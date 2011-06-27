  1. Home
1998 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great acceleration and looks for a low price.
  • Cave-like interior with top up. Outward visibility with top up. Cheap interior plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

"From the country that invented rock n' roll," claimed the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe when it was redesigned in 1993. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 or SS guise. These Camaros are blazingly quick, hold the road tenaciously, cost less than the average price of a new car in this country (Z28, at least), and get decent gas mileage when they're not being hammered along a twisty two-lane road.

For 1998, more power and speed are on tap. The Z28 gets a detuned Corvette LS1 engine that makes 305 horsepower and 335 foot-pounds of torque. Base Camaros aren't ignored this year either. Bottom rung models have standard four-wheel disc brakes for 1998. All Camaros get a standard Pass-Key II theft deterrent system, new front styling, body-colored door handles, and two new color possibilities (Sport Gold and Navy Blue).

Trim levels and styling detail have been revised for 1998. For some unknown reason, the RS model disappears, but all of its Batmobile aero trickery is available on base and Z28 models equipped with the Sport Appearance Package. The SS model continues, but with interim availability during the model year. All Z28 models get a black roof treatment; base models have a body-colored roof. White leather is available inside all Camaros, and last year's Flame Red interior is now red accent only.

Continuing from last year is the base Camaro engine, a 3800 Series II V6 which makes 200 horsepower. That's 45 more ponies than Ford's Mustang V6 can produce. Phased in during the 1995 model year, the 3800 V6 can be mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. With a manual, this powerplant gets the Camaro to 60 mph nearly as quickly as a Ford Mustang GT. In fact, the existence of this motor makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional Performance Handling Package puts bigger tires, alloy wheels, tighter steering, and a limited-slip differential on the V6 Camaro.

From a bang-for-the-buck standpoint, the Z28 is unbeatable. The SS version of the Z28 makes 320 horsepower (327 with the optional exhaust) thanks to a big air scoop on the hood that forces cool air into the engine, but we question the added cost of the SS package when the power gain is negligible. SLP Engineering, known for working magic with GM's F-bodies since the late '80s, does the conversion work for the Z28 SS. See your dealer for details.

The interior of the Camaro is functional, if not slightly garish. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold (more than 33 cubic feet of space with the generally useless rear seats folded down), and airbags and antilock brakes are standard. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's ponycar: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.

1998 Highlights

Chevrolet dumps a 305-horsepower version of the Corvette's V8 engine under a new front end, adds standard four-wheel disc brakes on all models, adds a couple of new colors, makes second-generation airbags standard and revises trim levels. The midyear SS package makes 320 horsepower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(72%)
4(22%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable, Fun, & Affordable Sports Car!
Jozzy,11/22/2009
I wanted an affordable, fun sports car for the summer and I got all of that and more. I love driving my Camaro and the T-Tops are a unique feature that adds to the style. Although I have 180,000 miles on the car, it still runs great. The body is in mint condition and has held up better than any other '98 vehicle on the road today. I chose the base due to the great reputation of the 3.8L V6 engine. It is still responsive, good fuel economy, and a champion of an engine. If you don't know, Ward's Autoworld (and other reliable sources) rate GM's 3.8L V6 as one of the best engines ever built. No doubt, a good car for the money and everyone stares when I drive by.
my first car
hockeystud99,10/16/2012
Well i got my 1998 3.8l camaro for my 16th birthday, and have been driving it hard ever since. While i really wish i had the money to afford the z28 model, or a pontiac trans am, i am extremely happy with the performance of this car. For a v6, this car puts up numbers that you cant argue with. This thing will leave comparable v6 mustangs in the dust, and will AT LEAST keep up with the mustang gts from around this year. While its no ls1, the 3.8 in this camaro pulls very hard, and has great acceleration, and is a thrill to drive every time you are behind the wheel. With performance like this from the base model, i can barely imagine what it would be like to drive a v8 camaro.
1998 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro
z28you,04/28/2014
I bought my 1998 Z28 in 2012, it had 120,000 miles on the clock, first impression was "I like the power!" Had to replace warped rotors/new pads/front wheel bearings/steering knuckle/tie-rods. The prior owner had taken relativity good care of her, average wear and tear for a 15 year old car @ the time. Leather seats are comfortable, even on trips/daily driver. Gas MPG very good for 2014 (considering it's a V8) even 20+ hwy- 17+ city driving. One of the best Camaro Z28's GM Chevrolet has ever produced! IMO. My old Z28 was a -1986 Z28 IROC-Z- 305 T.P.I., this 1998 Z28 350 M.P.F.I would suck the windshield out of my old IROC-Z...very e-Zilly =) Find a maintained one, you'll thank me.
Underrated
PreZ,01/28/2003
I've owned my Camaro for a four and a half years. I think the car is underrated. The engine is solid and has been reliable for all 117,500 miles. It also gets better mileage than many cars. I've gotten nearly 35 miles to the gallon on interstae trips. It does have the five speed. Sure it has a few quirks, but nothing major. Don't forget, this is a Camaro. For the money it's hard to beat. I still get many complements. Unfortunately I won't be able to get a new one, so I'll be looking for a 2001-2002 Z28 for my next vehicle.
See all 53 reviews of the 1998 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
305 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible, Camaro Z28 SS. Available styles include Z28 SS 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, Z28 2dr Coupe, Z28 SS 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and Z28 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1998 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,660.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $22,850.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,084.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,123.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

