Used 1992 Dodge RAM 150 Consumer Reviews
Why did I sell this truck.
stlramsfan, 12/24/2012
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Well, about the time I was 16 I ended up with this truck after the block cracked in my first car, little did I know that this truck I bought for 700 dollars would be one of my most missed trucks. The truck had 300,000 miles on it and I was worried about the transmission slipping, and the engine burning oil. I was wrong, the transmission shifted cleaner than my moms brand new car, and the engine didn't burn a drop of oil. I had the 318, I didn't believe my dad when he told me that dodge had a famous transmission "Which is the Tourqeflite" he also told me the 318 was one of the best engines ever made back then. I will never disagree with anyone if they tell me that.
