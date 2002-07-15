  1. Home
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150

1993 Dodge RAM 150
1993 Highlights

Last year for this generation Ram. Special Package replaces Special LE on D & W150 standard cab. A 30-gallon tank, block heater, AM/FM/cassette with equalizer and snowplow prep are optional. Available 5.9 V8 on Standard/Club Cab models. Flame Red, Emerald Green and three two-tone color combinations offered. Modified wheel/center cap design.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 150.

5 out of 5 stars, Long live the Dodges
byndq,

170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.

4.75 out of 5 stars, Dodge Ram W150
Gregory A. Kennedy,

The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.

5 out of 5 stars, dodge ram
Reed,

This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage

3 out of 5 stars, dodge truck d-150
raymond frantz,

needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,

Features & Specs

LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB features & specs
LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
LE 2dr Extended Cab LB features & specs
LE 2dr Extended Cab LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
LE 2dr Extended Cab SB features & specs
LE 2dr Extended Cab SB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
2dr Extended Cab LB features & specs
2dr Extended Cab LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
MPG 12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0

Is the Dodge RAM 150 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1993 RAM 150 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge RAM 150 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the RAM 150 gets an EPA-estimated 13 mpg.

Is the Dodge RAM 150 reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge RAM 150 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RAM 150.

Is the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1993 RAM 150 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge RAM 150?

The least-expensive 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

    What are the different models of Dodge RAM 150?

    If you're interested in the Dodge RAM 150, the next question is, which RAM 150 model is right for you? RAM 150 variants include LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M).

    Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Overview

    The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 150 Regular Cab, RAM 150 Extended Cab. Available styles include LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

    What do people think of the 1993 Dodge RAM 150?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 RAM 150 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.

