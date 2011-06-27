Vehicle overview

After fourth-generation Camaro production stopped back in 2002, many feared this automotive icon was dead for good. Thankfully, Chevy brought it back after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Even better, Chevrolet has been making steady improvements since. For the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, you'll instantly spot the car's sleeker front grille, new headlights and taillights, and minor changes all around. But the return of the Z/28 moniker adds a whole new level to Camaro performance this year.

With the existing 426-horsepower SS and 580-hp ZL1 models, the Chevy Camaro lineup certainly wasn't short on tire-frying power. New for 2014, the racetrack-themed Z/28 buffs out the Camaro's handling capabilities. To start, Chevy implemented a variety of weight-saving measures, including no standard air-conditioning and reduced sound-deadening material. The Z/28's performance is further fortified by a trick race-oriented suspension, standard carbon-ceramic brakes and special aerodynamic body pieces. Under the hood you'll find the 7.0-liter V8 formerly used in the (now-discontinued) Corvette Z06 that cranks out approximately 500 hp.

Essentially, the Z/28 is a stripped-out, beefed-up, maximum-grade version of the Camaro that's happiest on a racetrack. But should all this seem like too much (whether in terms of specs or price), know that any Camaro is still going to be loads of fun. If the three available V8 engines are too much grunt for your needs, a 323-hp V6 is still available, and it gets respectable mileage, too. Meanwhile, with its sleek lines, big wheels, bulging hood and swollen wheel arches, the Camaro continues to be a real looker.

Alas, there are some downsides endemic to the Camaro. Seeing out of the thing, for instance, is one of the car's more distracting elements. The tiny windows look great from the outside, but they result in poor outward visibility. And if you're planning on taking friends anywhere, you'd better hope those friends are very small children, as the backseat is a real squeeze for adults.

Then again, limited practicality is pretty much a given with a muscle car. The Dodge Challenger and the Ford Mustang are two names that have gone head-to-head with the Camaro for years and they both offer different strengths. The Mustang provides similar performance for less money and is still our favorite pick for base V6 and V8 models, but the ZL1 is better than the GT500, and there's no Mustang equivalent to the new Z/28 this year. The Challenger, meanwhile, is the roomiest and most comfortable in this group, but it does feel significantly larger and less nimble to drive. As an alternative to all of the above, Hyundai's Genesis Coupe might be worth a look.

Whichever performance car you settle on, know that the Camaro will turn heads on a regular basis and will seldom fail to put a smile on your face.