Used 2013 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me

I loved my CT so much, I purchased it when my lease was up! I've had my ’13 CT for four problem-free years. Lexus was smart to tweak the Prius powertrain and drop it into a sexy, fun-to-drive package -- the perfect combination for those of us who want to minimize our carbon footprint but still have a little fun behind the wheel! It's true the CT's 0-60 time is less than impressive, but it's a compromise I'm willing to make to get 45+MPG in city driving. Even so, it never feels underpowered around town. It has no problem taking on mountain passes or zooming around traffic on the highway (the CVT will rev like crazy under these circumstances but I don't find it overly intrusive). The steering and throttle response are noticeably more athletic in Sport Mode -- the CT really comes to life! The suspension is firm but not uncomfortably so. The 10-speaker premium sound system is a dream. Interior ergonomics are near-perfect. I'm 6-feet tall and for such a small car I have no problem finding a comfortable driving position. The only complaint I have about the interior is the fact that the tiny sun visors don't extend -- so annoying! I'm actually a fan of the mouse-like remote touch system for the nav unit. I find it intuitive. I’ve taken it on several long road trips. The front seats never grew uncomfortable and it's very easy to cruise along an empty interstate at speed -- very stable. The CT is a fantastic car in its own right -- that I have averaged 43+ MPG is icing on the cake! Americans have gone gaga over SUVs, though, which has affected resale value for the CT. Not many people want small, fuel efficient cars anymore, which has pulled the resale value down much more quickly than I anticipated. Even so, I look forward to driving my CT for many years to come!

