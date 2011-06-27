Vehicle overview

OK, we're going to get straight to the point here. The 2010 Chevrolet Camaro rocks. After years of anticipation, Chevy's new Camaro not only lives up to the hype but also redefines what a muscle car can be. The traditional stereotype goes something like this -- the affordable base model looks fast but goes slow due to a lumpy V6, while the V8-powered model will do apocalyptic burnouts in the high school parking lot but can't corner to save its (or your) life. The latest Dodge Challenger comes uncomfortably close to this archetype, and the Ford Mustang is at least guilty on the V6 front. But this new Camaro, well, it's an altogether different beast.

Impressively, the new Chevy Camaro is an excellent performance-car value whether it's equipped with the base direct-injected V6 or the optional V8. The V6-powered base Camaro can sprint to 60 mph in 6.0 seconds, thanks to 300 horsepower, yet it costs the same as competitors like the considerably slower Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T. Heck, even the V6's fuel economy is impressive compared to its competition. The V8-powered Camaro SS with the manual transmission dispenses with 60 mph in a blistering 5.0 seconds -- 426 hp will do that for you -- yet it's considerably cheaper than cars like the BMW 135i and Challenger SRT8 and outperforms the slightly more affordable Mustang GT. The Camaro handles smartly, too, with even the base car surpassing the rarefied 68 mph mark on our slalom course.

Riding on a shortened and reworked version of GM's Zeta platform, which it shares with the Pontiac G8 sport sedan, the Camaro boasts an independent rear suspension and refined handling characteristics. The base direct-injected 3.6-liter V6 is the same sophisticated engine that's an extra-cost option on the Cadillac CTS luxury sedan, while the 6.2-liter V8 in the manual-transmission Camaro SS is essentially borrowed from the base Corvette (automatic SS models get a slightly less powerful V8 variant). This is some serious hardware, and as our tests have shown, it really delivers the performance goods.

This isn't to say that Chevrolet has somehow spawned the perfect performance coupe. While appealingly styled, the car's retro-themed exterior and high beltline leave little room for glass, and the resulting gun-slit-like windshield and windows compromise outward visibility to the point that it can be difficult to place the car in tight corners (and parking spots). Another knock against the Camaro is its lackluster interior materials -- they're better than the old Camaro's, for sure, but a couple competing models do it better. There's also the comically small trunk opening (meaning it's hard to load large items into the trunk) and the lack of a factory navigation system.

But will you care? Probably not. In the final analysis, the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro is a car that's no-excuses good. Even the Camaro in V6 automatic trim is no longer something that enthusiasts will snicker at. And with the chest-pounding V8, the Camaro will have the muscle car gods gazing down and beaming. You also get capable handling abilities, retro-cool styling and impossible-to-ignore pricing. The wait is over; the Camaro is here. And yes, it rocks.