Used 2013 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

28M R/T Classic Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Harman Kardon Audio Group 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Pwr Sunroof 20" X 8.0" Aluminum Wheels Mopar Interior Appearance Group Uconnect 730N Super Track Pak Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Phantom Black (3) Coat Pearl Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 5.7L Hemi Vvt Mds V8 Engine Dark Slate Gray Interior; Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats P245/45Zr20 Performance Bsw Tires Spare Tire Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Dodge Challenger comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This 2013 Dodge Challenger has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Challenger R/T Classic. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. The 2013 Dodge Challenger is instantly recognizable and one of the most distinctive new cars at any price. With thoroughly modern underpinnings, the Challenger manages to maintain legitimate V8 muscle-car credibility while meeting modern expectations for ride comfort, handling and safety. The R/T Challenger is notable as the only V8 muscle car currently sold for under $30,000. Among coupes, the Challenger is surprisingly practical; it seats five people and Dodge says that it has best-in-class rear headroom and legroom; it also boasts best in class in trunk space. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C3CDYBT4DH668218

Stock: DH668218

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020