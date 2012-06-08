Used 2013 Volvo S60 for Sale Near Me

Albrecht Autoland North - Nashua / New Hampshire

** AutoLand Value Special ** This Fantastic > Dealer Serviced > CARFAX One-Owner > New Hampshire State Inspected > Just in - getting cleaned and serviced > 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier 4D Sedan 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged AWD with POWER MOONROOF, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ALLOY RIMS, LEATHER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY and a 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic transmission in Ice White on Soft Beige Leather just came in on trade and Only has 141,083 miles and its looks and drives Excellent. This Fantastic 2013 Volvo S60 was really well cared for and always serviced by the book as it should and it shows. It is ready for a test drive and certainly won't last long at this low price.Our new Autoland Value Program supplies our customers with the very best possible value! We service the vehicles to ensure they pass New Hampshire State Inspection and once they pass, they qualify to have a warranty added (at an additional cost) and can be test driven.Our Value Vehicle Program has been an enormous success with so many happy customers! Our customers get to purchase a safe, fully serviced, and NH state inspected vehicle for a lower cost. Online pricing includes financing with AAL at standard rates.The listed price Does Not Include tax, title, registration, plates, a warranty or the $499 Doc Fee on every vehicle we sell..4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.KBB Fair Market Range Low: $8,60020/29 City/Highway MPGAlbrecht AutoLand is not a single dealership like most; we belong to a larger group: INFINITI of Nashua, Woburn Toyota, Marlboro Nissan, INFINITI of Norwood and Milford Nissan.We share Brand New, Award Winning Service / Repair Facilities with INFINITI of Nashua. Our RETAIL and VALUE vehicles are serviced by Factory Trained INFINITI Master Technicians.We invest in a specialized computer software that allows us to poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour to insure this 2013 Volvo S60 T5 Premier is the absolute best value in the market. We remove all the guesswork and do the shopping for you and provide the most competitive, fluid and best real-time pricing in the industry.We Professionally Detail, Hand Wash, Wax, Machine Buff, Shampoo and Disinfect every single vehicle from top to bottom for you..

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 Volvo S60 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: YV1612FH0D2188667

Stock: P7486A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020