Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 19" (48.3 Cm) Bright Aluminum Wheel And Tire; Spare; Compact Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; 7" Diagonal Color Touch Screen Display AM/FM Stereo Black; Sport Cloth Seat Trim Blue Ray Metallic Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt Remote Vehicle Starter System Seats; Front Sport Bucket Tires; P245/50R19 Touring; Blackwall; All-Season This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Chevrolet Camaro: The Chevrolet Camaro is a modern take on GM's legendary muscle-car, offering strong rear-wheel-drive performance in a low coupe or convertible body style. Relative to the other pony cars like the Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger, the Camaro performs athletically, although it gives up some outward visibility for the chunky, bold design. The standout of the model line remains the Camaro SS Coupe for performance and handling approaching that of an exotic car. But Camaro Convertibles are a strong value as well and provide a different sort of fun. For the rare driver wanting to better the performance of high-end exotics, the ZL1 provides outrageous horsepower numbers. While it's expensive for a Camaro, it's faster than cars costing two or three times as much. Interesting features of this model are good highway efficiency, daring design inside and out, rip-roaring muscle-car look and feel, great handling, and Strong acceleration AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FB1E31D9145162

Stock: D9145162

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020