Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 197,386 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,998
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1999 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44GXXR125559
Stock: Q1727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,021 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,680$1,894 Below Market
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 4 BRAND NEW TIRES - RUNS AWESOME! - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - 3.3L V6 ENGINE - DOES NOT HAVE THE 3RD ROW BENCH (JUNK YARD SHOULD HAVE) - WOULD MAKE A GREAT CARGO VAN OR BASIC VAN - LOW ORIGINAL MILES - PIONEER CD PLAYER - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G4YB760003
Stock: OT122211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,439 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Tempe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Tempe / Arizona
Cruise control, bodyside moldings, heated/power door mirrors, spoiler, a tilt steering wheel, 4 speakers, 3rd row seating : bench, cloth high - back bucket seats, power steering, safe, speed - sensitive wipers, steel wheels, privacy glass, rear A/C, ABS (4-wheel) and last but not least, power windows - come stop into the dealership in the Tempe Autoplex for further info! Odometer is 11921 miles below market average! 18/25mpg . You Will Like How We Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G2YB675919
Stock: HD13124A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-07-2017
- 191,109 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,999$443 Below Market
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, White, Cloth, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G4YB753908
Stock: 6-23117M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 249,447 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$999
Kingdom Chevrolet - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2000 4D Passenger Van Dodge Grand Caravan SE Tan 4-Speed Automatic FWD 3.3L V6 SMPI FFV HUGE INVENTORY REDUCTION SALE GOING ON NOW!! NO CREDIT, LOW CREDIT NO PROBLEM . WE HAVE THE TEAM TO HELP YOU GET INTO A GREAT DEPENDABLE RIDE. With some options like 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.$$$ Priced To Sell Fast!! Call Now before its GONE!!! $$$ Many Cars under $10k and under $5K!! Kingdom Chevy Whether you are looking for a new, used or certified Chevrolet car, truck, or SUV you will find it here. We service Addison, Burbank, Calumet City, Carol Stream, Chicago, Cicero, Des Plaines, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst,Homer Glen, Lincolnshire, Melrose Park,Oak Forest, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Chicago Land All prices plus TTDRD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44G6YR583276
Stock: P20048A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 227,413 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,974
Mike Maroone Chevrolet South - Colorado Springs / Colorado
**FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO**, AIR CONDITIONING**, POWER WINDOWS**, POWER LOCKS**, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE**, FREE DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN COLORADO SPRINGS**. FWD https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/qpaar
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G8YB688996
Stock: S688996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 20,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,995$4,257 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2KR773512
Stock: 773512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,831 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$3,950
Mike Castrucci Ford Sales - Milford / Ohio
Only 181,831 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Caravan delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.3L/201 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windshield wiper de-icer, Wide accent-color body-side moldings, Variable intermittent front windshield wipers.* This Dodge Caravan Features the Following Options *Tinted glass-inc: solar-control windshield/front doors, Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Steel door beam side-impact protection, Speed-sensitive pwr door locks-inc: front/side/liftgate doors, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks, Rear floor silencer, Pwr rear quarter vent windows.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Mike Castrucci Ford of Milford located at 1020 State Route 28, Milford, OH 45150 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44G2YR781658
Stock: 250106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 40,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,992
Lockwood Chevrolet - Marshall / Minnesota
This 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan is front wheel drive. The vehicle has a V6, 3.3L high output engine. This unit exemplifies class with its long lasting deep maroon color. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Anti-lock brakes are standard on it. It features cruise control for long trips. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. Get the whole family to events in this minivan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1B4GP44G1YB680822
Stock: 24960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 10,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,077$3,875 Below Market
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint - Alpharetta / Georgia
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 10,781 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Bright Belt Moldings , MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint, 2175 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!*Contact Us*Phone: 678-352-2003, E-mail: swalker@malcolmcunninghamauto.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8KR797751
Stock: P5332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- certified
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet13,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,778$4,165 Below Market
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com. One Owner! Check out this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan equipped with an FWD 3.6L V6 engine. Top options include Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Third Row Seating, Backup Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Media Center & so much more. Additonal features: Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" FULLY PAINTED BLACK (STD), Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Rear Child Safety Locks, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 19MK17-LNR*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan GT *ParkView Back-Up Camera, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lip Spoiler, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, BILLET CLEARCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Systems Monitor.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.*Factory Certified: Inspected & Protected*This vehicle comes with a Like-New warranty which is Factory-Backed by Chrysler: a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain and 3 Month/3,000 Mile Maximum Care plus much more! Please contact your sales advisor to confirm certification as not all vehicles qualify due to but not limited to buy back, recalls, loaners, year, miles, etc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR739058
Stock: 19MK17
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 2,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,989$5,308 Below Market
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR680359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,797 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,441$5,082 Below Market
All Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bridgeton / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR794827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,149
North Corpus Christi Honda - Corpus Christi / Texas
EXCELLENT FAMILY VEHICLE AND PERFECT FOR 1ST TIME BUYER OR CHALLENGED CREDIT.Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **CLEAN CARFAX**, **DEALER SERVICED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Odometer is 24833 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5ER416524
Stock: 51393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 40,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,540$4,835 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG7JR318876
Stock: 8876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 38,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,899$3,295 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* ! This car sparkles!! This car sparkles!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! Why pay more for less** As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! NEW LOW PRICE! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones - Dual... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2016Dodge Grand Caravan AVP/SE in Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR125705
Stock: UT14952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 57,996 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR849496
Stock: T06089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,888$4,087 Below Market
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE...., TROPICAL CHEVROLET USED CAR SUPERSTORE......Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8JR209717
Stock: R16840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
- 4(67%)
- 3(33%)