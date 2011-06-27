Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
our van
this has been a wonderful van. lots of use and not alot of problems. would buy again
good van
i have had this van for five years and just now having moter and trnsmission problems it has 177000 miles on it over all its been a good van the motor has lifter noise and trans does not shift into high gear when its hot out. gas gauge has never worked right
The grand caravan
Father was first owner of vehicle. Very reliable and comfortable on trips and daily driving. Minor problems with paint peeling in large sheets. Needed exhaust recently, but nothing bad. No major problems until the transmission had to be replaced THREE times (first covered by warrenty, second half covered and third was paid in full by my father). I inherited this van 2 years ago and now after about 40,000 miles it needs another transmission (not shifting gears). Sadly, I will let it go. Otherwise I do really like it.
Get rid of it ASAP
I bought it used but in mint condition, My wife and I loved it so much for the first year. It was roomy and very comfortable but nightmare began in the 2nd year. The transmision needed rebuilt only ...3 times and then the engine got overheated 5 times, rear door lift gate broke, starter went dead, alternator stopped working, and on and on.. cost me $ 4000 for maintenance and repair. Finally we traded it in for a Nissan for a very cheap price. This is true! don't buy this van!
MaybeOK
Bought with 110k with new tranny at 95k and now have 210k. Reliability OK, but interior screws falling out panels & rattles, poor suspension-too soft gone through 3 sets of struts. Heating system cuts out & sticks, Never charged A/C, still works good. Motor runs good as it did at 110k, but now leaks alot of oil from main seals, seals were changed at 95k. CV Joints going out for the 1st time. Still gets 18mpg average. Still has original water pump, alternator and starter. Replaced started contacts once.
