Used 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews

First American car I've bought in 23 years. Tom , 07/30/2015 LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful Unless you really need to be the fastest guy on the block, the 323 bhp V-6 is all you really need. I owned a 1982 Mustang GT that I bought new. I loved that car. This Camaro is faster, Granted technology has changed a lot in 33 years. I've owned several imports since 1988 when I traded my Mustang on an Integra. It's good to be back in American Metal. I am not brand loyal. I have owned every Japanese, German and American brand sold in the U.S. in the 36 years since I bought my first car. I compared the Camaro to the Mustang and the Challenger without any pre-conceived bias. I was looking at the base models. The Challenger was eliminated based on looks. It just isn't for me. It was close between the Camaro and Mustang. I really like the Mustang but since I've already owned one and I've liked the new Camaro since they came back, I went with the Camaro. The first Chevy I have purchased since 1979 when I bought my first car , a Chevy Monza. I now have about 800 miles on the Camaro. It has been great and I have adjusted to the rearward visability issues. The trunk is a little small but you don't buy a car like this for the trunk. If you are looking for a very reasonably priced American sports car, you can not go wrong with the Camaro ***Update after one year. I put less than 6000 miles on the Camaro in it's first year. I don't use the car as a daily driver. I have taken it on a road trip to Canada. It was great on the road for two of us. Seats were comfortable. Gas mileage was 30 mpg on the highway. I still get a lot of compliments for it being a relatively inexpensive car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2015 Camaro LS is breathtaking Kelly , 02/21/2016 LS 2dr Coupe w/1LS (3.6L 6cyl 6M) 33 of 36 people found this review helpful Before buying the third Camaro owned on my lifetime, I did extensive research on the 2015. I knew I wanted a V6 due to gas mileage which has so much power, who really needs an 8 cylinder? I wanted a stick shift and a unique color. I found an LS at my local dealership in Rock Red which is a high metallic that changes color depending on the lighting. Stunning. The body style is the most eye catching muscle car out there. I still find myself staring at her when I walk away. When I pass other Camaros in the same body style I always rubberneck to watch them. My dad bought a new Stang and it is nowhere near as gorgeous. The Camaros wide back end and big hips, the window shape, the angled front end and mean stare, curves and angles on all the right places. I've also owned a Stang but the Camaro takes the cake. I am glad I got in before the new shape came out with 2016, I am not as fond of the changes. Not only did the new Camaro get five out of five stars for safety but it's like sitting on a tank. As far as visibility, I am 5'5" and I did jack up my seat to be able to judge the length of the hood better but in maneuvering and backing up, I have no problems whatsoever. Use the windows and mirrors. I can see people around me easily. Yes the back end is high but you can still see enough with windows and mirrors and using caution. My car happens to be fine in the snow with the all season tires plus some sand bags in the back. Better than the Stang! Love all the features that come with the base model. I have gotten so many compliments on the car, it is stunningly beautiful. Spacious inside except for back seat but my dog goes back there. Fast. Love the slightly raise hood. Love the simple duck tail spoiler. I looked at the new Stang, the Challenger and the Camaro and the choice was easy. You either are a Camaro person or you aren't. If you are, get the car. You'll absolutely fall deep in love as I have. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value

Perhaps Grounds for Commitment Procedings David H. Buswell , 09/03/2015 SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 40 of 44 people found this review helpful A convertible sports/muscle car with a powerful V-8 engine is not for everyone and certainly not for the unschooled in the art of driving such a car. Since I'm an 82 year old retired corporate exec, my announcement that I'd bought a candy-apple red 2SS fully loaded "vert" sparked some thoughts among my children and wife as to my mental acuity. What they don't realize is I don't care what they or anyone else thinks. I wanted the car just as I wanted and bought years ago a Jag XK140, an Austin-Healy 3000 and a 1975 Camaro coupe. For the many years since those halcyon days I have tended toward Buicks and Cadillacs and still have a new quite sedate Cadillac XTS. The difference between the XTS and the SS is like the difference between, say, Deborah Kerr and Joan Collins. I think the analogy fits. I drive the SS because it instills in me the same joie de vivre of yore. I have thumbs up constantly from the neighborhood teens and twenty-somethings even though I'm sure many think I belong in an assisted living facility. Are there any negatives with the Camaro SS 'vert? Of course. It's impractical for virtually any endeavor except having a great time getting from Point A to B. The back seat is really for an overnight bag or perhaps the family dog who also loves the wind in its face. My antediluvian body, slowed badly by arthritis, has a hell of a time getting in and out of the driver's seat. It has abysmal gasoline mileage. That said, I enjoy looking at its truly enticing design. I smile when I turn the light on in my garage and see it waiting to go somewhere with me. Once in that car, though, and I kick on the 400 horses, put the top down, and leave my driveway, I'm back in college. To me that's worth the price of an occasional neighbor's raised eyebrow when I drive by. I've always liked Nike's edict: "Just do it!" Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value

2105 2SS Commemorative Edition Joel Smith , 10/16/2015 SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful The rearward poor visibility of this car is significant. The back up camera is not a luxury , it is a "must have" option. The interior has the same old hard plastic that has plagued the Camaro and the Corvette since their inception. The Camaro is not made for tall people.I am only 5'7" and my head almost scrapes the roof. With that being said , I absolutely love this car!I just recently purchased the 2015 2SS Commemorative Edition with the Summit White exterior and the Adrenaline Red interior. This car looks fabulous! It also runs and sounds fantastic!!! The exhaust note is hypnotic :) It sounds impressive even at a full stop when it is quietly rumbling. When you go down hill at low speeds it has stunning rumbling, burbling, popping sounds coming from the tailpipes. I am not a skilled driver by any means but this car feels very planted when you go around curves in the road. I feel very secure in this car. It has a 5* government rating in all the safety categories. The styling of this car is retro but even if this year had been the introduction of the Camaro , it would have been just as stunning. The only thing I have a concern about is the intermittent burning smell that I notice. It is not related to hard driving. I can go to the grocery store 3 miles away from home and only get into 4th gear and it will have that burning smell. I have the so-called premium audio system and it is pretty good for a factory system but it still needs a real subwoofer and not the 6x9's that Chevy has designated as "subwoofers." I did a lot of research on this car and I chose it instead of the Mustang GT and the Dodge Challenger. I just felt more secure in it than the other two mentioned during test drives. Bottom line is that this car looks very good , it sounds very good and it runs exceptionally well. I would not trade it for anything right now. When my boys leave home and graduate college , I am planning on getting a new Corvette. ( I almost got a used Corvette instead of this new Camaro!) Chevy makes some sexy cars!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value