Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
474 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 91,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,813$2,073 Below Market
- 91,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,500$1,946 Below Market
- 63,222 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,499$2,294 Below Market
- 91,172 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999$1,756 Below Market
- 111,354 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,998
- 37,220 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,855$1,544 Below Market
- 47,933 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,962$1,130 Below Market
- 41,179 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,950
- 98,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,777$1,432 Below Market
- 49,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,998$755 Below Market
- 70,170 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,333$275 Below Market
- 110,812 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,821$826 Below Market
- 93,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,990
- 39,955 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,770$464 Below Market
- 71,955 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,900
- 61,470 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,980
- 80,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,995$208 Below Market
- 93,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,777$478 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Lexus CT 200h searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Read recent reviews for the Lexus CT 200h
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.513 Reviews
Report abuse
Eric,03/26/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I loved my CT so much, I purchased it when my lease was up! I've had my ’13 CT for four problem-free years. Lexus was smart to tweak the Prius powertrain and drop it into a sexy, fun-to-drive package -- the perfect combination for those of us who want to minimize our carbon footprint but still have a little fun behind the wheel! It's true the CT's 0-60 time is less than impressive, but it's a compromise I'm willing to make to get 45+MPG in city driving. Even so, it never feels underpowered around town. It has no problem taking on mountain passes or zooming around traffic on the highway (the CVT will rev like crazy under these circumstances but I don't find it overly intrusive). The steering and throttle response are noticeably more athletic in Sport Mode -- the CT really comes to life! The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably so. The 10-speaker premium sound system is a dream. Interior ergonomics are near-perfect. I'm 6-feet tall and for such a small car I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position. The only complaint I have about the interior is the fact that the tiny sun visors don't extend -- so annoying! I'm actually a fan of the mouse-like remote touch system for the nav unit. I find it intuitive. I’ve taken it on several long road trips. The front seats never grew uncomfortable and it's very easy to cruise along an empty interstate at speed -- very stable. The CT is a fantastic car in its own right -- that I have averaged 43+ MPG is icing on the cake! Americans have gone gaga over SUVs, though, which has affected resale value for the CT. Not many people want small, fuel efficient cars anymore, which has pulled the resale value down much more quickly than I anticipated. Even so, I look forward to driving my CT for many years to come!
Related Lexus CT 200h info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2012
- Used MINI Countryman 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2014
- Used Toyota Mirai 2016
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2012
- Used Ram Promaster City 2017
- Used MINI Countryman 2011
- Used BMW X5 M 2010
- Used BMW M3 2012
- Used Honda Crosstour 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2015
- Used MINI Countryman 2015
- Used Ford Transit Passenger Van 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Lexus LC 500 Gilbert AZ
- Used Lexus NX 300h Irving TX
- Used Lexus RX 350 Riverside CA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Houston TX
- Used Lexus NX 300 Memphis TN
- Used Lexus RX 350 Augusta GA
- Used Lexus GS 450h Corona CA
- Used Lexus RX 450h Seattle WA
- Used Lexus IS 300 Frisco TX
- Used Lexus RC 300 Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015 Athens GA
- Used Lexus ES 350 2017 Little Rock AR
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011 Fredericksburg VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News