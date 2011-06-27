Estimated values
1990 Dodge Caravan LE Turbo 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,261
|$1,620
|Clean
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,482
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$305
|$701
Estimated values
1990 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,261
|$1,620
|Clean
|$500
|$1,149
|$1,482
|Average
|$402
|$925
|$1,207
|Rough
|$305
|$701
|$931
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
Estimated values
