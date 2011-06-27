Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
4 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20122014
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$45K$70K
Price

Mileage

20K55K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1520
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Drivetrain

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • New Listing
    $49,995

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base

    40,127 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Holman Cadillac - Mount Laurel / New Jersey

    ONLY 40,127 Miles! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 19' X 9' (48.3 CM X 22.9 CM) FRONT, 19' X 9.5' (48.3 CM X 24.1 CM) REAR, HIGH POLISHED, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8.PRICING MODELHolman Cadillac utilizes market based pricing. This compares our vehicles with other similar vehicles in the marketplace. The parameters, used are mileage, condition, color and equipment. This allows us to provide the very best price up front in a no pressure, no haggle environment.WHY BUY FROM USHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers for over 90 years. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come. Call NOW (856) 778-1000 www.holmancadillac.com!OPTION PACKAGESSUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and power sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8' diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) 10GB for music storage, and USB with audio connectivity (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, REMOTE VEHICLE START, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD).VEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains 'Expressive design, impressive dynamic qualities and polished Cadillac character make all versions of the CTS appealing. '.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV8EP0E0127302
    Stock: E0127302
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $47,991

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base

    41,459 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Luxury Cars of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV8EP6E0178576
    Stock: 13364
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $63,910

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base

    21,215 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas

    : **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. LOW MILES - 21,215! Nav System, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels Cadillac V-Series with WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT exterior and LIGHT TITANIUM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 556 HP at 6100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: WOOD TRIM PACKAGE with real Midnight Sapele wood on instrument panel, center console and door trim, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC FOR RWD, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH SINGLE-SLOT CD/DVD PLAYER (AUDIO ONLY), MP3 PLAYBACK, BOSE 5.1 SURROUND SOUND 10-SPEAKER SYSTEM AND HDD-BASED NAVIGATION with XM NavTraffic/Real Time Weather, 8" diagonal glide-up screen with voice and text guidance, auxiliary input jack, Radio Data System (RDS), 40GB Hard Drive Device (HDD) and USB with audio connectivity (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE START, ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (556 hp [414.6 kW] @ 6100 rpm, 551 lb-ft of torque [734.9 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD). Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS RAVE: CarAndDriver.com explains "The more practical vehicle has the same fine handling, solid feel BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV8EP0C0109332
    Stock: C0109332
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-04-2020

  • $65,000

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Base

    52,555 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    LaFontaine Buick GMC - Highland / Michigan

    The Family Deal It's not just what you get, it's how you feel. 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Lingenfelter Super Charged Black Raven RWD Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth / Handsfree Calling, Leather, Sunroof / Moonroof, Push Button Start, GPS Navigation, Local Trade, Non Smoker, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 19' x 9' Fr & 19' x 9.5' Rr Painted Alum. Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. At LaFontaine our mission is to build lifelong relationships that connect families, strengthen communities and personalize the automotive experience.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV8EP9C0128526
    Stock: STK128526
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS-V Wagon searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon
CTS-V Wagon Reviews & Specs