Used MINI Convertible for Sale Near Me

Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper Pepper White MSRP:$32,200, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495). CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3320 miles below market average! MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceFor Sale Premium Package (Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, and Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Rear-View Camera, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds

BUYER BEWARE! Found what I thought was a great online deal Vista BMW was offering at $26,991 last week. I spoke with at the time a nice salesman named Kris for days about the vehicle and the price of $26,991. Kris had sent me an out the door quote again at $26,991 before TTL. I arranged to have the car shipped from FL to TX and even paid an inspector to go out and look at the car. The night before signing all the docs the salesman texted me that the car was actually being priced $10K higher than we had been discussing and quoted at for 4 days straight. Fine, he made a mistake and things happen. I called the next day to speak with the GM Michael Perrault to discuss what had happened to which the receptionist said he was busy and did not have a voicemail ([non-permissible content removed]). Then after calling back three more times later on she transferred me to a real gem of a human being Armand Cuko. He rudely answered telling me he knew what had happened and that it was tough luck having spent money on an inspector etc. and told me good luck on writing a negative review. What Mr. Cuko did not know is that I was more than happy to forget the first vehicle and wanted to discuss purchasing another vehicle they had on their lot. This place is bad news and clearly run by people who crap on customers and expect them to take it. BUY YOUR CAR ELSEWHERE!!!!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

VIN: WMWWG5C51H3C20137

Stock: B18620

Listed since: 06-29-2020