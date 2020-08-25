Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 474 listings
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    91,952 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,813

    $2,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    91,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    63,222 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,499

    $2,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    91,172 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $1,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    111,354 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    37,220 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,855

    $1,544 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    47,933 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,962

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    41,179 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,950

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    98,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,777

    $1,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    49,394 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,998

    $755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in White
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    70,170 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,333

    $275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Silver
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    110,812 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,821

    $826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Gray
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    93,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    39,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,770

    $464 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    71,955 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    61,470 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $14,980

    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Black
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    80,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    $208 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Lexus CT 200h in Red
    used

    2013 Lexus CT 200h

    93,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,777

    $478 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus CT 200h

Read recent reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Overall Consumer Rating
4.513 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 1
    (8%)
Can't go wrong with the CT
Eric,03/26/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I loved my CT so much, I purchased it when my lease was up! I've had my ’13 CT for four problem-free years. Lexus was smart to tweak the Prius powertrain and drop it into a sexy, fun-to-drive package -- the perfect combination for those of us who want to minimize our carbon footprint but still have a little fun behind the wheel! It's true the CT's 0-60 time is less than impressive, but it's a compromise I'm willing to make to get 45+MPG in city driving. Even so, it never feels underpowered around town. It has no problem taking on mountain passes or zooming around traffic on the highway (the CVT will rev like crazy under these circumstances but I don't find it overly intrusive). The steering and throttle response are noticeably more athletic in Sport Mode -- the CT really comes to life! The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably so. The 10-speaker premium sound system is a dream. Interior ergonomics are near-perfect. I'm 6-feet tall and for such a small car I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position. The only complaint I have about the interior is the fact that the tiny sun visors don't extend -- so annoying! I'm actually a fan of the mouse-like remote touch system for the nav unit. I find it intuitive. I’ve taken it on several long road trips. The front seats never grew uncomfortable and it's very easy to cruise along an empty interstate at speed -- very stable. The CT is a fantastic car in its own right -- that I have averaged 43+ MPG is icing on the cake! Americans have gone gaga over SUVs, though, which has affected resale value for the CT. Not many people want small, fuel efficient cars anymore, which has pulled the resale value down much more quickly than I anticipated. Even so, I look forward to driving my CT for many years to come!
Report abuse
