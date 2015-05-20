Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
dcc305,05/20/2015
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
Unique styling drew me in when my S60 lease ended. Cross shopped Audi, BMW; better value and not nearly as common. Drives a bit more "sedate" than S60 but still more sport sedan than luxury SUV. Handles well, brisk acceleration, nice steering feel, tad less agile than S60 but admirably close given the elevated ground clearance/AWD weight. Quiet at speed, relaxing to drive but also fun and willing when pushed a bit. Sensus system is often criticized, but it makes sense to me and can be controlled from steering wheel, unlike competitors' systems. The keypad that some consider "dated" adds functionality. My S60 was very dependable. I expect mechanically similar V60CC to be the same. Update 5/18: Turned in at end of lease - would have bought, but buy-out was a bit over book. Really enjoyed this car. Family had issues with tight quarters, but as driver, very comfortable for me (average size male). In 3 years of ownership, 26000 miles, no reliability issues aside from occasional hiccups with the infotainment system which would self-correct when car re-started. I would agree with car review sites that, compared with competitors, Volvos drive a little "busier" - firm suspension, road imperfections come through, but overall car feels very solid and comfortable with better steering weight for my taste compared with Audi, BMW.
