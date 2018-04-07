Used MINI Convertible for Sale Near Me

  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Black
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    38,644 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $18,499

    $3,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Red
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    23,540 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    $723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Gray
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    35,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $17,499

    $1,048 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Black
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    28,733 miles
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Silver
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    25,918 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Convertible Cooper S

    34,226 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $26,990

    Details
  • 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2017 MINI Convertible Cooper

    13,401 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $3,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Black
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    26,956 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,695

    $5,103 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Red
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    36,922 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,698

    Details
  • 2020 MINI Convertible Cooper in Gray
    used

    2020 MINI Convertible Cooper

    6,065 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,821

    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    30,259 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $18,799

    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    39,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,500

    $4,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S in Light Blue
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S

    9,320 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $29,851

    $3,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 MINI Convertible Cooper

    21,109 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,985

    $3,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Silver
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    36,926 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $4,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 MINI Convertible Cooper in Orange
    used

    2017 MINI Convertible Cooper

    13,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,600

    $3,956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper

    29,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,974

    $5,388 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S in Black
    used

    2019 MINI Convertible Cooper S

    5,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,995

    $4,362 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Convertible

Read recent reviews for the MINI Convertible
Overall Consumer Rating
4.88 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (0%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 2
    (0%)
  • 1
    (0%)
My other Mini
Mario Sanders,07/04/2018
This is my second Mini convertible. I bought a 2018 Mini convertible Aqua blue. It has great performance and the color stands out. We have a 2017 Mini Clubman also as it performs great as well. My Mini Convertible top can open halfway like a sunroof. Most convertible vehicles don't open like this. This is a great size for a little car and can fit into small spaces very well. With back up camera and warning signals helps a lot into small spaces. My 2005 Mini Convertible did not have such features. It handles very well with the top open and even when top is down we just love to ride in the country. It is very good on gas mileage. It is hard to decide which mini to drive the next day. The Clubman or the Convertible. Both handles very well.
Report abuse

Used MINI Convertible by Year

Used MINI Convertible by Year
VehicleDealsStarting PriceTotal Available
2020 MINI Convertible2 Great Deals$21,82120 listings
2019 MINI Convertible11 Great Deals$16,995116 listings
2018 MINI Convertible1 Great Deal$22,99511 listings
2017 MINI Convertible14 Great Deals$15,999162 listings

More about the MINI Convertible

Edmunds has 242 used MINI Convertibles for sale near you, including a 2019 Convertible Cooper Convertible and a 2019 Convertible Cooper S Convertible ranging in price from $17,499 to $29,995.

How much is the used MINI Convertible?

There are 242 used MINI Convertible vehicles for sale near you, with an average cost of $20,883.
Edmunds found one or more Great deals on a used MINI Convertible near you, starting at $17,500.
That's $3,383 less than the average price of a used Convertible near you. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.

Is the used MINI Convertible a good car?

The used MINI Convertible received an average score of 4.8 out of 5 based on 8 consumer reviews at Edmunds. If you want to learn more about the MINI Convertible, read Edmunds' expert review. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.

Where to buy a used MINI Convertible?

Shoppers just like you have reviewed dealerships near you. Now that you've found the right vehicle for you, you can find the best place to buy a used MINI Convertible.
Great news! There are 3 dealerships near you that received an Edmunds Five Star Dealer Award that have the MINI Convertible for sale in stock. Shopping at one of these dealerships means you'll receive the highest level of customer service. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.

What to look for when buying a used MINI Convertible?

Price, mileage, and condition are all important factors to consider when buying a used MINI Convertible.
Edmunds found 2 Good, 5 Fair, and 10 Great deals near you, so you can be sure to get the best price.
We also recommend reading Edmunds' consumer reviews to find common problems, and paying for an independent inspection to make sure the used MINI Convertible you're buying doesn't have any problems that need addressing. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.

How reliable is the MINI Convertible?

Consumer reviews are a great resource for determining how reliable a used MINI Convertible will be.
We have 8 user reviews of the used MINI Convertible, so you can find out if other owners have had issues with their vehicles. Learn more about the MINI Convertible.
