Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

- 88,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$14,495$2,630 Below Market
Jones Ford Wickenburg - Wickenburg / Arizona
LT trim. EPA 28 MPG Hwy/17 MPG City!, $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats LifeTime Powertrain Warranty Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. Chevrolet LT with Black exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com's review says 'Superhero design, modern and refined chassis, strong brakes, surprising V-6 power.'. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE AutoCheck One Owner This Camaro is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE Whether you're looking for a new Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, GMC, Buick or Pre-Owned vehicle, Jones Wickenburg has the right car for you. We have been serving the Phoenix area for over 40 years. Our low overhead, plus low city sales taxes, allow us to pass additional savings on to our customers. Jones Wickenburg is committed to our customers and are dedicated to earning their complete satisfaction. *Customer may not qualify for all applicable rebates. Pricing analysis performed on 8/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E38D9150484
Stock: 20137C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 35,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,995$3,823 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Coconut Creek - Coral Springs / Florida
Dusk Special Edition Rs Package Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Sunroof; Power With Express Open And Venting Audio System With Navigation; 7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen Display AM/FM Stereo With Navigation Display Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display 2Ss Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.27 Ratio Blue Ray Metallic Dusk Mojave; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Engine; 6.2L V8 Sfi Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Molding; Body-Color Roof Ditch Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Spoiler; Rear Tires; 245/40Zr21 Front And 275/35Zr21 Rear Wheels; 21" (53.3 Cm) Bright Silver-Painted This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7D9174339
Stock: D9174339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 97,880 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,987$3,101 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2013 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FF1E37D9143159
Stock: 9143159T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 132,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 19" (48.3 Cm) Bright Aluminum Wheel And Tire; Spare; Compact Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; 7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen Display AM/FM Stereo Black; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Blue Ray Metallic Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Tires; P245/50R19 Touring; Blackwall; All-Season This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is a modern take on GM's legendary muscle-car, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although it gives up some outward visibility for the chunky, bold design. The standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun. For the rare driver wanting to better the performance of high-end exotics, the ZL1 provides outrageous horsepower numbers. While it's expensive for a Camaro, it's faster than cars costing two or three times as much. Interesting features of this model are good highway efficiency, daring design inside and out, rip-roaring muscle-car look and feel, great handling, and Strong acceleration AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E31D9145162
Stock: D9145162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 75,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,900
Sterling McCall Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
LOCAL TRADE!!... CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY !!... PERFORMANCE PKG!!... TRACK TUNED SUSPENSION!!... FLAT BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL!!... PWR WINDOWS & DOOR LOCKS!!... PWR ADJUSTABLE LEATHER SEATING!!... HEATED SEATING!!... REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY!!... PWR SUNROOF!!... 6 SPD MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!... DUAL MODE PERFORMANCE EXHAUST!!... REAR VISION PKG!!... REAR PARKING ASSIST!!... HEAD UP DISPLAY!!... BOSTON ACOUSTICS AUDIO SYSTEM!!... 20 MIDNIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS!!... READY FOR DELIVERY!!... More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is a modern take on GM's legendary muscle-car, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although it gives up some outward visibility for the chunky, bold design. The standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun. For the rare driver wanting to better the performance of high-end exotics, the ZL1 provides outrageous horsepower numbers. While it's expensive for a Camaro, it's faster than cars costing two or three times as much. Strengths of this model include good highway efficiency, daring design inside and out, rip-roaring muscle-car look and feel, great handling, and Strong acceleration
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW8D9195290
Stock: D9195290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 85,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$11,900$1,464 Below Market
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Designed to put you in the fast lane, our Accident Free 2013 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS Coupe looks sensational in Silver Ice Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 323hp combined with a 6 Speed Manual transmission and four-wheel independent Sport suspension, helping you hug every curve. Our powerful Rear Wheel Drive will sprint to 60 in a breathtaking 5.9 seconds and still sip fuel for up to an astonishing 28mpg on the open road. Imagine yourself running your hand along the exterior lines and curves of our 1LS body to find it almost breathing. Our 1LS Coupe struts its style with attractive wheels, rear spoiler, and dual-outlet stainless steel exhaust with polished tips. Every inch of the 1LS interior is designed to enhance your ride from the tasteful instrument panel and comfortable deep-bolstered seats to the steering wheel-mounted controls for audio and cruise, plus Bluetooth, OnStar DirectionsConnections, and more.Safety features from Chevrolet such as airbags, ABS and accident avoidance features keep you out of harm's way. Today you can call this Camaro Coupe yours. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FE1E38D9123196
Stock: C1083A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 77,703 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,995
Stogner Auto Sales - El Paso / Texas
HOLY SMOKES YOU HAVE TO COME HEAR IT 2013 CHEVROLET CAMARO SS AUTOMATIC 6.2L V8 NEW TIRES COLD AIR INTAKE EXHAUST RUNS AMAZING LOTS OF ADDSCARFAX NO ACCIDENTS YOU WONT FIND ANOTHER CLEAN TITLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FJ1EJ8D9177737
Stock: 4748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,149 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,999$4,692 Below Market
Crest Honda - Nashville / Tennessee
ZL1 PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, WHEELS, 20" X 10" (50.8 CM X 25.4 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 11" (50.8 CM X 27.9 CM) REAR BLACK 10-SPOKE FORGED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.) (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, LPO, CARGO NET, LPO, CARGO MAT, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, HOOD INSERT, EXPOSED CARBON FIBER WEAVE. This Chevrolet Camaro has a strong Supercharged Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Has Everything You Want *ENGINE, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (580 hp [432.5 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 556 lb-ft of torque [750.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD), BLACK, FRONT LEATHER-APPOINTED WITH SUEDED MICROFIBER INSERTS, BLACK, AXLE, 3.23 RATIO, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 20" x 10" (50.8 cm x 25.4 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear Black 10-spoke forged aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, Trunk release, remote, located on driver-side, Trunk emergency release handle, Tires, 285/35ZR20 front and 305/35ZR20 rear, blackwall, performance summer, Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft-deterrent system, PASS-Key III, Suspension, Performance Ride and Handling, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Steering, power, variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped (Flat bottom steering wheel.), Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Crest Honda, 2215 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37228 to claim your Chevrolet Camaro!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FL1EP4D9801600
Stock: TD9801600
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 94,024 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$3,129 Below Market
MB Motorsports - Asbury Park / New Jersey
6-SPEED MANUAL! BLACK ON BLACK!WHOLESALE DIRECT - Road Tested Only - Available 3rd Party Inspection - Auction PricingSELLER DISCLOSURE - This vehicle is being sold with one key, Additional key may be available at added cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FE1E31D9195373
Stock: D9195373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 71,584 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,688$2,607 Below Market
Luxury Motor Car Company - Cincinnati / Ohio
2013 Chevy Camero RS Low Miles with a 5 Speed Manual Transmission WHEELS 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR FLANGELESS PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH BRIGHT SILVER FINISH, TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), 1LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE Boston Acoustics premium 9-speaker system 245 watts, ASHEN GRAY METALLIC, HEADLAMPS HID, AUDIO SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO, TIRES P245/45R20 FRONT AND P275/40R20 REAR BLACKWALL SUMMER, BLACK SPORT CLOTH SEAT TRIM, WHEELS 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM, ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), MOLDING BODY-COLOR ROOF DITCH, DIFFERENTIAL LIMITED SLIP, SEATS FRONT SPORT BUCKET includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.) (STD), RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20" x 8" front and 20" x 9" rear flangeless painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding and (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, WHEEL AND TIRE SPARE COMPACT includes 18" (45.7 cm) steel spare wheel, REAR PARK ASSIST ULTRASONIC, Wipers front intermittent, Fog lamps (When (WRS) RS Package is ordered fog lamps act as Daytime Running Lamps.), Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire, Mirrors outside power-adjustable body-color, Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control, Steering wheel controls mounted audio controls, Shift knob leather-wrapped, Seat adjuster driver 6-way power (fore/aft up/down tilt) with power recliner, Trunk release remote located on driver-side, Seat trim Sport Cloth seat trim, Theft-deterrent system PASS-Key III, Steering wheel 3-spoke leather-wrapped, Mirror inside rearview manual day/night, Seats front Sport bucket includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.), Windows power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Dead pedal driver, Remote Keyless Entry, Door locks power programmable with lockout protection, Air conditioning single-zone manual, Console floor with armrest, Audio system feature USB port located in center console, Defogger rear-window electric, Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered, Compass located in Driver Information Center, Chevrolet MyLink Touch includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; Hands-Free smartphone integration, Audio system feature 6-speaker system, Air filtration system with pollen filter, Steering column manual rake and telescopic, Audio system 7" diagonal Color Touch screen display AM/FM stereo, Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel mounted, Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power (fore/aft up/down tilt) with power recliner, Rear wheel drive, Suspension Sport, Transmission 6-speed manual, Alternator 150 amps, Engine 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm), Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with polished tips, Steering power variable ratio, Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc (Single piston front brakes with super corner rear brakes.), Daytime Running Lamps, StabiliTrak stability control system with traction control, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Automatic Crash Response, LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Dual Front Airbags, On*Star Communication System, Curtain Airbag System, Passenger Airbag Deactivation, Front Occupant Side Airbags, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ready
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FF1E39D9114469
Stock: D9114469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 77,461 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,195$1,687 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Wheel And Tire; Spare; Compact Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 2Ls Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD-Rom And MP3 Playback Black; Ls Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Seats; Front Sport Bucket Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Heritage Steel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E33D9243256
Stock: D9243256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 25,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,999$2,440 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.2 Liter OHV Supercharged V8 Engine, 580 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, ZL1 Package, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Factory GPS Navigation System, Reverse Backup Camera Rearview Camera, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Dual Power Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Suede and Leathers Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, BFG GForce Comp-2 305/35 ZR20 Rear Tires and 285/35 ZR20 Front Tires, Factory 20 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Painted and Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brembo Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Running Lights, LED Tail Lamps, Reverse Sensors, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Boston Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry with Factory Remote Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Fold Down Rear Seats, Heads up Display, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Victory Red! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2013 Chevrolet Camaro cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FL1EP1D9806947
Stock: 10849A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 43,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,505$2,152 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
Rs Package Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Leather Seats Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display Convertible Soft Top 2Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; 7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen Display AM/FM Stereo Axle; 3.27 Ratio Black Top Black; Front Leather Seating Surfaces Blue Ray Metallic Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Spare Tire And Wheel; Not Desired Tires; P245/45R20 Front And P275/40R20 Rear; Blackwall; Summer Wheels; 20" X 8" (50.8 Cm X 20.3 Cm) Front And 20" X 9" (50.8 Cm X 22.9 Cm) Rear Flangeless; Painted Aluminum With Bright Silver Finish This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC3D37D9238696
Stock: D9238696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 99,470 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,999$1,528 Below Market
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Our 2013 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Convertible just gets better and better every year shown in striking Crystal Red Tintcoat. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that delivers 323hp on demand while coupled with a quick-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our powerful Rear Wheel Drive machine will blast from 0 to 60 in a breathtaking 5.9 seconds and still achieve near 28mpg on the highway. Add in the four-wheel independent Sport suspension and you can hug every curve and look great doing it. Our 1LT Convertible is loaded with style like 18-inch painted aluminum wheels integrated fog lamps a 6-way power driver and front passenger seats. Every inch of the LT interior is designed to enhance your ride from the tasteful instrument panel to the myriads of technology including MyLink an infotainment system that integrates your smartphone via Bluetooth so you can easily make hands-free calls stream music from online sources control vehicle settings and more using touch or voice commands all while staying focused on driving.The Camaro is equipped with front side back up camera and overhead airbags for your safety. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing.BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here.Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB3D31D9106018
Stock: 7218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,575 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,500$1,632 Below Market
Hoblit Chevrolet - Colusa / California
4-Passenger Seating, Bluetooth, OnStar, Satellite Radio, CD/MP3 Player, AUX Port, Alloy wheels, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, and Cruise Control. Hoblit Select vehicles come with the assurance of a 3 Month/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty; additionally, they pass an extensive safety inspection and come with a free CARFAX Vehicle History Report! Call Hoblit Today! Hoblit Buick, Chevrolet, GMC is one of the last remaining Family Owned and Operated dealerships left in the Yuba-Sutter area. We are a proud, fourth generation dealership, serving Northern California since 1949. Still located in Historic Downtown Colusa, our way of doing business is represented by our small town ways, where business can still be done with a hand shake. Hoblit Buick, Chevrolet, GMC Services Sacramento, San Francisco, The Bay Area, Reno, Tahoe, Yuba City, Chico, Redding, and all of California. This 2013 Chevrolet Camaro 2LS Coupe is available, for a limited time, with special financing rates! Call us today at (530) 523-5047!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E39D9156686
Stock: HC665
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 84,823 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$1,977 Below Market
Colonial Motors - Dover / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FF1E33D9167281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,518 milesDelivery Available*Fair Deal
$35,990$3,315 Below Market
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FZ3DP2D9806838
Stock: 2000624078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 8,277 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,499$1,956 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.At Mercedes Benz Of Burlington we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Black 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 RWD 6-Speed Manual 6.2L V8 SuperchargedAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study, JD Power Initial Quality Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FZ3DP7D9804101
Stock: L197981B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- BMW 7 Series 2020
