Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,105
|$16,859
|$18,691
|Clean
|$14,722
|$16,426
|$18,204
|Average
|$13,956
|$15,559
|$17,229
|Rough
|$13,190
|$14,692
|$16,254
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,164
|$15,841
|$17,593
|Clean
|$13,804
|$15,434
|$17,134
|Average
|$13,086
|$14,620
|$16,217
|Rough
|$12,367
|$13,805
|$15,299
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,683
|$15,396
|$17,187
|Clean
|$13,336
|$15,001
|$16,738
|Average
|$12,642
|$14,209
|$15,842
|Rough
|$11,947
|$13,417
|$14,946
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,981
|$18,804
|$20,710
|Clean
|$16,550
|$18,321
|$20,170
|Average
|$15,689
|$17,354
|$19,089
|Rough
|$14,827
|$16,388
|$18,009
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,894
|$16,867
|$18,928
|Clean
|$14,516
|$16,433
|$18,435
|Average
|$13,761
|$15,566
|$17,447
|Rough
|$13,005
|$14,699
|$16,460
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,240
|$13,737
|$15,299
|Clean
|$11,930
|$13,383
|$14,900
|Average
|$11,309
|$12,677
|$14,102
|Rough
|$10,688
|$11,971
|$13,304
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,306
|$15,982
|$17,733
|Clean
|$13,943
|$15,571
|$17,270
|Average
|$13,218
|$14,749
|$16,345
|Rough
|$12,492
|$13,928
|$15,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,389
|$17,156
|$19,001
|Clean
|$14,999
|$16,715
|$18,506
|Average
|$14,218
|$15,833
|$17,515
|Rough
|$13,438
|$14,951
|$16,524
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,990
|$17,783
|$19,657
|Clean
|$15,584
|$17,326
|$19,145
|Average
|$14,773
|$16,412
|$18,119
|Rough
|$13,962
|$15,498
|$17,094