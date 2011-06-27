Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
3,748 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20092020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$45K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

2030
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $6,999Great Deal | $2,871 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    87,986 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida

    THIS 2012 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMES WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, DRIVER POWER SEATS, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C. ESTE 2012 VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN VIENE CON TECHO SOLAR PANORAMICO, NAVEGACION, ASIENTOS ELÉCTRICO PARA EL CONDUCTOR, AUX, BLUETOOTH, RADIO, CONTROL CRUISE, HERMOSO TAPIZADO DE CUERO LIMPIO, DEBE SER VISTO EN PERSONA PARA SER APRECIADO. ** BEST PRICE DEALER INC ** ESTÁ ORGULLOSO DE SER UNO DE LOS POCOS DISTRIBUIDORES ENTENDER ESTE TIPO DE VEHÍCULO EN NUESTRO INVENTARIO Y SU GARAJE PUEDE SER SU PRÓXIMO HOGAR. ¡ACTÚA RÁPIDO! ESTAMOS ABIERTOS 7 DÍAS POR SEMANA, RECIBIMOS LLAMADAS DESDE TODOS LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS Y MÁS ALLÁ. ¡TODOS ESTÁN APROBADOS! MÁS DE 40 BANCOS ... SIN EXCUSAS. ¡DEBES OBTENER FINANCIACIÓN! TAMBIÉN OFRECEMOS COMPRAR AQUÍ PAGAR AQUÍ, Y PODEMOS OFRECER TASAS DE INTERÉS DESDE EL 2,9%, 90 DIAS EN EFECTIVO. PRECIO BASADO DESPUÉS DEL PATRIMONIO DE $1500. CON PUNTUACIÓN DE BALIZA DE 750 O MÁS DE W.A.C. CALL 954-391-7910 * www.bestpricecardealer.com *****ANY CREDIT APPROVED EASY FINANCE BUY HERE PAY HERE***** REPO? OK BAD CREDIT? OK NO CREDIT? OK SSI INCOME? OK NO SOCIAL? OK OPEN LOAN? OK FIRST TIME BUYER? OK *****TRADES WELCOME EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 700 OR ABOVE W.A.C *****MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY OPEN UNTIL 7PM, SUNDAYS UNTIL 6PM *****LUNES A SÁBADO ABIERTO HASTA LAS 7 PM, DOMINGO HASTA LAS 6PM *SE HABLA ESPAÑOL **** OBTENGA EL MEJOR PRECIO LLAME AHORA MISMO (954-391-7910) * NOS ESPECIALIZADO EN TODO TIPO DE CRÉDITO; BUENO, MALO O NO CREDIT… TODOS SON BIENVENIDOS TRAIGA SU USADO Y SALGA MANEJANDO EN SU VEHÍCULO NUEVO HOY MISMO ! NECESITAS FINANCIAR? VAMOS A TRABAJAR CON MÁS DE 40 BANCOS HASTA QUE OBTENGA SU APROBACIÓN! *****NECESITAS AYUDA CON TU DOWNPAYMENT? NO HAY PROBLEMA*****

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX4CW524002
    Stock: 524002
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,800Great Deal | $2,368 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    73,980 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    John Kennedy Mazda of Pottstown - Pottstown / Pennsylvania

    John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is proud to offer this gorgeous 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan in Black This vehicle has passed our comprehensive inspection and comes with the following features; BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE CELLPHONE, 2 SETS OF KEYS, **LOW MILES**, **NON SMOKER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, AWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 17263 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPGHere at John Kennedy of Pottstown, we're committed to providing our Pottstown, Boyertown, Collegeville, Red Hill, Exton, Paoli, Shillington, Souderton, Coatesville, Royersford, Douglasville, and Philadelphia drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of new Ford and Mazda models and budget-friendly used cars to car loans and Ford Mazda leases and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. From the moment you walk into our showroom to the moment you walk out the doors, the John Kennedy of Pottstown team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Are you interested in learning more about our offerings or rich-history? Consider joining us at 3189 West Ridge Pike Pottstown, PA 19464, where we're a just a quick drive away from Philadelphia and Reading PA. John Kennedy Ford Mazda of Pottstown is located 17 miles NW of King of Prussia, PA. Conveniently positioned right off of Route 422 on Ridge Pike. It is also minutes away from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets in Oaks, PA. We ship anywhere in the US.And only minutes from the Philadelphia Premium Outlets. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.fordofpottstown.com or call us at 888-696-4917.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBV7AX8CW607047
    Stock: 19M665A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-20-2020

  • $8,980Great Deal | $2,627 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    94,317 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Honda Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia

    This 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 4DR 2WD AT S features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - S trim. Bluetooth, CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged, iPod/MP3 Input. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYINGCarAndDriver.com explains It's got a weird name. Get over it. The Tiguan is a compact SUV that thinks it's a GTI.. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERINVENTORY SHOWN IS ONLY A PARTIAL LISTING OF WHAT WE HAVE AVAILABLE. PLEASE CALL FOR COMPLETE DETAILS AND UP TO DATE INFORMATION. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AXXCW606008
    Stock: P12165A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $6,624Great Deal

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    93,157 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    ATT Motors - Haltom City / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX9CW606808
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $8,983Great Deal | $1,570 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion

    93,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Penske Honda of Ontario - Ontario / California

    One Owner Carfax, Clean Carfax, AWD, 7.0J x 18" New York Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. At Penske Honda our large selection of inventory, and courteous/professional staff will make your car buying experience stress-free and enjoyable. We are conveniently located off the 15 Freeway and Jurupa St. In the City of Ontario. Enjoy our state of the art lounge or let your kids play in our Kids Corner area while you shop. Our Showroom hours are Monday-Saturday 8:30AM-9:00PM & Sunday 10:00AM-9:00PM. Call us! 909-974-3800. 21/27 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBV7AX3CW507986
    Stock: T32082
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-15-2020

  • $6,910Great Deal | $1,399 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    110,673 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Toyota of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida

    ** TOYOTA OF TAMPA BAY PRE- AUCTION VEHICLES ** These vehicles have been recently traded and are offered to the public before they go to dealer only auctions. Vehicles are Sold AS-IS, including ALL Mechanical and Cosmetic Defects. ** Pre-Auction Safety Inspection Only and may not be available for immediate delivery ** Tiguan S, 2.0L TSI, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, Candy White, Black w/Cloth Seating, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Candy White Tiguan S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI22/27 City/Highway MPGTOYOTA OF TAMPA BAY ADVANTAGE At Toyota of Tampa Bay, you receive exclusive features and benefits to both enhance and protect your vehicle. From protective coatings for you paint, headlights, and interior surfaces such as surface sanitation to nitrogen tire service and roadside assistance, we provide you the MOST VALUE for your money. GUARANTEED! (See dealer for more details) Toyota of Tampa Bay near Brandon and Wesley Capel is a full-service dealership that offers a wide variety of services to our visitors and guests. Just one visit and you'll see just how dedicated we are to your complete satisfaction. We have a friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help you every step of the way. Whether it's sales, service, body shop or financing, you'll always get the attention you deserve from Toyota of Tampa Bay. Call or Text us at (813) 534-5197 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1101 E Fletcher Ave Tampa, FL 33612. Fast, Friendly, Fair & Fun! Final vehicle sale price subject to safety inspection costs, certification costs and repair order costs. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. See dealer for complete details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AXXCW565833
    Stock: W382675A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $7,490Great Deal | $1,442 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    88,779 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida

    No matter your credit situation or automotive needs, SUPER CAR MIAMI is here to work with you to get you driving a vehicle that fits both your lifestyle and your Budget.No credit?...Bad credit?...New credit?...Divorced?...Open car loan?...Bankruptcy?NO PROBLEM!!!IF YOU BREATHE YOU DRIVE!'NO CREDIT CHECK'CALL ME NOW!!Roger GonzalezBusiness Director Super Car Miami Group LLC10518 NW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33147Ventas: (800) 219-0339sales@supercarmiamigroup.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AXXCW571812
    Stock: 571812R
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,500Great Deal

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    102,441 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Clay Cooley Volkswagen Of Park Cities - Dallas / Texas

    Clean CARFAX.Deep Black 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan 4D Sport Utility 2.0L TSI FWD 6-Speed Automatic with TiptronicClay Cooley VW of Park Cities is minutes from Downtown, Highland Park, Oak Cliff, and just outside Love Field. All of our pre-owned vehicles go through a full bumper-to-bumper inspection, and our Certified Pre-Owned VWs receive a 24 month/24,000 mile warranty (12 month/12,000 mile for 2018+ models). Online pricing does not include dealer prep, reconditioning, certification, taxes, or fees. Please contact dealership for more information.Minutes from Downtown Dallas, Love Field, SMU, Highland Park, and Oak Cliff we are centrally located to better fit your needs. Clay Cooley has the largest new VW inventory in the DFW Metroplex, so finding your new VW is easy! 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in Dallas, near Irving, Visit us at https://www.claycooleyvwparkcities.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX3CW589987
    Stock: LM043727A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-19-2020

  • $6,995Great Deal | $1,725 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    95,061 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mega Auto Outlet - Stafford / Virginia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX4CW523190
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,000Great Deal | $1,344 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion

    75,250 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island

    Apollo Auto Sales is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE only has 75,250mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Volkswagen Tiguan offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2012 4WD Volkswagen Tiguan SE is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan: The Volkswagen Tiguan stands out in the crowded field of compact crossover utility vehicles as being just a little sportier and fun to drive. Handling and maneuverability are strengths. The Tiguan's turbocharged engine offers impressive performance, while still being reasonably good with gas, and the tall-roof design affords impressive interior space--especially for backseat occupants. It's also been a strong safety achiever; the IIHS named the 2010 Tiguan a Top Safety Pick for its excellent occupant protection. This model sets itself apart with fuel efficiency, Perky, responsive driving feel, handling and maneuverability, roomy, adjustable backseat, safety ratings, and stylish, upright appearance Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW548721
    Stock: 138947
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-30-2020

  • Price Drop
    $6,366Good Deal | $1,544 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    96,367 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Fowler Toyota of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4D Sport Utility Champagne FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI** New Arrival - Call for more Info **, **NON-SMOKER**, **HEATED MIRRORS**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **USB**, **BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE**, ***WE DELIVER ANYWHERE!!!***.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!22/27 City/Highway MPGAt Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, we are a premier Toyota dealership. We serve Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. Welcome to Fowler Toyota of Tulsa, a premiere Toyota dealership serving customers near Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Owasso, and Claremore, OK. We invite you to stop in today to meet our entire Toyota team, all of whom are happy to assist you in whatever way they can. Our dealership offers new and used Toyota vehicles, financing and automotive service and repair. We pride ourselves in excelling in customer service in all areas of our Toyota dealership.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX1CW560696
    Stock: TT200214A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-24-2020

  • $8,000Good Deal | $969 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    85,565 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lexus of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida

    Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 8417 miles below market average!*** Call 954-443-2343 to test drive ***. Silver 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI22/27 City/Highway MPGHome Town Dealer!!!!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX3CW535959
    Stock: 20168701
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,221Fair Deal | $1,112 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    50,583 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ourisman Volkswagen of Laurel - Laurel / Maryland

    BLUETOOTH * ONLY 50 K MILES!! Silver 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI Used & Certified Vehicle Prices exclude tax, tags and a dealer processing fee of $500.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX7CW525421
    Stock: V029887A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $8,791Good Deal

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    71,417 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas

    Recent Arrival! 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SClean CARFAX.22/27 City/Highway MPG2012 Volkswagen 4D Sport Utility Tiguan S 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI 22/27 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 25470 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX1CW516777
    Stock: 516777
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $10,123Good Deal | $1,049 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    73,886 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan

    16 ALLOY WHEELS, AWD, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, AWD, 6.5J x 16 Portland Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: RCD310 w/8 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.Pepper Gray Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4D Sport Utility 2.0L TSI 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic AWDOdometer is 16939 miles below market average! 21/27 City/Highway MPGPLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGBV7AX1CW000987
    Stock: P16413
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $8,999Fair Deal | $1,292 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    96,263 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas

    This vehicle has been Inspected and serviced and ready to go come experience the Allen Automotive difference. Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Sunroof/Moonroof.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX2CW584926
    Stock: AA1997
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,999Good Deal

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    98,570 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    First Texas Honda - Austin / Texas

    Clean CARFAX. Wild Cherry Metallic 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S FWD6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! 22/27 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX8CW091459
    Stock: H99311B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $8,499Fair Deal | $698 below market

    2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE

    100,691 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada

    All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable )  All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WVGAV7AX0CW518536
    Stock: LVCA518536
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,748 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2012 Volkswagen Tiguan
Tiguan Reviews & Specs