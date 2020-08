Close

Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii

FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Dual Zone A/C, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP I 2nd row bucket & 3rd row split bench seats, overhead ashtray & cupholder lamp, overhead console w/trip computer, 8-way pwr driver seat, roof rack, dual sun visors w/illum vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, 3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE: This Caravan is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4GP45R06B512690

Stock: 6B512690

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020