Used 2013 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 52,760 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,299$2,859 Below Market
Autosource Omaha - Bellevue / Nebraska
PREMIUM AUDIO, LOW MILES, PREMIUM WHEELS, **SPORT CLOTH SEATS**.This vehicle has a Clean Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. ASM Cars is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.Odometer is 36940 miles below market average!21/30 City/Highway MPGHow has ASM Cars become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At ASM you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. ASM Cars, the new way to buy used - ASMCars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS4D1222188
Stock: TC222188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 40,694 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,798$4,356 Below Market
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.17" Njord Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Illuminated entry, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. Odometer is 75342 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FSXD1216721
Stock: 333856
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- 95,364 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,725$1,798 Below Market
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS2D2181490
Stock: 207422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,623 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995
Alamo Car Center - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS8D2188086
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,495$1,401 Below Market
SAR Enterprises - Raleigh / North Carolina
Volvo's handsome S60 is the Swedish carmaker's strongest international superstar sedan yet, and it covers all bases in the realms of design, performance and safety. The entry-level T5 offers excellent turbocharged power and now the sure-footedness of all-wheel drive, while the 3.0L T6 and T6 R-Design models offer standard all-wheel drive and world-class performance. As always, safety features abound on the S60, and the overall package provides stiff competition to everything from the cars of the BMW 3-Series to offerings from Acura, Lexus and Infiniti.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS6D1212813
Stock: 212813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,499$2,544 Below Market
BMW of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
This 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier comes complete with features such as Turbocharged, Sun/Moonroof, Heated front seats, Full power accessories, Remote engine start, Power outlet, Keyless start/entry, Multizone air conditioning, Bluetooth connectivity, Auxiliary input, Heated mirrors, Aluminum wheels, and much more! This One Owner vehicle has a Clean Carfax. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. Please chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself at BMW of Fort Myers! /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS0D1228019
Stock: TD1228019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 94,408 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,775$1,963 Below Market
Superior Motors - Milford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS6D2177359
Stock: 177359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,995$1,793 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FH4D1228416
Stock: 228416A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,504 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$8,777$1,432 Below Market
Toyota of Lake City - Seattle / Washington
*LOW MILES*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *ONE OWNER*. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Price does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, Taxes, Finance Charges, Optional Credit Insurance, Insurance or a negotiable $150 Documentary Fee. Dealership makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of this vehicle's listed equipment, accessories, price or warranties. All differences must be addressed prior to the sale of vehicle. White 2013 Volvo S60 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS8D1229760
Stock: 49693A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 63,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,995$449 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
21/30 City/Highway MPG 2013 Ice White Volvo S60 Odometer is 34618 miles below market average! NON SMOKER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, MP3-USB, LOW MILES. 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Rear Vents: Second Row, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Antenna Type: Diversity, Auxiliary Audio Input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm, Total Speakers: 8, Watts: 160, ABS: 4-Wheel, Braking Assist, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Braking Preparation, Front Brake Diameter: 11.8, Front Brake Type: Disc, Power Brakes, Rear Brake Diameter: 11.9, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Regenerative Braking System, Armrests: Front Center, Center Console Trim: Alloy, Dash Trim: Alloy, Door Trim: Alloy, Floor Mat Material: Carpet, Floor Mats: Front, Interior Accents: Aluminum, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Alloy, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Storage, Courtesy Lights: Console, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Memorized Settings: 3 Driver, Multi-Function Remote: Fuel Filler Door Release, One-Touch Windows: 2, Power Outlet(s): 12V Front and Rear, Power Steering: Variable/Speed-Proportional, Power Windows: Lockout Button, Reading Lights: Front, Rearview Mirror: Manual Day/Night, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Door Pockets, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Axle Ratio: 3.20, Drive Mode Selector, Door Handle Color: Body-Color, Exhaust Tip Color: Alloy, Exhaust: Dual Tip, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Grille Color: Black With Chrome Accents, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Window Trim: Silver, Clock, Driver Information System, External Temperature Display, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Trip Computer, Trip Odometer, Warnings and Reminders: Lamp Failure / Low Fuel / Engine Oil / Coolant, Daytime Running Lights, Exterior Entry Lights: Puddle Lamps, Headlights: Halogen, Rear Fog Lights: Auto-Off, Taillights: Led, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Active Head Restraints: Dual Front, Body Side Reinforcements: Side Impact Door Beams, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Crumple Zones: Front, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, Impact Absorbing Bumpers, Safety Brake Pedal System, Emergency Locking Retractors: Front, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: 3-Point, Seatbelt Force Limiters: Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor: Front, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Sport, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding: Split, Rear Seat Type: 60-40 Split Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Anti-Theft System: Alarm, Power Door Locks: Auto-Locking, Stability Control, Traction Control, Steering Ratio: 15, Turns Lock-To-Lock: 2.6, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Struts: Macpherson, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Lower Control Arms, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Tuned Suspension: Touring, Driver Assistance App: Roadside Assistance, Phone: Hands Free, Satellite Communications: Volvo On-Call, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside, Spare Tire Size: Temporary, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheel Spokes: 5, Wheels: Alloy, Front Wipers: Rain Sensing, Power Windows: Safety Reverse, Window Defogger: Rear, Blind Spot Information System, Heated Front Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS9D1222333
Stock: 12876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,105 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$942 Below Market
Sesi Mazda - Ann Arbor / Michigan
Equipped with a braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation, this 2013 Volvo S60 T5 is a must for smart drivers everywhere. This one's on the market for $12,995. You can trust this 4 dr sedan awd because it has a crash test rating of 5 out of 5 stars! Flaunting a beautiful black exterior and a soft beige interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Contact Information: Sesi Motors, 3990 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor, MI, 48103, Phone: 7345442223, E-mail: khawkins@sesimotors.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FH1D2191125
Stock: 76350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,115 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,488
Maxwell Ford Supercenter - Austin / Texas
This 2013 Volvo S60 (fleet-only) T5 Premier is proudly offered by Maxwell Ford CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Volvo S60 (fleet-only). This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS2D1221959
Stock: D1221959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 93,816 milesFair Deal
$9,484$297 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot Council Bluffs - Council Bluffs / Iowa
This 2013 Volvo S60 4dr 4dr Sedan T5 Premier FWD features a 2.5L 5 CYLINDER 5cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Caspian Blue Metallic with a Charcoal/Off-Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 712-220-9900 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS5D2185713
Stock: 185713C71474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2020
- 141,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,130$700 Below Market
Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire
** AutoLand Value Special ** This Fantastic > Dealer Serviced > CARFAX One-Owner > New Hampshire State Inspected > Just in - getting cleaned and serviced > 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier 4D Sedan 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged AWD with POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ALLOY RIMS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY and a 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic transmission in Ice White on Soft Beige Leather just came in on trade and Only has 141,083 miles and its looks and drives Excellent. This Fantastic 2013 Volvo S60 was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell..4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.KBB Fair Market Range Low: $8,60020/29 City/Highway MPGAlbrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the most competitive, fluid and best real-time pricing in the industry.We Professionally Detail, Hand Wash, Wax, Machine Buff, Shampoo and Disinfect every single vehicle from top to bottom for you..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FH0D2188667
Stock: P7486A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 68,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,500$746 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2013 Volvo S60 T5 Black Stone ** Bluetooth **, ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** All Wheel Drive **, Local Trade, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Climate Package, Heated Front Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS). Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9238 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FH7D2177195
Stock: PH24395N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 60,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,000
Prescott Honda - Prescott / Arizona
17" Balder Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Red AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 2.5L I5 20V TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGLocated in Prescott AZ, and also serving Flagstaff, Cottonwood, Sedona, Camp Verde, Scottsdale, and the greater Phoenix area. Also, we're part of the Valley Honda Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FH1D1217826
Stock: UA17826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 93,845 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,995$518 Below Market
SAR Enterprises - Raleigh / North Carolina
- Sunroof - Navigation GPS - Back camera - Rear climate control - Intelligent power seat
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS6D2193786
Stock: 193786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,100 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,709$340 Below Market
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2013 Volvo S60 T5 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 4D Sedan Black Stone2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged, FWD.Napleton Hyundai and Napleton Genesis serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1612FS1D1227090
Stock: PJD1362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo S60 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo S60
- 5(55%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(6%)
- 2(10%)
- 1(6%)
Related Volvo S60 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Volvo S80 Santa Ana CA
- Used Volvo S80 Allentown PA
- Used Volvo S40 Oklahoma City OK
- Used Volvo S40 Irvine CA
- Used Volvo XC60 Erie PA
- Used Volvo XC60 West Palm Beach FL
- Used Volvo XC40 Edison NJ
- Used Volvo XC60 Scottsdale AZ
- Used Volvo S60 Topeka KS
- Used Volvo S80 Jersey City NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS