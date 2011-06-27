  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2014 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration with any engine
  • head-turning looks
  • good V6 fuel economy
  • capable handling.
  • Poor visibility
  • cramped backseat
  • tiny trunk opening.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For tire-burning power and Hollywood looks, it doesn't get much better than the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro. The reintroduced Z/28 model is sure to thrill around a racetrack as well.

Vehicle overview

After fourth-generation Camaro production stopped back in 2002, many feared this automotive icon was dead for good. Thankfully, Chevy brought it back after a nearly decade-long hiatus. Even better, Chevrolet has been making steady improvements since. For the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, you'll instantly spot the car's sleeker front grille, new headlights and taillights, and minor changes all around. But the return of the Z/28 moniker adds a whole new level to Camaro performance this year.

With the existing 426-horsepower SS and 580-hp ZL1 models, the Chevy Camaro lineup certainly wasn't short on tire-frying power. New for 2014, the racetrack-themed Z/28 buffs out the Camaro's handling capabilities. To start, Chevy implemented a variety of weight-saving measures, including no standard air-conditioning and reduced sound-deadening material. The Z/28's performance is further fortified by a trick race-oriented suspension, standard carbon-ceramic brakes and special aerodynamic body pieces. Under the hood you'll find the 7.0-liter V8 formerly used in the (now-discontinued) Corvette Z06 that cranks out approximately 500 hp.

Essentially, the Z/28 is a stripped-out, beefed-up, maximum-grade version of the Camaro that's happiest on a racetrack. But should all this seem like too much (whether in terms of specs or price), know that any Camaro is still going to be loads of fun. If the three available V8 engines are too much grunt for your needs, a 323-hp V6 is still available, and it gets respectable mileage, too. Meanwhile, with its sleek lines, big wheels, bulging hood and swollen wheel arches, the Camaro continues to be a real looker.

Alas, there are some downsides endemic to the Camaro. Seeing out of the thing, for instance, is one of the car's more distracting elements. The tiny windows look great from the outside, but they result in poor outward visibility. And if you're planning on taking friends anywhere, you'd better hope those friends are very small children, as the backseat is a real squeeze for adults.

Then again, limited practicality is pretty much a given with a muscle car. The Dodge Challenger and the Ford Mustang are two names that have gone head-to-head with the Camaro for years and they both offer different strengths. The Mustang provides similar performance for less money and is still our favorite pick for base V6 and V8 models, but the ZL1 is better than the GT500, and there's no Mustang equivalent to the new Z/28 this year. The Challenger, meanwhile, is the roomiest and most comfortable in this group, but it does feel significantly larger and less nimble to drive. As an alternative to all of the above, Hyundai's Genesis Coupe might be worth a look.

Whichever performance car you settle on, know that the Camaro will turn heads on a regular basis and will seldom fail to put a smile on your face.

2014 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2014 Chevy Camaro is available in both four-seat coupe and convertible body styles. There are eight trim levels, including the V6-powered 1LS/2LS and 1LT/2LT, the V8-powered 1SS/2SS and high-performance ZL1. Topping out the range is the ultra-performance Z/28. The 1LS/2LS and Z/28 models are available only as a hardtop coupe, while all other Camaro models are available as a coupe or convertible.

Standard equipment on the entry-level 1LS includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, air-conditioning, manually adjustable front seats with power recline, cruise control, a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, OnStar and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio input jack and satellite radio. The 2LS adds an automatic transmission.

The 1LT tacks on foglights, remote start (automatic transmission models only), eight-way power front seats, a 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone app integration (Chevy's "MyLink") and Bluetooth audio connectivity. In addition to a power-operated soft top, all 1LT convertible versions also come standard with rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

The 2LT includes these items plus 19-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, auto-dimming rearview and driver's outside mirrors, extra gauges, a head-up display, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a nine-speaker Boston Acoustics audio system. Most equipment on the 2LT is optional on the 1LT, so the main distinction between these two trims is leather upholstery, which is not available on the 1LT.

The 1SS is equipped similarly to the 1LT but adds a V8 engine, a limited-slip differential, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2SS essentially combines the 1SS model's performance bits with the 2LT's convenience and luxury features. The 1LE Performance package available only on manual transmission-equipped SS models includes racetrack-inspired hardware upgrades including unique gearing, suspension tuning and tires.

The ZL1 is equipped similarly to the 2SS but adds several performance upgrades in the form of a supercharged V8, Brembo brakes, adaptive magnetic suspension dampers, unique 20-inch wheels with performance summer tires and retuned power steering. Exterior styling features include a functional carbon-fiber air extractor for the hood as well as a unique rear spoiler and unique front and rear fascias. Inside the cabin you'll find simulated suede upholstery and a smaller, flat-bottomed steering wheel.

The RS package (available on all trims but the 1LS/2LS and ZL1) adds 20-inch wheels, a rear spoiler and xenon headlights. A sunroof is optional on all coupe models except the LS, while a variety of exterior stripes and trim detailing are available across the board. Recaro sport seats are available on SS and ZL1 coupe models.

A stripped-out, ultra-high-performance version of the Camaro, the new Z/28 weighs a claimed 300 pounds fewer than the ZL1 thanks to a variety of weight-saving measures, including reduced sound-deadening material and the deletion of the air-conditioning system (don't worry, you can get it back as an option). The Z/28 Camaro comes with a larger, more powerful V8 engine, special lightweight 19-inch wheels, a special race-oriented suspension, performance tires and carbon-ceramic brakes. The 2014 Chevy Camaro Z/28 is only offered with a six-speed manual transmission. Xenon headlights and foglights are not available and the car's minimalist stereo has only one speaker.

2014 Highlights

The Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 returns for 2014 (this time with the slash). The new, race-ready Z/28 features a variety of upgrades, including the V8 formerly used in the Corvette Z06 and unique suspension and brake upgrades. Throughout the Camaro line, you'll see an updated look with a wider lower mouth, a compressed upper grille, new headlights, one-piece taillights and a new spoiler and exhaust tips. New optional Recaro front seats are available for the SS and ZL1 coupes.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS and LT are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 323 hp and 278 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/28 mpg highway) with the manual transmission. The automatic transmission equipped on the 1LS, 1LT and 2LT returns an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/30 mpg highway), while the automatic transmission on the 2LS has a longer final-drive ratio and gets 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway).

The Camaro SS has a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 426 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with the standard six-speed manual and 400 hp and 410 lb-ft with the six-speed automatic. With the manual, the SS hits 60 mph in 4.8 seconds; EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg combined (16 mpg city/24 mpg highway). The automatic is only slightly less fuel-efficient at 18 mpg combined (15 mpg city/24 mpg highway).

The Camaro ZL1 boasts a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 with 580 hp and 556 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, with a six-speed automatic optional. In Edmunds track testing, the ZL1 accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a very quick 4.4 seconds. Fuel mileage estimates are 16 mpg combined (14 mpg city/19 mpg highway) with the manual transmission and 14 mpg combined (12 mpg city/18 mpg highway) with the automatic.

The Camaro Z/28 gets a 7.0-liter V8 with an estimated 500 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A six speed manual is the only transmission available. EPA-estimate fuel economy is 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/19 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Chevy Camaro comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is the OnStar telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

In government crash tests, the Camaro earned a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for front crash protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Edmunds brake testing, a Chevy Camaro SS with the 1LE came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet, while a ZL1 Convertible did it in 107 feet. Both are excellent distances, but keep in mind that both of these test cars had summer performance tires. Camaros with all-season tires likely won't stop as short.

Driving

No matter which engine you choose, no one will ever accuse your 2014 Chevrolet Camaro of being slow. Buying a V6 Camaro isn't the stigma it used to be. The V6 is responsive and revs freely, and the exhaust note is pleasingly sporty. Still, the V8 better fits the Camaro's tough guy persona with its tire-shredding power and thundering sound. All of that goes double for the supercharged ZL1.

Driven around turns, the Camaro grips hard and steers with precision. It's not the easiest car to see out of, and there's a lot of weight to manage, but by and large the Camaro is pretty talented on twisty roads. The world-class ZL1, however, is in another league entirely. Not only does it deliver acceleration on par with exotic supercars costing many thousands more, but its adaptive suspension and upgraded Brembo brakes make it equally well-mannered on the racetrack and your daily commute.

We haven't driven the 2014 Chevy Camaro Z/28 yet, but expectations are high for its dominance on the track.

Interior

Old-school pony cars weren't known for their jazzy interiors, but the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro makes a clean break with that tradition. Done up with a number of retro touches like square bezels around the gauges, the overall effect is stylish despite the use of a little too much hard plastic. Outward visibility, though, is hampered by thick roof pillars and a low roof line, and you'll want to make sure you can live with this aspect of Chevy Camaro ownership during your test-drive.

The Camaro's touchscreen display interface features a clean layout and intuitive menu structure, and it allows control of smartphone radio apps, such as Pandora and Stitcher. Unfortunately, the interface can prove frustrating to use at times, as reactions to touch inputs are occasionally slow or missed entirely.

While the front seats are comfortable enough, the Camaro's rear seat is the smallest among its rivals. The trunk is equally tiny at just 11.3 cubic feet, and the smallish trunk opening also makes loading and unloading of larger items a frustrating experience.

The Camaro Convertible has 10.2 cubic feet of trunk capacity with the top up and dips below 8 cubes with the top down. Although the convertible top is power-operated, you have to release a manual latch in the cockpit to open it, and the protective vinyl cover for the top must be secured from outside the car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(76%)
4(13%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
37 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1LE 2SS/RS Is a Civilized Beast Daily Driver
effirsay,01/24/2015
SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Purchased my 2014 1LE with the dual mode exhaust and Recaro seats, after looking at Mustang GTs, M3s, and 370Zs. Wanted a car that was fun to drive, comfortable, reliable, and good looking. This car was the best bang for the buck, for me, and a set of winter tires let me continue to enjoy it in the winter months. It is also one of the safest and most reliable performance cars out there. Finally, the 1LE package is fairly rare, and really improves the performance and stance of the car. Really stands out at work in a parking lot full of gray, boring Japanese and German sedans.
Sporty, comfortable daily driver
stoopid3,03/27/2014
I'm 6' 3" and find the front seats comfortable. Automatic transmission is quick to shift and doesn't hunt much. V6 is plenty of power (~6.0 sec 0-60). Lots of low end torque so getting moving is instant. The OE tires get good reviews on tirerack and I found their traction in snow to be above average. Handling on wet and dirt roads fine. Typically people get 50,000 miles on them too!
Everything I was looking for
voltz06,11/17/2013
I picked my 2014 V6 LS manual Camaro in October. after a 5 month search of different vehicles I narrowed the field down to this car. I do a lot of driving for work and previous experiences have shown me that those estimated mpg stickers on cars usually lean on the generous side.I believe the sticker said 28 mpg highway. Now Granted most of my driving is highway I'm averaging 25-26 mpg which I'm very pleased with since i don't normally have the lightest foot out there. The best parts of my day is the drive to and from work! So fun to drive!!!
Amazing car
scottr32,07/09/2014
I've had the car for a little over six months now and it still excites me every time i start it up. The handling is incredible and ride quality was well above what I expected. With a sports car you would expect a rough ride, this car feels comparable to a high comfort car.
See all 37 reviews of the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
323 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
323 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
426 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
323 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.7%

More about the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible, Camaro Z/28. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe w/2LS (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Z/28 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (3.6L 6cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), and SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT is priced between $13,789 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 51860 and110246 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS is priced between $9,995 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 47678 and107375 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS is priced between $19,990 and$34,998 with odometer readings between 3783 and87393 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2014 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 3783 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 2014 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,014.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,544.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,361.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,983.

