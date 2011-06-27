Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,834
|$3,088
|$3,732
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,767
|$3,351
|Average
|$1,263
|$2,125
|$2,589
|Rough
|$882
|$1,483
|$1,828
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,299
|$2,792
|Clean
|$1,202
|$2,060
|$2,507
|Average
|$924
|$1,582
|$1,937
|Rough
|$645
|$1,104
|$1,367
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,923
|$3,504
|Clean
|$1,607
|$2,619
|$3,146
|Average
|$1,234
|$2,012
|$2,431
|Rough
|$862
|$1,404
|$1,716
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$2,259
|$2,745
|Clean
|$1,180
|$2,024
|$2,465
|Average
|$907
|$1,555
|$1,905
|Rough
|$633
|$1,085
|$1,344
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,424
|$2,434
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,181
|$2,653
|Average
|$980
|$1,675
|$2,050
|Rough
|$684
|$1,169
|$1,447
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Club Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,804
|$2,921
|$3,493
|Clean
|$1,617
|$2,617
|$3,136
|Average
|$1,242
|$2,010
|$2,423
|Rough
|$867
|$1,403
|$1,710
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,098
|$3,408
|$4,080
|Clean
|$1,880
|$3,054
|$3,664
|Average
|$1,444
|$2,346
|$2,831
|Rough
|$1,008
|$1,637
|$1,998
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,940
|$3,091
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,770
|$3,306
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,127
|$2,554
|Rough
|$932
|$1,485
|$1,803
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,891
|$3,150
|$3,796
|Clean
|$1,695
|$2,822
|$3,409
|Average
|$1,302
|$2,168
|$2,634
|Rough
|$909
|$1,513
|$1,859
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,965
|$3,342
|$4,052
|Clean
|$1,761
|$2,995
|$3,638
|Average
|$1,353
|$2,300
|$2,811
|Rough
|$944
|$1,605
|$1,984
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$3,366
|$4,051
|Clean
|$1,822
|$3,016
|$3,637
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,316
|$2,810
|Rough
|$977
|$1,617
|$1,984
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$2,146
|$2,551
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,923
|$2,291
|Average
|$931
|$1,477
|$1,770
|Rough
|$650
|$1,031
|$1,249