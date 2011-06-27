Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale Near Me
- New Listing$49,995
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base40,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Holman Cadillac - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
ONLY 40,127 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 19' X 9' (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 19' X 9.5' (48.3 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8.PRICING MODELHolman Cadillac utilizes market based pricing. This compares our vehicles with other similar vehicles in the marketplace. The parameters, used are mileage, condition, color and equipment. This allows us to provide the very best price up front in a no pressure, no haggle environment.WHY BUY FROM USHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers for over 90 years. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come. Call NOW (856) 778-1000 www.holmancadillac.com!OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8' diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) 10GB for music storage, and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains 'Expressive design, impressive dynamic qualities and polished Cadillac character make all versions of the CTS appealing. '.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP0E0127302
Stock: E0127302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $47,991
2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base41,459 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP6E0178576
Stock: 13364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $63,910
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base21,215 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas
: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. LOW MILES - 21,215! Nav System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Cadillac V-Series with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and LIGHT TITANIUM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 556 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE with real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8" diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE START, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "The more practical vehicle has the same fine handling, solid feel BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP0C0109332
Stock: C0109332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $65,000
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base52,555 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan
The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Lingenfelter Super Charged Black Raven RWD Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 19' x 9' Fr & 19' x 9.5' Rr Painted Alum. Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV8EP9C0128526
Stock: STK128526
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
