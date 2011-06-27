Before buying the third Camaro owned on my lifetime, I did extensive research on the 2015. I knew I wanted a V6 due to gas mileage which has so much power, who really needs an 8 cylinder? I wanted a stick shift and a unique color. I found an LS at my local dealership in Rock Red which is a high metallic that changes color depending on the lighting. Stunning. The body style is the most eye catching muscle car out there. I still find myself staring at her when I walk away. When I pass other Camaros in the same body style I always rubberneck to watch them. My dad bought a new Stang and it is nowhere near as gorgeous. The Camaros wide back end and big hips, the window shape, the angled front end and mean stare, curves and angles on all the right places. I've also owned a Stang but the Camaro takes the cake. I am glad I got in before the new shape came out with 2016, I am not as fond of the changes. Not only did the new Camaro get five out of five stars for safety but it's like sitting on a tank. As far as visibility, I am 5'5" and I did jack up my seat to be able to judge the length of the hood better but in maneuvering and backing up, I have no problems whatsoever. Use the windows and mirrors. I can see people around me easily. Yes the back end is high but you can still see enough with windows and mirrors and using caution. My car happens to be fine in the snow with the all season tires plus some sand bags in the back. Better than the Stang! Love all the features that come with the base model. I have gotten so many compliments on the car, it is stunningly beautiful. Spacious inside except for back seat but my dog goes back there. Fast. Love the slightly raise hood. Love the simple duck tail spoiler. I looked at the new Stang, the Challenger and the Camaro and the choice was easy. You either are a Camaro person or you aren't. If you are, get the car. You'll absolutely fall deep in love as I have.

