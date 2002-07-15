Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the RAM 150
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge RAM 150.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- maintenance & parts
Most helpful consumer reviews
170,000 miles and still going strong. Zero oil usage between changes. Interior also held up perfect. No major repairs of any kind. Last year for this body style. It's a classic for its long run of this style.
The 1993 Dodge Ram W150 4X4 with the Magnum 5.2 V8 is a excellent truck to own. My current mileage is 133,000 and the engine and drivetrain is as strong as it was when I bought it. Gets about 16 mpg with 31x10.50-15 tires. Seem to get a lot of comments on how good the truck looks. Best truck I have ever owned. I would consider buing another Dodge Ram 4X4.
This truck is great has lots of power and gets good gas milage
needs 4 tires, tune up, alignment, sway links on front end, disc. brakes refaced, possible brake pads, good clening inside, body is super condition, 2 tone paint, paint needs touched up, no air, v-8, ps,pb,2 wd,
Features & Specs
|LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|LE 2dr Extended Cab LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|LE 2dr Extended Cab SB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
|2dr Extended Cab LB
5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|230 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the Dodge RAM 150 a good car?
Is the Dodge RAM 150 reliable?
Is the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1993 Dodge RAM 150?
The least-expensive 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of Dodge RAM 150?
More about the 1993 Dodge RAM 150
Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 Overview
The Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 is offered in the following submodels: RAM 150 Regular Cab, RAM 150 Extended Cab. Available styles include LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).
What do people think of the 1993 Dodge RAM 150?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1993 RAM 150 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1993 RAM 150.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1993 Dodge RAM 150 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1993 RAM 150 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1993 Dodge RAM 150?
Which 1993 Dodge RAM 150s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge RAM 150 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1993 Dodge RAM 150.
Can't find a new 1993 Dodge RAM 150s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge RAM 150 for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,699.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,636.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge RAM 150?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related Used 1993 Dodge RAM 150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons