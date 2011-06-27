  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(184)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Extraordinary acceleration with either engine, capable handling, excellent value, head-turning looks, unique interior design, good fuel economy.
  • Compromised visibility, a few ergonomic gaffes, marginal interior materials quality.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$10,500 - $24,895
Used Camaro for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It was worth the wait. With segment-topping performance and value to complement its striking styling, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is our top pick among modern-day muscle cars.

Vehicle overview

OK, we're going to get straight to the point here. The 2010 Chevrolet Camaro rocks. After years of anticipation, Chevy's new Camaro not only lives up to the hype but also redefines what a muscle car can be. The traditional stereotype goes something like this -- the affordable base model looks fast but goes slow due to a lumpy V6, while the V8-powered model will do apocalyptic burnouts in the high school parking lot but can't corner to save its (or your) life. The latest Dodge Challenger comes uncomfortably close to this archetype, and the Ford Mustang is at least guilty on the V6 front. But this new Camaro, well, it's an altogether different beast.

Impressively, the new Chevy Camaro is an excellent performance-car value whether it's equipped with the base direct-injected V6 or the optional V8. The V6-powered base Camaro can sprint to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, thanks to 300 horsepower, yet it costs the same as competitors like the considerably slower Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. Heck, even the V6's fuel economy is impressive compared to its competition. The V8-powered Camaro SS with the manual transmission dispenses with 60 mph in a blistering 5.0 seconds -- 426 hp will do that for you -- yet it's considerably cheaper than cars like the BMW 135i and Challenger SRT8 and outperforms the slightly more affordable Mustang GT. The Camaro handles smartly, too, with even the base car surpassing the rarefied 68 mph mark on our slalom course.

Riding on a shortened and reworked version of GM's Zeta platform, which it shares with the Pontiac G8 sport sedan, the Camaro boasts an independent rear suspension and refined handling characteristics. The base direct-injected 3.6-liter V6 is the same sophisticated engine that's an extra-cost option on the Cadillac CTS luxury sedan, while the 6.2-liter V8 in the manual-transmission Camaro SS is essentially borrowed from the base Corvette (automatic SS models get a slightly less powerful V8 variant). This is some serious hardware, and as our tests have shown, it really delivers the performance goods.

This isn't to say that Chevrolet has somehow spawned the perfect performance coupe. While appealingly styled, the car's retro-themed exterior and high beltline leave little room for glass, and the resulting gun-slit-like windshield and windows compromise outward visibility to the point that it can be difficult to place the car in tight corners (and parking spots). Another knock against the Camaro is its lackluster interior materials -- they're better than the old Camaro's, for sure, but a couple competing models do it better. There's also the comically small trunk opening (meaning it's hard to load large items into the trunk) and the lack of a factory navigation system.

But will you care? Probably not. In the final analysis, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is a car that's no-excuses good. Even the Camaro in V6 automatic trim is no longer something that enthusiasts will snicker at. And with the chest-pounding V8, the Camaro will have the muscle car gods gazing down and beaming. You also get capable handling abilities, retro-cool styling and impossible-to-ignore pricing. The wait is over; the Camaro is here. And yes, it rocks.

2010 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2010 Chevrolet Camaro performance coupe is available in five trim levels: base LS, 1LT, 2LT, 1SS and 2SS. The first three come with the V6, while the latter two get the V8. Standard equipment for the base LS includes 18-inch black "Heritage" steel wheels, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, front bucket seats with power-reclining seatbacks, a tilt/telescoping steering wheel, air-conditioning, cruise control and a CD/MP3 audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The 1LT adds foglamps, 18-inch alloy wheels and a six-way power driver seat. The 2LT adds 19-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, auto-dimming functionality for the driver-side and interior mirrors, additional auxiliary gauges, remote engine start (automatic transmission only), leather upholstery, heated power front seats and a Boston Acoustics sound system with steering-wheel-mounted controls, a USB audio interface and Bluetooth.

The 1SS trades some of the 2LT's luxuries for the power of the 6.2-liter V8. Upgrades include SS-specific exterior and interior styling cues, 20-inch aluminum wheels and Brembo brakes. The 2SS unites the 1SS's sporty styling touches and performance hardware with the 2LT's full list of standard equipment.

There are two optional packages. The Convenience and Connectivity package (1LT only) adds Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, a USB port, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a cargo net and remote start. The RS package (available on all V6 models except the LS) adds xenon headlights, exclusive 20-inch aluminum wheels and a spoiler, among other exterior enhancements. Other options, depending on trim level, include special exterior graphics and a sunroof (available on all but the LS).

2010 Highlights

After many months of speculation and anticipation, the reincarnated Chevy Camaro makes its debut for 2010.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 Chevy Camaro is powered by either a 3.6-liter direct-injected V6 (LS, 1LT, 2LT) or a 6.2-liter V8 (1SS, 2SS). Both are offered with either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic with manual shift control. The V6 is rated at an even 300 hp and 273 pound-feet of torque. The V8 on manual transmission-equipped cars makes a honking 426 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. Camaro V8s with the automatic have slightly less power (400 hp, 410 lb-ft) but come with a cylinder-deactivation feature for enhanced fuel economy.

In our performance tests of manual-transmission Camaros, we've recorded 0-60-mph sprints of 6.0 seconds with the V6 and 5.0 seconds for the V8. EPA fuel economy estimates are an impressive 17 mpg city and 29 highway for the V6 (18 mpg city with the automatic), and 16 mpg city and 24 highway with the V8 (25 mpg highway with the automatic). These are very impressive fuel consumption figures, particularly given how powerful these engines are.

Safety

Standard safety features include antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Basic OnStar is standard on the LS and 1SS, while the 1LT, 2LT and 2SS receive OnStar with turn-by-turn navigation featuring a graphical display in the gauge cluster.

Driving

The 2010 Chevy Camaro is the no-brainer choice among muscle cars for those who enjoy spirited driving, thanks to its unbeatable combination of big power, ample grip and refined suspension tuning. It's even got enough finesse to give luxury performance coupes like the BMW 135i and Infiniti G37 some competition. We just wish the experience were less like driving a really agile tank, but the Camaro's dramatic exterior styling leaves no other option. The base V6 Camaro feels quick and sounds sophisticated -- a knockout bargain at $22,000 and change -- while the V8 model will deliver tire-evaporating torque along with that classic muscle car roar at full throttle. What's more, for all its performance capabilities, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro still manages to be quite civil around town and on the highway in terms of both ride quality and wind/road noise.

Read our Chevy Camaro SS Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Muscle cars have traditionally had bland interiors (a trend that continues with the Camaro's Ford and Dodge competition), but the Camaro laudably mixes retro touches like square gauge hoods and the available four-pack of auxiliary gauges with common-sense modern ergonomics. On the downside, there are a few ergonomic annoyances. The steering wheel is overstyled and doesn't fit human hands the way it should; the same goes for the bizarrely shaped manual shift knob. We also dislike the main gauges (they're hard to read) and the dead pedal (it isn't angled properly for comfortable cruising). Other issues include lackluster interior materials quality, the lack of an optional factory navigation system and the Camaro's tiny trunk opening, making loading elongated objects an exercise in frustration (golfers be warned). Backseat comfort is marginal, as you'd expect -- there's a shortage of headroom and legroom, so don't expect to use the rear quarters for more than short trips. The rear seats don't fold down, but there's a trunk pass-through.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
184 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 184 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Performance bargain
Phil Hicks,06/05/2018
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
The smart money buys an older garage queen with very low miles. I bought my 2010 with just 9500 miles from new at 7 years old for almost half the cost of a new one. Independent rear suspension with a big V8 is a winning combination. Handling in surprisingly good on the twisty roads. Visibility is poor on these cars but you can get used to it and it improve your spacial awareness. Car is comfortable on long journeys with a great sound system. Buy the 2SS if you can.
2010 - 2011 Camaro - Front End Suspension Issues
jtcamaro,12/18/2010
After a couple of months of owning the 2010 2SS RS Camaro, it started making very annoying front end noises, loud annoying clunking sounds when going over bumps or rivets in the pavement. The car now sounds like it is 10 years old. I have opened a case with GM but apparantly this is the case with MOST 2010 - 2011 Camaros and GM refuses to fix the issue at this time. If you visit this forum link you can see how many Camaro owners are having this issue. http://www.camaro5.com/forums/showthread.php?p=2648682#post2648682 I have been dealing with this issue now for months and it gets me sick driving the car. Before you buy this car please see if GM came out with a resolution.
PAINT CHIPS!!!
jennybain,03/08/2011
I have wanted a Camaro since the Movie Transformers came out.. I love the look of the car . It is completely sexy and hot!... However, I have had my Camaro for 2 months and every single time I wash it or inspect it, I find more and more paint chips.. It is so disappointing.. I don't tail other drivers and I park in the nose bleed section of every parking lot to prevent door dings... These chips are coming out of no where.. There are not scratches.. these are large chunks of paint missing.. you can see the gray primer under it.. Also in the seams where the hood meets the fenders, the paint is flaking off.. I really hope Chevy does something about this.. I love my car..:(
2000 miles through,wind,rain, and snow
or_truckguy,01/01/2011
I rented a v6 Camaro. Drove with 2 adults and 2 children. Trunk held kids luggage, gifts, and overnight bags for adults. I moved drivers seat up for passenger. Drove that way for 3 hours no issue. teens were good to go in the back seat. Drove through nasty weather from Seattle down I-5 over to Hwy 101 to San Fran with 2 adults. Standing water, high winds, and heavy rain. Car handle well and was fun drive through the twisties on 101. Seat comfort is ok. 4'11 wife could see over door sills. V-6 has plenty of power, It'll pin you to your seat. Drove through Yosemite and 80 miles of snow at 5000+ft. Slow going with chains but no issues. Adjust mirrors be careful backing up, blind spots.
See all 184 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
426 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
426 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
304 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro
More About This Model

Driving the cartoonishly cool 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS is like mowing your lawn naked: passersby will gawk and ask questions, and you'll probably be having too much fun to notice. Either that or you won't see the gawkers in the first place, thanks to the Camaro's extraordinarily high beltline and enormous rear blind spots.

But compromised sight lines seem a reasonable price to pay for the Camaro's killer exterior styling, which made even our long-term Nissan GT-R supercar look comparatively mundane down in the company garage. Throw in rear-wheel drive, a 426-horsepower V8 (400 hp with the automatic) and a capable chassis, and you've got yourself a certifiable thrill ride no grassy yard or exhibitionist streak required.

Measured against rival performance coupes, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS doesn't always come up roses. The six-speed manual transmission's tall gearing means downshifts are required with unbecoming frequency in hard driving, and there's no performance rear axle option à la the Ford Mustang GT and its available 3.73 ratio.

Also, the Chevy lacks the classic V8 exhaust rumble that both the Mustang GT and the Dodge Challenger R/T have in abundance. And while the Camaro SS is a willing and well-balanced dance partner on twisty roads, it can't break it down like an Infiniti G37 coupe or BMW 135i.

Nonetheless, this Camaro has more all-around appeal than just about any performance car in the $30,000-$40,000 price range. For the muscle-car crew, it's got a burnout-ready combination of big V8 power and rear-wheel drive. For the image-conscious, it boasts one of the most inspired and distinctive shapes on the road today. For automotive enthusiasts of all stripes, it offers scintillating speed and reasonably sure-footed handling. Small wonder that the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS is flying off dealer lots, even in these tough times.

Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro 2SS, Camaro 1SS. Available styles include 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LS 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and 2LT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is priced between $15,995 and$24,895 with odometer readings between 19741 and104981 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is priced between $10,500 and$11,499 with odometer readings between 124604 and137500 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is priced between $13,900 and$15,499 with odometer readings between 67868 and105363 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS is priced between $12,586 and$12,586 with odometer readings between 117966 and117966 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 15 used and CPO 2010 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 19741 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,509.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,093.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,513.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,693.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles