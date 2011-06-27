Estimated values
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$524
|$1,187
|$1,526
|Clean
|$468
|$1,059
|$1,366
|Average
|$355
|$803
|$1,045
|Rough
|$241
|$547
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,198
|$1,526
|Clean
|$493
|$1,069
|$1,366
|Average
|$374
|$810
|$1,045
|Rough
|$254
|$552
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725
1992 Dodge RAM 150 LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$515
|$1,185
|$1,526
|Clean
|$460
|$1,057
|$1,366
|Average
|$348
|$801
|$1,045
|Rough
|$237
|$546
|$725