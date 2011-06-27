  1. Home
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,834$3,088$3,732
Clean$1,644$2,767$3,351
Average$1,263$2,125$2,589
Rough$882$1,483$1,828
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,342$2,299$2,792
Clean$1,202$2,060$2,507
Average$924$1,582$1,937
Rough$645$1,104$1,367
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$2,923$3,504
Clean$1,607$2,619$3,146
Average$1,234$2,012$2,431
Rough$862$1,404$1,716
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab WS 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$2,259$2,745
Clean$1,180$2,024$2,465
Average$907$1,555$1,905
Rough$633$1,085$1,344
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD SB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,424$2,434$2,955
Clean$1,276$2,181$2,653
Average$980$1,675$2,050
Rough$684$1,169$1,447
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Club Cab ST 2WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,804$2,921$3,493
Clean$1,617$2,617$3,136
Average$1,242$2,010$2,423
Rough$867$1,403$1,710
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,098$3,408$4,080
Clean$1,880$3,054$3,664
Average$1,444$2,346$2,831
Rough$1,008$1,637$1,998
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,940$3,091$3,682
Clean$1,738$2,770$3,306
Average$1,335$2,127$2,554
Rough$932$1,485$1,803
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,891$3,150$3,796
Clean$1,695$2,822$3,409
Average$1,302$2,168$2,634
Rough$909$1,513$1,859
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 4dr Quad Cab ST 2WD LB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,965$3,342$4,052
Clean$1,761$2,995$3,638
Average$1,353$2,300$2,811
Rough$944$1,605$1,984
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Club Cab ST 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,033$3,366$4,051
Clean$1,822$3,016$3,637
Average$1,400$2,316$2,810
Rough$977$1,617$1,984
Estimated values
Estimated values
2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 2dr Regular Cab ST 2WD LB (3.9L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,353$2,146$2,551
Clean$1,212$1,923$2,291
Average$931$1,477$1,770
Rough$650$1,031$1,249
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,180 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,024 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $633 to $2,745, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.