Vehicle overview

The big news for the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro will be burnouts -- lots and lots of burnouts. Oh, right, the new-generation Camaro is already known for that. But this year that pastime of high school kids and muscle car buffs rips to an all-new level with the introduction of the ZL1 trim level. The new Camaro ZL1 is a fitting homage to the legendary ZL1 high-performance engine option for the 1969 Camaro that was favored among acceleration addicts and bench-racing braggarts.

The new 2012 Camaro ZL1 comes with a variant of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 found in the Cadillac CTS-V and Corvette ZR1. Here it cranks out 580 horsepower, making the 2012 ZL1 the quickest, fastest and most capable Camaro ever. The ZL1 also boasts other unique upgrades, including adaptive suspension dampers, Brembo brakes, a dual-mode exhaust, massive performance tires and a sportier steering wheel.

Although not as glamorous as the mighty ZL1, other Camaro trims get notable updates for 2012. Among them are a more powerful V6 model, a somewhat nicer cabin (including a revised instrument panel and a new steering wheel) and an available rearview camera. Other changes include a revised suspension for the SS coupe that promises more athletic handling, while all Camaros get last year's "RS" style taillights (darker lenses with chrome trim) and a rear spoiler as standard. Since the Camaro debuted back in 1967, there's a special 45th Anniversary package to commemorate the milestone.

That said, there are still a few issues that impact the Camaro's daily usability. For one, the Camaro is just hard to see out of. This year's rearview camera helps for parking, but the Camaro's thick pillars and low-profile windows still make it difficult to park and even tough to place while cornering at speed. And while backseat comfort is never a prime concern for a coupe, the Camaro's the worst among muscle cars. In contrast, the Ford Mustang is the most complete and well-rounded muscle car to drive, while the larger Dodge Challenger remains the most accommodating and easy to live with.

Still, there's no denying the visceral appeal of the Camaro. If you like its looks and love tire-spinning performance, the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro will more than deliver the goods.