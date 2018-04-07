Used MINI Convertible for Sale Near Me
- 38,644 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$18,499$3,573 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Concord - Concord / California
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C50K3D01606
Stock: 7QBFRL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 23,540 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$18,999$723 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C58K3F79797
Stock: 7R6V5N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 35,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$17,499$1,048 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
Dealer Review:
Tim and the managers at Enterprise car sales made buying my Kia Soul a good experience. The price was fair with no high pressure. I will definetly recommend Tucson Enterprise car sales to my friends. Donna
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C57K3F79998
Stock: 7R0TKK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,733 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$18,999
Enterprise Car Sales Riverside - Riverside / California
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C59K3H07545
Stock: 7R6QRK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 25,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$19,999
Enterprise Car Sales Santa Clara - Santa Clara / California
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C58K3F79878
Stock: 7R6QLT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 34,226 milesDelivery Available*
$26,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C5XH3C22931
Stock: 2000631156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 13,401 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,000$3,312 Below Market
Tracy Honda - Tracy / California
Electric Blue Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Package, Premium Wheels.Recent Arrival!Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
Save money this guys are [non-permissible content removed] ,can’t give a proper quote when you shop around,. Selling bogus items on car to add up 7k for item which don’t exist. You will get better service and price else where,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C36H3C99433
Stock: 232875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 26,956 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,695$5,103 Below Market
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
MOVE!!!!!! Do Not Stand In The Way Of FUN!!!!! One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Melting Silver Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Navigation*, Back Up Camera*, Heated Seats*, Keyless Start*, Leatherette*, ABS brakes, Badge Deletion, Body Color Mirror Caps, Classic Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Climate Control, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 3841 miles below market average! Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family!
Dealer Review:
Walked in on a Sunday looking for a 2019 Outlander PHEV, white exterior/grey interior. Salesperson and manager kindly explained they didn’t have any 2019 models but expected them to arrive “any day” and helped me look for a 2018 model instead, within a reasonable driving distance. When we couldn’t find a match, they let me walk away without giving me any pressure to buy anything or using “bait & switch” tactics, but simply with a promise to call me as soon as the model I wanted arrived on their lot. Got the call on Tuesday. Signed the paperwork on Thursday and drove it home. This outstanding experience alone has turned me into a loyal Mitsubishi owner, after over 15 years of driving only Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C59K3D01605
Stock: D1621RS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 36,922 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$18,698
Enterprise Car Sales Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C50K3F79583
Stock: 7RDXJ6
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 6,065 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,821
Momentum MINI - Houston / Texas
Rear-view Camera, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry/Start, Cruise Control. Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWJ3C01L3L02319
Stock: NL3L02319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 30,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$18,799
Enterprise Car Sales Milwaukie - Milwaukie / Oregon
[Enterprise standard disclaimer - see first listing]
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C51K3F79849
Stock: 7RNRKF
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 39,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,500$4,491 Below Market
Hanlees Hilltop Nissan - Richmond / California
Blue Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower TurboRecent Arrival! 27/35 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C54K3D01477
Stock: HR20999
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 9,320 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$29,851$3,761 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Chrysler Jeep Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Teal 2019 MINI Cooper S Signature FWD 6-Speed Sport Automatic 2.0L 16V TwinPower TurboAll of our pre-owned vehicles will come with a service report which details the work that has been done as well as the recommended work needed to be done, If any.25/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Went into LHM Chrysler Jeep looking for a Gladiator. I had a trade in and their first offer was spot on based on Edmunds.com The rest of the transaction went very well and pretty quick as well. Anthony Vega (salesman) was great.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C58K3E41135
Stock: J15822A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 21,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,985$3,474 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2017 MINI Cooper Pepper White MSRP:$32,200, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495). CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 3320 miles below market average! MINI Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Multipoint Point Inspection* Vehicle History* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceFor Sale Premium Package (Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Convertible Wind Deflector, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, and Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription), MINI Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Rear-View Camera, Sport Seats, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Victory Spoke Black (Style 495), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof lining, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds
Dealer Review:
BUYER BEWARE! Found what I thought was a great online deal Vista BMW was offering at $26,991 last week. I spoke with at the time a nice salesman named Kris for days about the vehicle and the price of $26,991. Kris had sent me an out the door quote again at $26,991 before TTL. I arranged to have the car shipped from FL to TX and even paid an inspector to go out and look at the car. The night before signing all the docs the salesman texted me that the car was actually being priced $10K higher than we had been discussing and quoted at for 4 days straight. Fine, he made a mistake and things happen. I called the next day to speak with the GM Michael Perrault to discuss what had happened to which the receptionist said he was busy and did not have a voicemail ([non-permissible content removed]). Then after calling back three more times later on she transferred me to a real gem of a human being Armand Cuko. He rudely answered telling me he knew what had happened and that it was tough luck having spent money on an inspector etc. and told me good luck on writing a negative review. What Mr. Cuko did not know is that I was more than happy to forget the first vehicle and wanted to discuss purchasing another vehicle they had on their lot. This place is bad news and clearly run by people who crap on customers and expect them to take it. BUY YOUR CAR ELSEWHERE!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C51H3C20137
Stock: B18620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 36,926 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,999$4,245 Below Market
Elk Grove Volkswagen - Elk Grove / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Silver Metallic 2019 MINI Cooper Classic FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Steptronic 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C55K3F79157
Stock: 80822
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 13,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$23,600$3,956 Below Market
Motorwerks MINI - Golden Valley / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 MINI Cooper FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED.Reviews: * All available engines blend quickness and fuel efficiency; nimble handling keeps the Mini glued to the road; lots of available add-ons mean a high degree of personalization; interior looks classy and upscale. Source: Edmunds - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leatherette Interior Surface, Real Time Traffic Information, Fully Loaded, Premium Package, Sport Package, Technology Package, Wired Package, 6 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Radio data system, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Dynamic Damper Control, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Rear-View Camera, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, LED Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible Wind Deflector, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Rear Park Distance Control, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 16 x 6.5 Loop Spoke Silver (Style 494), Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, FACTORY WARRANTY, BLUETOOTH, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PREMIUM AUDIO, PUSH BUTTON START, 2 SETS KEYS, JUST SERVICED Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Motorwerks MINI at 888-866-5870 or use the form to contact us for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C54H3C19855
Stock: M2495P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 29,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,974$5,388 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Hyundai of Anaheim - Anaheim / California
�
Dealer Review:
i bought car from jose he was great it was a pleasant experience he was upfront and returned my calls and answered my questions. i would go back again
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG5C50K3D01475
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,995$4,362 Below Market
Nissan of Elizabeth City - Elizabeth City / North Carolina
**CLEAN ONE OWNER CARFAX**, **NAVIGATION**, **LOW MILES**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE AND MULTIPOINT QUALITY/STATE INSPECTION**, **PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND POLISHED**, **CLEAN CARFAX** **NO ACCIDENTS**, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, John Cooper Works Leather Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Black 2019 MINI Cooper S 2.0L 16V TwinPower Turbo 6-Speed Sport Automatic Odometer is 7968 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Experience the all new Nissan of Elizabeth City! Fun, exciting and stress free; the way car buying should be! The all new Nissan of Elizabeth City takes pride by offering only the highest quality preowned vehicles. We don’t take short cuts! Our future customers for life always receive a prime preowned vehicle. This vehicle has gone through our vigorous safety inspection and meticulous maintenance process performed by our team of certified service technicians. You’re going to love the vehicle you drive off of our lot; we guarantee it.
Dealer Review:
I had a wonderful experience purchasing a car at Nissan of Elizabeth City with Hal Chappell. He was very patient with me and my children as I searched for the perfect vehicle. If you are looking for a new or used car please go see Hal Chappell at Nissan.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S with Soft Top, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWWG9C5XK3E40343
Stock: K3E40343A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
More about the MINI Convertible
Edmunds has 242 used MINI Convertibles for sale near you, including a 2019 Convertible Cooper Convertible and a 2019 Convertible Cooper S Convertible ranging in price from $17,499 to $29,995.
How much is the used MINI Convertible?
- There are 242 used MINI Convertible vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $20,883.Edmunds found one or more Great deals on a used MINI Convertible near you, starting at $17,500.That's $3,383 less than the average price of a used Convertible near you. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
Is the used MINI Convertible a good car?
- The used MINI Convertible received an average score of 4.8 out of 5 based on 8 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the MINI Convertible, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
Where to buy a used MINI Convertible?
- Shoppers just like you have reviewed dealerships near you. Now that you've found the right vehicle for you, you can find the best place to buy a used MINI Convertible.Great news! There are 3 dealerships near you that received an Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award that have the MINI Convertible for sale in stock. Shopping at one of these dealerships means you'll receive the highest level of customer service. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
What to look for when buying a used MINI Convertible?
- Price, mileage, and condition are all important factors to consider when buying a used MINI Convertible.Edmunds found 2 Good, 5 Fair, and 10 Great deals near you, so you can be sure to get the best price.We also recommend reading Edmunds' consumer reviews to find common problems, and paying for an independent inspection to make sure the used MINI Convertible you're buying doesn't have any problems that need addressing. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
How reliable is the MINI Convertible?
- Consumer reviews are a great resource for determining how reliable a used MINI Convertible will be.We have 8 user reviews of the used MINI Convertible, so you can find out if other owners have had issues with their vehicles. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
