Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,547
|$11,693
|$13,620
|Clean
|$9,216
|$11,277
|$13,122
|Average
|$8,554
|$10,446
|$12,125
|Rough
|$7,892
|$9,615
|$11,129
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,550
|$10,507
|$12,263
|Clean
|$8,254
|$10,133
|$11,814
|Average
|$7,661
|$9,386
|$10,917
|Rough
|$7,068
|$8,640
|$10,020
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,356
|$13,718
|$15,840
|Clean
|$10,962
|$13,230
|$15,261
|Average
|$10,175
|$12,255
|$14,102
|Rough
|$9,387
|$11,280
|$12,943
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,082
|$11,201
|$13,104
|Clean
|$8,767
|$10,803
|$12,625
|Average
|$8,138
|$10,007
|$11,666
|Rough
|$7,508
|$9,211
|$10,707
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,136
|$11,198
|$13,050
|Clean
|$8,819
|$10,800
|$12,573
|Average
|$8,186
|$10,004
|$11,618
|Rough
|$7,552
|$9,208
|$10,663
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,503
|$12,747
|$14,764
|Clean
|$10,139
|$12,294
|$14,224
|Average
|$9,411
|$11,388
|$13,143
|Rough
|$8,683
|$10,482
|$12,063
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,499
|$10,442
|$12,186
|Clean
|$8,205
|$10,071
|$11,740
|Average
|$7,615
|$9,329
|$10,849
|Rough
|$7,026
|$8,587
|$9,957
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,102
|$10,039
|$11,777
|Clean
|$7,821
|$9,682
|$11,346
|Average
|$7,260
|$8,969
|$10,484
|Rough
|$6,698
|$8,255
|$9,623