot when backing up, proximity keys and touch to start. Very comfortable ride, good pick-up in a straight line. It's got chunky handling around corners at higher speeds- my mustang really gripped the road. Handles much better than the ford in inclement weather. I'm happy.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Challenger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Challenger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings