Estimated values
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,446
|$14,681
|$17,254
|Clean
|$12,192
|$14,383
|$16,889
|Average
|$11,684
|$13,786
|$16,157
|Rough
|$11,176
|$13,190
|$15,426
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,280
|$17,502
|$20,070
|Clean
|$14,969
|$17,147
|$19,645
|Average
|$14,345
|$16,435
|$18,794
|Rough
|$13,721
|$15,724
|$17,943
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,739
|$15,857
|$18,303
|Clean
|$13,458
|$15,535
|$17,915
|Average
|$12,898
|$14,890
|$17,139
|Rough
|$12,337
|$14,246
|$16,363
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,722
|$16,035
|$18,700
|Clean
|$13,442
|$15,709
|$18,304
|Average
|$12,882
|$15,057
|$17,511
|Rough
|$12,322
|$14,406
|$16,718