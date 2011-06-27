1994 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Convertible returns in base and Z28 trim. First-to-fourth shift pattern added to six-speed manual transmission to meet fuel economy regulations. Z28 with manual transmission gets revised gearing for better acceleration.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Roadwarrior1956,09/04/2003
Bought the car new in 94 and still love driving it, loud and fun to drive, still looks great and easy to modifiy. check out this site for info and upgrades http://www.f-body.org/
camaro_owner,01/09/2012
Performance: 160 (I have 187) horse power. Doesn't seem like a lot but the torque is where this car wins. Runs like a bat outta hell and crushes all competition off the line (yea, I've raced it a few times...) MPG: I get 24.5 city and 32 highway when I'm not screwing around with it. Build/Reliability: The 3.4L 207ci (@156,000 miles) is the only engine in a Camaro that has taken the beatings i put to these cars! My 1980 Camaro w/ 5.7L 350ci, can't even take the beating. Not even on the fresh rebuilt engine. I have never had any problems with my car. EVER. Comfort: The bucket seats are SUPER com
Green Bean,01/07/2009
I bought this car in 2005 with 67,000 miles on her. Now in 2009 I have 152,000. This is my favorite car ever. Would not trade her for anything except a Z28. It handles amazing and can't complain too much about the power since it is a v6. It's had its fair share of small little problems needing to be replaced like ball joints, tie rods, and other small things. But this is all to blame on how I drive her. Great car for anyone.
Jeff McKnight,01/04/2008
I bought the Camaro Z28 when i was 19 and I unfortunately had to use it as my primary car for a year. Word of advice.... stay away from snow. Fun awsome car! Ihave gone through a ot of tires....and they are not cheap. I have a Sparco suspension which helps on the streets... other than looking fast, it is fast... for the price and power you get this is my first sports car and I will keep it til I die. May be expensive but well worth it.. Now that I am 23 i appreicate it more and take a lot better care of it. Haven't had to repair but just a few items.... recently the fuel pump went out on it and come to find out the rear end must come off to get to it....that is my next project. Thanks Chevy
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
