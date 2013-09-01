Used 2013 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 86,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,951$3,232 Below Market
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, 20 WHEELS, REMOTE START, HEATED MIRRORS, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, V-6, FOG LIGHTS, Automatic Headlamps, LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER !, 20 x 8 Black Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 276 Watt Amplifier, 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, 368 Watt Amplifier, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes, Anti-Lock Brakes, Automatic Headlamps, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Electronics Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, Heated Front Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Performance Steering, Performance Suspension, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Quick Order Package 26H Rallye Redline, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Red Center Stripe, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Security Alarm, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sound Group II, Sport Mode, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Universal Garage Door Opener. CARFAX One-Owner.2013 Dodge Challenger Black Clearcoat Rallye Redline RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG9DH610755
Stock: LN344019C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 52,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,851$5,210 Below Market
Central Florida Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Orlando / Florida
***WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC***GET IT BEFORE IT GOES TO AUCTION***SOLD AS-IS, INCLUDING ALL MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC DEFECTS***CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!18/27 City/Highway MPG Call Central Florida CJDR at (407) 351-9940 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 8675 Commodity Circle, Orlando FL 32819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG0DH530339
Stock: H201684A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 81,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$3,145 Below Market
Ourisman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
18" x 7.5" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Black Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus RWD 5-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT18/27 City/Highway MPGOurisman Chrysler, Jeep & Dodge of Alexandria ... We make it easy! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace -They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research- This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process! WE INVITE YOU TO BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! Home of The Ourisman Buyers Edge $1500 in unexpected extras. A Free Lifetime engine Guarantee, Loaner Cars with major maintenance and a Car Wash with every service!! Price does not include tax, tag, title, freight (on new vehicles only) & processing fee ($899). Call us at 703-329-1600 and remember our Ourisman Lifetime Edge. We try to confirm the accuracy of each listing. Please call to confirm vehicle availability, equipment and price. All Inventory listed is subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAGXDH554180
Stock: 2017014A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 30,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,988
Winnie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Winnie / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT7DH663370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,750$3,333 Below Market
AutoNation USA Henderson - Henderson / Nevada
28M R/T Classic Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Harman Kardon Audio Group 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Pwr Sunroof 20" X 8.0" Aluminum Wheels Mopar Interior Appearance Group Uconnect 730N Super Track Pak Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black (3) Coat Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 5.7L Hemi Vvt Mds V8 Engine Dark Slate Gray Interior; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats P245/45Zr20 Performance Bsw Tires Spare Tire Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Dodge Challenger comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This 2013 Dodge Challenger has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Challenger R/T Classic. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. The 2013 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars at any price. With thoroughly modern underpinnings, the Challenger manages to maintain legitimate V8 muscle-car credibility while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. The R/T Challenger is notable as the only V8 muscle car currently sold for under $30,000. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; it seats five people and Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it also boasts best in class in trunk space. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT4DH668218
Stock: DH668218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 28,847 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995$3,829 Below Market
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT8DH575413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995$2,506 Below Market
LaFontaine Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Lansing - Lansing / Michigan
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Red Line Package, 276 Watt Amplifier, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Garmin Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Performance Steering, Performance Suspension, Power driver seat, Power Heated Fold-Away Mirrors, Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Red Center Stripe, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, SIRIUSXM Travel Link, Sport Mode, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 27/18 Highway/City MPG 5-Speed Automatic 2D Coupe Reviews: * Compliant ride spacious and comfortable cabin strong V6 and V8 engines huge trunk upscale interior quality distinctive exterior styling. Source: Edmunds Awards: * Ward's 10 Best Engines We use state-of-the-art software to price our vehicles to be the most competitive in the market. If you have found a better value, let us know about it. We would love the opportunity to keep giving the best values in the market. Contact our Sales Department at (800) 863-6343 with your questions and to set up an appointment. Be our guest at Lafontaine CDJR of Lansing, and put us to work for you. NOTE: All Equipment Listed May Not Be Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG6DH646354
Stock: 7L1813P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2018
- 68,122 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$18,900$3,895 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Erie - Erie / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT4DH575392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,290 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,980
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG8DH742485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,798 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG7DH704164
Stock: AD704164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,084 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998$1,738 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Margate - Margate / Florida
20" X 8.0" Aluminum Chrome Clad Wheels 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Silver Hood To Fender Stripes Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels 28F R/T Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5.7L Hemi Vvt Mds V8 Engine Compact Spare Tire Conventional Rear Differential Dark Slate Gray Interior; Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Jazz Blue Pearl P245/45R20 All-Season Performance Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT9DH652077
Stock: DH652077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 12,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,987$541 Below Market
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 6-Speed Manual for Sale. Bright White Immaculate Condition Low Miles, Leather and Heated Seats and Steering Wheel, Parking Aid, Keyless Entry with Push Button Start. Must See! Don't worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYCJ4DH674372
Stock: 674372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 147,522 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995$1,180 Below Market
Coast to Coast Motors - Hayward / California
4 BRAND NEW TIRES... RALLYE REDLINE APPEA ADDITION!!! HARD TO FIND...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG8DH540505
Stock: 11707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,986 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$20,995$1,861 Below Market
Jim Falk Buick Chevrolet GMC of Maui - Kahului / Hawaii
This Dodge Challenger has many features and is well equipped including 18' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc HD Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Jazz Blue Pearlcoat 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual HEMI 5.7L V8 VVT Odometer is 32350 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBTXDH634381
Stock: 97081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-22-2020
- 71,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,995
AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
26H Rallye Redline Appearance Group Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Sound Group Ii Pwr Sunroof Uconnect 430N Electronics Convenience Group Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Chrome Wheels 20" X 8.0" Black Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels 3.6L V6 Vvt Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Black Compact Spare Tire Dark Slate Gray Interior; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats P245/45R20 All-Season Performance Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG4DH566003
Stock: DH566003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 59,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,999$1,938 Below Market
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Dodge is bringing HEMI back in a big way! Our incredible 2013 Challenger R/T Coupe shown in Hemi Orange Pearl has been outfitted with a retro classic concept and old-school styling. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that offers 375hp while paired with a fun to drive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This iconic Rear Wheel Drive delivers near 25mpg on the open road and offers power to spare while showing off 20-inch wheels, rear spoiler, upgraded brakes, steering, suspension, and functional hood scoops. Our new version is not an identical copy of the '70s icon but its DNA will be recognized by anyone. Picture yourself in the heated driver seat under the open sunroof. This incredible R/T Plus gives you Nappa leather-trimmed seating, a thumping Boston Acoustics upgraded sound system, fog lamps, and the U Connect system with full-color navigation. This modernized classic powerhouse will certainly make you smile the second you slide behind the wheel. Once inside our Dodge, marvel at the technology and the standard safety features like multi-stage airbags, stability control, and solid build. This one from Dodge is a must have - must own. This Challenger's smooth, comfortable ride, sport-like handling, and huge trunk will have you either enjoying your youth or re-living it. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYBT0DH741858
Stock: 26157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 103,492 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,990
DCH Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Temecula - Temecula / California
Black Clearcoat 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD with 5-Speed Automatic, 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine, Dual Rear Exhaust with Bright Tips, Power Convenience Group, Factory Sound with SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 6 Speakers, Supplemental Side-Curtain Front and Rear Airbags, Supplemental Front Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 18-Inch x 7.5-Inch Aluminum Wheels, More! Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPG Please visit our website for additional photos at www.dchchryslerjeepdodgeoftemecula.com Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Some of our Pre-Owned vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicleâ s unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG5DH540574
Stock: CTR3054B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 6,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,988$479 Below Market
Stinnett Chevrolet Buick - Newport / Tennessee
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 6,795! Rallye Redline trim. Heated Leather Seats, 26H RALLYE REDLINE APPEARANCE GROUP CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG, Keyless Start, 26H RALLYE REDLINE APPEARANCE GROUP C... 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Keyless Start. OPTION PACKAGES 26H RALLYE REDLINE APPEARANCE GROUP CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.6L V6 VVT engine, 5-speed auto trans, 20' x 8.0' black chrome clad aluminum wheels, P245/45R20 all-season performance BSW tires, 276-watt amplifier, 3.07 rear axle ratio, (6) Boston Acoustics speakers, 4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes, auto headlamps, fog lamps, visors w/illuminated mirrors, heated front seats, leather-trimmed bucket seats, performance steering, performance suspension, rear body-color spoiler, red center stripe, remote USB port, SiriusXM satellite radio w/(1) year service, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, Uconnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth streaming audio, steering wheel mounted shift control w/sport mode, ParkSense rear park assist system, 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD), 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD). PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY For us, 'customer service' means making your car buying experience as easy and enjoyable as possible. You'll find a number of ways that we make customer service the basis of buying and owning a car from our dealership: You'll find all the information you need to buy a car right here on our website. Search through our extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles. Request a price quote on a vehicle of your choice. Our friendly staff will exceed expectations. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDYAG9DH501132
Stock: P01132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
- 5(93%)
- 4(7%)
Related Dodge Challenger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2010
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2010
- Used Audi S6 2014
- Used Mazda 5 2010
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2013
- Used Audi TT 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2012
- Used Audi Q7 2011
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018
- Used Genesis G80 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2014
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Audi S6 2016
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2012
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Alexandria VA
- Used Dodge Avenger Albuquerque NM
- Used Dodge Avenger Newark NJ
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo Fort Myers FL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Arlington TX
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Miami Beach FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Oklahoma City OK
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Los Angeles CA
- Used Dodge Neon Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Nitro Saint Louis MO
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Challenger 2015 Akron OH
- Used Dodge Journey 2010 Naperville IL
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2013 Hollywood FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020