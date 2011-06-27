Used 1990 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews
4cyl Turbo finally bites the dust @206k
Bought this 4-banger turbo van for $2200 at an action in TX. Put 140k mi on it. Changed the oil every 4k; did several brake jobs; had the trany rebuilt once. Got my money's worth. Finally, the head gasket blew at 206k mi. Who said these turbos are unreliable? Should I rebuild it?
Versatile, With Retro Style!
I am the original owner of a 1990 Dodge Caravan with the 3.0 V6 engine. The car has 151,000 miles on it and has been reliable. The original 3.0 liter engines had bad valve stem seals that caused me to replace it with a factory rebuilt engine at 95,000 miles. The engine is far superior to the original and is a strong puller. Avoid the 4 speed transmission sold with the long wheelbase vans. I got the simple, 3 speed trans and it has given me no trouble. Starter, air conditioner, exhaust, and most other systems have had no repairs. With the seats out I haul lumber, furniture--you name it. With the seats in, I haul a soccer team or the family plus others.
Caravan 3.0
we have had this for about 2 years and ran it to death. it has at least one bad valve seal and smokes like crazy, but will not quit and we just keep dumpin the oil in it. rides like a Cadillac and actually runs really well. It has lots of power for what it is. it has been run out of oil more than enough times, but it hasn't died yet. doesn't seem to be rusting out very badly at all with our Pa weather and salt on the roads.
Reliable!
We are the second owners of our Caravan, and have loved it since the day we got it. Our family was embarking on our first long vacation and left the day after we bought it, crossing our fingers it would hold up alright. Boy has it ever! It has gone up almost every mountain range without major problem, accompanying us on many ventures. We had the transmission replaced at about 50,000miles, but haven't had to do anything else major since, although minor problems that come along with any older, high mile vehicle pop up. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. 15 years old and 150,000 miles later, it's still going strong. We love this van!
The original is still the best.
We don't drive this vehicle except for church and on longer trips. It is now sixteen years old, and I expect that we could very well keep it until it can wear antique tags. I have been through many other vehicles since we bought the Caravan, and none of them have been such a pleasure to drive in a relaxed manner. No it is not a race vehicle, but with the 3.3, getting on the highway even at sixteen going on seventeen model years old, it still can merge onto highways without hesitation or causing others to slow down. I wouldn't trade it for a friend's Honda minivan even if he threw in an extra $5000.
