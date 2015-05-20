Used 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

164 listings
V60 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 164 listings
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    58,796 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,998

    $1,273 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    90,761 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    43,090 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,978

    $430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    50,183 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,651

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    140,139 miles

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Gray
    used

    2015 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    96,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,043

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    28,442 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    21,791 miles

    $17,499

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    30,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $20,998

    $1,345 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    41,798 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,453

    $1,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    49,333 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    32,691 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,495

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    57,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    $947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    38,148 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    44,321 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,500

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in White
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    46,009 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    59,062 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2016 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    31,103 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,839

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 164 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country

Overall Consumer Rating
45 Reviews
45 Reviews
  • 5
    (40%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Solid, Comfortable, Stylish
dcc305,05/20/2015
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6A)
Unique styling drew me in when my S60 lease ended. Cross shopped Audi, BMW; better value and not nearly as common. Drives a bit more "sedate" than S60 but still more sport sedan than luxury SUV. Handles well, brisk acceleration, nice steering feel, tad less agile than S60 but admirably close given the elevated ground clearance/AWD weight. Quiet at speed, relaxing to drive but also fun and willing when pushed a bit. Sensus system is often criticized, but it makes sense to me and can be controlled from steering wheel, unlike competitors' systems. The keypad that some consider "dated" adds functionality. My S60 was very dependable. I expect mechanically similar V60CC to be the same. Update 5/18: Turned in at end of lease - would have bought, but buy-out was a bit over book. Really enjoyed this car. Family had issues with tight quarters, but as driver, very comfortable for me (average size male). In 3 years of ownership, 26000 miles, no reliability issues aside from occasional hiccups with the infotainment system which would self-correct when car re-started. I would agree with car review sites that, compared with competitors, Volvos drive a little “busier” - firm suspension, road imperfections come through, but overall car feels very solid and comfortable with better steering weight for my taste compared with Audi, BMW.
Report abuse
