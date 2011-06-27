  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,105$16,859$18,691
Clean$14,722$16,426$18,204
Average$13,956$15,559$17,229
Rough$13,190$14,692$16,254
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,164$15,841$17,593
Clean$13,804$15,434$17,134
Average$13,086$14,620$16,217
Rough$12,367$13,805$15,299
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,683$15,396$17,187
Clean$13,336$15,001$16,738
Average$12,642$14,209$15,842
Rough$11,947$13,417$14,946
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,981$18,804$20,710
Clean$16,550$18,321$20,170
Average$15,689$17,354$19,089
Rough$14,827$16,388$18,009
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,894$16,867$18,928
Clean$14,516$16,433$18,435
Average$13,761$15,566$17,447
Rough$13,005$14,699$16,460
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox L 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,240$13,737$15,299
Clean$11,930$13,383$14,900
Average$11,309$12,677$14,102
Rough$10,688$11,971$13,304
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,306$15,982$17,733
Clean$13,943$15,571$17,270
Average$13,218$14,749$16,345
Rough$12,492$13,928$15,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,389$17,156$19,001
Clean$14,999$16,715$18,506
Average$14,218$15,833$17,515
Rough$13,438$14,951$16,524
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,990$17,783$19,657
Clean$15,584$17,326$19,145
Average$14,773$16,412$18,119
Rough$13,962$15,498$17,094
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,383 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,383 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,383 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $10,688 to $15,299, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.