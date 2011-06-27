  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,640
See Caravan Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$20,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/500 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$20,640
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$20,640
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$20,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$20,640
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$20,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Caravan Inventory

Related Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles