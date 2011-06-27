  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,547$11,693$13,620
Clean$9,216$11,277$13,122
Average$8,554$10,446$12,125
Rough$7,892$9,615$11,129
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,550$10,507$12,263
Clean$8,254$10,133$11,814
Average$7,661$9,386$10,917
Rough$7,068$8,640$10,020
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,356$13,718$15,840
Clean$10,962$13,230$15,261
Average$10,175$12,255$14,102
Rough$9,387$11,280$12,943
Estimated values
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,136$11,198$13,050
Clean$8,819$10,800$12,573
Average$8,186$10,004$11,618
Rough$7,552$9,208$10,663
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,503$12,747$14,764
Clean$10,139$12,294$14,224
Average$9,411$11,388$13,143
Rough$8,683$10,482$12,063
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,499$10,442$12,186
Clean$8,205$10,071$11,740
Average$7,615$9,329$10,849
Rough$7,026$8,587$9,957
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,102$10,039$11,777
Clean$7,821$9,682$11,346
Average$7,260$8,969$10,484
Rough$6,698$8,255$9,623
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,682 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,682 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,821 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,682 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $6,698 to $11,777, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.