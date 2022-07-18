What is the G80?

Sedans might be dwindling in popularity, but the G80 is a strong contender in a segment that's managed to stave off the relentless march of the SUV. Midsize luxury sport sedans are still going strong, and Genesis' contender can certainly mix it up with the best from Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Genesis added a new Sport trim to the G80 lineup for 2022, and it did exactly what you'd expect: It made the G80 more sporty to drive. For 2023, however, we don't foresee that much in the way of change coming to the G80.

Genesis is adding an all-new variant of the G80 called the G80 Electrified to the lineup, but that G80-based EV will be covered in its own review. As for the versions of the G80 that are powered by gasoline, expect little to no changes for 2023. It's possible that Genesis might juggle features among trim levels or make something that was formerly optional a standard piece of equipment, but that will likely be as much as the automaker changes. Check back here because we'll be sure to outline any updates once they become official.