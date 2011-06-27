  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

1994 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,273 - $2,962
Used Camaro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Convertible returns in base and Z28 trim. First-to-fourth shift pattern added to six-speed manual transmission to meet fuel economy regulations. Z28 with manual transmission gets revised gearing for better acceleration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(68%)
4(32%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Bang for the Buck
Roadwarrior1956,09/04/2003
Bought the car new in 94 and still love driving it, loud and fun to drive, still looks great and easy to modifiy. check out this site for info and upgrades http://www.f-body.org/
Best car I have EVER owned!
camaro_owner,01/09/2012
Performance: 160 (I have 187) horse power. Doesn't seem like a lot but the torque is where this car wins. Runs like a bat outta hell and crushes all competition off the line (yea, I've raced it a few times...) MPG: I get 24.5 city and 32 highway when I'm not screwing around with it. Build/Reliability: The 3.4L 207ci (@156,000 miles) is the only engine in a Camaro that has taken the beatings i put to these cars! My 1980 Camaro w/ 5.7L 350ci, can't even take the beating. Not even on the fresh rebuilt engine. I have never had any problems with my car. EVER. Comfort: The bucket seats are SUPER com
Nothing better
Green Bean,01/07/2009
I bought this car in 2005 with 67,000 miles on her. Now in 2009 I have 152,000. This is my favorite car ever. Would not trade her for anything except a Z28. It handles amazing and can't complain too much about the power since it is a v6. It's had its fair share of small little problems needing to be replaced like ball joints, tie rods, and other small things. But this is all to blame on how I drive her. Great car for anyone.
My sleeper
Jeff McKnight,01/04/2008
I bought the Camaro Z28 when i was 19 and I unfortunately had to use it as my primary car for a year. Word of advice.... stay away from snow. Fun awsome car! Ihave gone through a ot of tires....and they are not cheap. I have a Sparco suspension which helps on the streets... other than looking fast, it is fast... for the price and power you get this is my first sports car and I will keep it til I die. May be expensive but well worth it.. Now that I am 23 i appreicate it more and take a lot better care of it. Haven't had to repair but just a few items.... recently the fuel pump went out on it and come to find out the rear end must come off to get to it....that is my next project. Thanks Chevy
See all 50 reviews of the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Hatchback, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, Z28 2dr Convertible, Z28 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1994 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,562.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,091.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,048.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,064.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

Related Used 1994 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles