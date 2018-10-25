2019 BMW M5
Which M5 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Turbocharged V8's prodigious thrust
- All-wheel drive provides excellent stability to balance out the power
- Supremely supportive and commanding cockpit
- Smooth yet crisp-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission
- Daunting number of powertrain and suspension configurations
- Cabin isn't quite as luxurious as those of some competitors
- New Competition version gets a small power bump and sportier handling
- Apple CarPlay (subscription-based) is now standard
- Part of the sixth M5 generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating8.6 / 10
Since 1988, the BMW M5 has intrigued driving enthusiasts in the United States with its combination of power, handling precision and four-door practicality. The latest generation of M5 introduced just last year is the most powerful version yet, and it could also be one of the best.
The 2019 M5 packs a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 that develops 600 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. This year's new Competition version ekes out another 17 hp and has a slightly wider torque band, giving it a slight edge in straight-line performance. The sole transmission for the M5 this go-around is an eight-speed automatic. It's as adept at snapping off quick, crisp gear changes as it is at making nearly imperceptible shifts during the daily commute.
A special all-wheel-drive system helps put all that power to use, rather than go to roasting the rear tires all day long. But just in case you're someone who likes to indulge in a roasted tire every once in a while, the M5 has a special rear-drive mode that'll make it readily apparent why BMW decided to make the switch to all-wheel drive. Those familiar with the previous M5 generation should know that this new model is much more dynamically pleasing and engaging to drive. It's still a big sedan, but it hides it pretty well.
The interior is typical BMW — smartly designed and comfortable, but with fewer frills than what you'll find in luxury sedans from Audi and Mercedes-Benz. The seats offer wonderful levels of support and adjustment, and there's no shortage of buttons and switches with which to configure the dizzying amount of system settings. Plenty of features are standard, though BMW still gives you the choice of adding on through a couple of option packages and a handful of extras.
Bottom line: If you'd like to have your sports car and commute in it, too, the M5 is one of the best around. You could even argue it's like two cars in one, if it helps justify the price.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW M5 as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
BMW M5 models
The 2019 BMW M5 comes in two variants: standard and Competition. Both are equipped with a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine. It produces 600 horsepower (617 hp for the Competition) and 553 pound-feet of torque. Putting the power to all four wheels is an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, a lightweight carbon roof, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, a power trunklid, 20-way power-adjustable front seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, ambient interior lighting, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system. The M5 comes with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system. Standard safety features include lane departure warning, blind-spot detection and front collision mitigation.
There are two option packages. The Driving Assistance Plus package enhances the onboard safety package by adding active lane keeping assist, front and rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control. The Executive package adds a smorgasbord of luxury features such as four-zone climate control, a power rear sunshade with manual side window shades, upgraded front seats with massage and ventilation, heated rear seats, wireless phone charging, an onboard Wi-Fi hotspot, automatic soft-close doors, front and rear parking sensors, automatic parking and a surround-view camera system.
Numerous stand-alone options that span performance, luxury and safety features are available. These include larger 20-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a night vision camera, a rear-seat entertainment system, a sunroof and a 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system. The M Driver's package raises the top speed of the M5 to 189 mph (from 155 mph) and includes a day of professional track driving instruction.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.6 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.5
Utility8.0
Technology8.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW M5.
Trending topics in reviews
- acceleration
- value
- appearance
Most helpful consumer reviews
A great sedan when we take the kids but a sports car otherwise. Amazing acceleration and the options are over the top. Paid a bit of premium for the non standard exterior color
Okay well, the M5 is a a beautiful car, in my opinion it scored a 10/10 in every aspect. I don’t why the other reviews said it lack in Luxary compared to its competitors, like what? It’s a BMW they are number one in the game. Don’t listen to everyone they're high as a Kit. That’s all I wanted to say. If you read this I love you. Hahaha
After years of driving a BMW 528 and Porsches to work I spoiled myself. This is a fantastic road car and I love the soft close doors and massaging seats. It has a tremendous amount of power up in the mountains and handles like it is on rails. This car exceeds what I thought it would be like. This is a race car disguised as a luxury car!
I really loved my '07 328xi - and the AWD was great for ski trips. But it was getting a bit long in the tooth and the F30 3 series left me cold. Then I discovered the new M5 and ordered a 2019. This car is brilliant - more power than I'll ever need (but like having it anyway), handles and drives wonderfully, is a fantastic long distance cruiser, and with the addition of a set of all season tires I can drive it year around and take it skiing. Open road, I get around 25 mpg - which is about the same as the 328xi got - and I don't drive it slow.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$102,700
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|600 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Competition 4dr Sedan AWD
4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$110,000
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite M5 safety features:
- Evasion Aid
- Helps mitigate an accident by proactively swerving, if appropriate, to avoid a front collision.
- Traffic Jam Assistant
- Keeps the car centered in the lane and following the car in front when in stop-and-go traffic.
- Active Protection System
- Proactively tensions safety belts, closes windows and sunroof, and activates the brakes when an imminent accident is detected.
BMW M5 vs. the competition
BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
The Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S is the most natural competitor to the BMW M5. Both have turbocharged V8s, all-wheel drive and at least 600 horsepower. From a performance standpoint, these rivals couldn't be more evenly matched. And aside from the Benz's interior looking slightly classier — a point that some might even debate — it would be a toss-up to pick a winner between the two.
BMW M5 vs. Audi RS 7
Audi's RS 7 is technically a sportback (it has a slanted hatch in lieu of a trunk), but it's still a natural competitor for the BMW M5. The RS 7 is the much older model of the two, having debuted in 2013 with only mild updates along the way. With 560 horsepower, it's plenty fast, but it falls behind the latest crop of super sedans such as the M5. The RS 7's styling is timeless, but rear headroom isn't as good as the M5's.
BMW M5 vs. Tesla Model S
Most people wouldn't compare an electric car to a fire-breathing, 600-hp gas guzzler, but the Tesla Model S P100D is not your stereotypical electron user. Its electric motors put out the equivalent of 760 horsepower, which is enough to rocket the Model S to 60 mph in a claimed 2.5 seconds. That's more than a half-second quicker than the blindingly quick M5. You miss out on the glorious engine and exhaust sounds, but at these speeds, you'd be hard-pressed to remember.
More about the 2019 BMW M5
The 2019 BMW M5 is an ultra-sporty four-door sedan in an exclusive segment. Unlike other BMWs with their myriad tiers, design types, packages and stand-alone options, the M5 is pretty straightforward to configure. There are just two packages — one bundling advanced safety, and the other a number of luxury and convenience features — and a short list of stand-alone options.
The 2019 M5 comes in two models: standard and Competition. The standard model is pretty well loaded, and both make use of the same ludicrously powerful twin-turbo V8 engine, though the Competition model squeezes out an extra 17 horsepower on top of the already generous 600 on tap. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is the special all-wheel-drive system that can operate in rear-drive mode should the desire arise. Some of the other standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive LED headlights, 20-way power front sport seats, a head-up display, heated steering wheel and front seats, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system and a 10.2-inch touchscreen-based navigation system.
Moving up to the Competition model delivers mostly gains in the handling department. Upgrades include stiffer engine mounts, a lower ride height with stiffer springs and retuned adaptive dampers, a stiffer rear anti-roll bar, and slightly modified front and rear suspension links. The exterior differences are pretty minor with gloss-black front grilles, mirror caps, rear lower valance, and a spoiler as well as a new sport exhaust. The Competition also comes with lighter 20-inch forged wheels. Options available on the Competition model essentially mirror those of the standard car.
If you don't plan to do heavy performance-driving events with the M5, then the standard car will be more than enough for the road and have a slightly more comfortable ride. However, if you are planning to frequently attend such events, then we might recommend the ceramic brake option on top of moving up to the Competition model. This is a heavy car that needs a lot of brake to slow down.
Compared with other super sedans in this segment, the 2019 M5 is one of the more competitively priced options. It becomes a little less competitive, ironically, when you jump up to the Competition model. Some of the other cars' interiors might feel more luxurious than the comparatively simple BMW cabin, but the M5 undoubtedly ranks among the best in bang for the bucks. When you're ready to buy, Edmunds has all the right shopping tools to help you find the perfect 2019 BMW M5 for your fast-moving family.
