I bought the Camaro Z28 when i was 19 and I unfortunately had to use it as my primary car for a year. Word of advice.... stay away from snow. Fun awsome car! Ihave gone through a ot of tires....and they are not cheap. I have a Sparco suspension which helps on the streets... other than looking fast, it is fast... for the price and power you get this is my first sports car and I will keep it til I die. May be expensive but well worth it.. Now that I am 23 i appreicate it more and take a lot better care of it. Haven't had to repair but just a few items.... recently the fuel pump went out on it and come to find out the rear end must come off to get to it....that is my next project. Thanks Chevy

