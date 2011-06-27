Estimated values
2003 Dodge Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,324
|$2,113
|$2,534
|Clean
|$1,222
|$1,949
|$2,339
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,621
|$1,947
|Rough
|$811
|$1,293
|$1,556
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Caravan CV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,475
|$2,256
|$2,673
|Clean
|$1,361
|$2,081
|$2,467
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,731
|$2,054
|Rough
|$904
|$1,381
|$1,641
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Caravan Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,179
|$2,577
|Clean
|$1,324
|$2,010
|$2,378
|Average
|$1,102
|$1,672
|$1,980
|Rough
|$879
|$1,334
|$1,582