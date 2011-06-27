Used 1994 Dodge Caravan for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
20 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20002007
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$10K
Price

Rating

Mileage

50K100K+
Mileage

Vehicle History

Trim

Fuel Economy

1525
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Options & Packages

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $7,995

    2000 Dodge Caravan Base

    101,401 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Irwin Cadillac - Woodward / Oklahoma

    Front wheel drive on this 2000 Dodge Caravan gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This Dodge Caravan has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This vehicle gleams with a flashy red exterior. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this Dodge Caravan. The vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Caravan .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2B4FP25B2YR785602
    Stock: 785602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-01-2020

  • $4,990

    2001 Dodge Caravan SE

    113,162 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota

    As Is - No warranty available, 7 day exchange policy

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (18 City/22 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B4GP25351B109856
    Stock: G39540XA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $7,877

    2003 Dodge Caravan SE

    53,931 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Weber Chevrolet Creve Coeur - Creve Coeur / Missouri

    2003 Dodge Caravan SE **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **7 PASSENGER SEATING**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 3.3L V6 OHV, 16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Cassette w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Cloth High-Back Bucket Seats, Deluxe Convenience Group, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Power Convenience Group, Power Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Speed Control, Tilt Steering Column. Odometer is 88704 miles below market average! WHY BUY FROM US: Since 1902 this family owned & operated dealership has provided the Saint Louis Community and our neighbors quality new and pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. We will be here for you PERIOD! Our Goal is to give you the Best Car Buying Experience You Will Ever Have.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP25R63B277194
    Stock: WP13586
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $2,690

    2003 Dodge Caravan Sport

    118,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    The Auto Exchange Of Portage County - Stevens Point / Wisconsin

    The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint has some slight scratches. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior condition is average for its age and mileage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. ice cold air and very low miles

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45353B137452
    Stock: d456
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,995

    2003 Dodge Caravan SE

    111,360 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Kunes Chevrolet Buick GMC - Elkhorn / Wisconsin

    Silver 2003 Dodge Caravan SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 OHV 3.3L V6 OHV. 19/26 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP25R23B272185
    Stock: ZP107A1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

  • $3,995Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    95,034 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Island Honda - Kahului / Hawaii

    FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $600 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, CD Player, Fourth Passenger Door, Dual Zone A/C, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, Aluminum Wheels CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Fourth Passenger Door. Third Passenger Door, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Heated Mirrors, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP I 2nd row bucket & 3rd row split bench seats, overhead ashtray & cupholder lamp, overhead console w/trip computer, 8-way pwr driver seat, roof rack, dual sun visors w/illum vanity mirrors, universal garage door opener, 3.3L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). EXPERTS ARE SAYING: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. AFFORDABLE: This Caravan is priced $600 below Kelley Blue Book. VISIT US TODAY: Get to Know Our New Honda Dealership, Serving Kahului, Kihei, Wailuku and Lahaina If there's one thing we want everyone to know it's that at Island Honda we are here to make you happy. That's what we want from the time you walk into our showroom looking for the new or used Honda vehicle of your dreams to the day you want to trade it in. Plus government fees and taxes, $395 dealer document processing charge, and any emissions testing charge. See dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R06B512690
    Stock: 6B512690
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $3,495

    2006 Dodge Caravan SE

    90,200 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan

    Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2006 Dodge Caravan, you'll be so happy you took it home from Sterling Heights Dodge. This Caravan has been driven with care for 90200 miles. It features an excellent mix of comfort and handling plus: We never lose a deal on price! Take home the car of your dreams today. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP25R46B628706
    Stock: E20402C
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • $5,498

    2007 Dodge Caravan SXT

    97,808 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Meadowland Jeep Chrysler Dodge Ram of Carmel - Carmel / New York

    ** ONE OWNER ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AVAILABLE ** All used cars bought at Meadowland get a 100 point inspection ** Extended Service Plans Available for cars under 120,000 miles ** OIL & FILTER CHANGED **

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R37B148413
    Stock: R0703
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-12-2020

  • $2,995Fair Deal

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    145,405 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R06B757506
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,995

    2005 Dodge Caravan SE

    82,686 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois

    $49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *ONE-OWNER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP25B95B201233
    Stock: A3738B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $2,995

    2007 Dodge Caravan SXT

    135,844 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota

    Local Trade | Excellent Tires | 7 Passenger | Cast Rims | Bucket Seats | Pwr Windows Locks Mirrors | Runs Good |

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R07B159689
    Stock: 19Y59A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-09-2020

  • Price Drop
    $3,679

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    193,413 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Red River Chevrolet - Bossier City / Louisiana

    Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Making Car Buying Fun Since 1931! Red River Chevrolet is a family-owned, full service dealership with headquarters at 221 Traffic Street (Interstate 20, exit 19B), a large used car lot, Red River CarPlex, at 207 East Texas Street at the foot of the Texas Street Bridge, a fleet and commercial sales department, an award-winning GM Certified service center, and parts department. Serving Shreveport, Bossier City, and surrounding areas, Red River Chevrolet will help you with all your automotive needs. Visit www.RedRiverChevy.com today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45RX5B179476
    Stock: 5B179476
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • $5,995

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    136,156 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bob King Autohaus - Wilmington / North Carolina

    Odometer is 11291 miles below market average! 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT Gray 3.3L V6 OHV.CARFAX One-Owner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R85B116957
    Stock: T2096A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,999

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    237,000 miles
    Delivery available*

    Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln - Lincoln / Illinois

    Recent Arrival! 3.3L V6 OHV. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG Great Selection and Great Prices! Find out why more people than ever are shopping at Jim Xamis Ford Lincoln!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R86B729629
    Stock: TRE6057A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-26-2020

  • $4,950

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    147,029 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pearl Auto Sales - Cornelius / Oregon

    Vehicle Runs WellSmooth rideRegularly maintainedMust test driveAvailable Satellite RadioFamily friendlyDrives great

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R35B153365
    Stock: 100258
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,750

    2004 Dodge Caravan SXT

    133,622 miles
    Delivery available*

    Mark Berger Motors - Rockford / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2004 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R24B525566
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,499

    2006 Dodge Caravan SE

    166,768 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Garlitch Ford - North Vernon / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP25B06B539931
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,162

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    143,919 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky

    Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 OHV 3.3L V6 OHV. Recent Arrival! 19/26 City/Highway MPG FINANCING IMPORTANT TO YOUR BUYING DECISION? Good or bad credit profile? No matter! Montgomery Chevrolet in Louisville Kentucky 502-968-6111 has a full arsenal of bank lending options to help you arrange the payment that fits your budget. We'll save you money at every turn and earn your business for years to come. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, replaced front and rear wiper blades, replaced cabin air filter, visually inspected the brakes, rotated the tires when doing a full used car inspection. AS-IS vehicles are sold AS-IS and we strongly urge you to have your mechanic to look over as Dealer will not be responsible. MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET in Louisville , KY has the best price and value combination in the marketplace Call us at 502-968-6111. You'll love your no-hassle purchase experience. Over 1,000 vehicles on our 20 acre lot! Visit 502CHEVY.COM and put the stock number in the search bar for additional information. Price may include $1000 trade assistance & $500 captive financing plus dealer installed options if any. Please contact us directly for additional information. WE BUY CARS CALL US TODAY! MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET 502-968-6111 Drive to Louisville and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1923.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D4GP45R66B737938
    Stock: G1639B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Caravan
Caravan Reviews & Specs