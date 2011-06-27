Close

Holman Cadillac - Mount Laurel / New Jersey

ONLY 40,127 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 19' X 9' (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 19' X 9.5' (48.3 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8. OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8' diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) 10GB for music storage, and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains 'Expressive design, impressive dynamic qualities and polished Cadillac character make all versions of the CTS appealing. '.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV8EP0E0127302

Stock: E0127302

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020