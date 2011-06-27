Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

Bought for temporary/ kept love it Jackie lee , 11/01/2016 SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought 6 yes ago with 105000. Miles now has 230800. Very dependable regular maintenance ..replaced air co dition compressor for $700 2 yrs ago. Luv this van taught gkids to drive in it..like style can't find anything I like better even like old body style. Go to mountains every yr in it..4cyl no problem climbing those mountains in north Carolina.. Would recommend to anyone Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great vehicle miller1980 , 02/12/2014 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I got my caravan at 78,000 miles I've only had a couple problems since owning the car. First the O2 sensor went out (kind of an expensive fix for a single mom) and the power steering pump is going out. Other than that it has been a gem. I've driven it in the snow and curvy mountain roads for two years with no issues. The car is now at 130,000 miles and still running even after hitting a deer really hard. Report Abuse

SXT? JSlezak , 02/02/2005 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We purchased our Caravan late in the '03 model year (there were already '04's on the lot) and paid about $19000 brand new. Our van is labeled as an SXT even though it is actually an SE with some extras. An end of year model change-up? I am really happy with the van and over the past year it has held up well. Only one small problem, the drivers side power window has failed on two occasions. It seems to happen during cold weather and once the vehicle is warm it is fine again. We looked at Toyota and Honda but both were much more expensive and didn't offer the same features without purchasing big packages. For the price you can't beat Dodge. A very good family oriented vehicle. Report Abuse

never had a problem!!!! carol , 10/09/2015 SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had this van for 12 years. never had any major repairs. great on gas. would not trade it in. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse