Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

- 16,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$3,569 Below Market
Hove Buick GMC - Bradley / Illinois
Cruise Control Heated Seats Side Airbags Power Mirrors Leather Seats CD Player
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2A9173692
Stock: B4712AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,499$2,957 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CAMARO! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! SOUTHERN CAR! 6.2 Liter OHV V8 Engine, 426 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, 2SS Package SS 2, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony and Orange Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Power Mirrors, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Pirelli Pzero P275/40 ZR20 Tires, 20 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Painted Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brembo Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, LED Running Lights, Reverse Sensors, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Chrome Trimmed Grill, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Boston Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Fold Down Rear Seats, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Inferno Orange Metallic, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2010 Chevrolet Camaro cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW8A9189517
Stock: 10870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995$4,039 Below Market
Tom Dinsdale Chevrolet GMC - Grand Island / Nebraska
Drivers wanted for this dominant and dynamic 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine. Delivering an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle is waiting for a commanding driver! It's outfitted with the following options: WHEELS, 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.) (STD), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, INTERIOR ACCENT TRIM PACKAGE includes Black interior with Inferno Orange front leather-appointed seats, accent stitching on steering wheel, shift knob, door armrest, center console and seats. Inferno Orange door trim and instrument panel applique (Includes SS embroidery.), INFERNO ORANGE, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEATS, and INFERNO ORANGE METALLIC. Pick up your friends and hit the road in this lively and playful Chevrolet Camaro. Visit Tom Dinsdale Automotive located at 1708 South Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE 68801 for a hassle-free deal!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ6A9168009
Stock: D45282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 146,771 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,988$1,533 Below Market
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! LEATHER SUNROOF V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5A9218379
Stock: VIN8379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$2,318 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **Car Fax Certified**, **ONSTAR**, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, StabiliTrak, Traction control, XM Radio. 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift Cyber Gray MetallicKBB Fair Market Range Low: $9,648 Clean CARFAX.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1EV3A9210409
Stock: VNA8143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 101,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,300
Bayway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pasadena / Texas
This 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is complete with top-features such as the stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's on the market for $11,300. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 5 out of 5 star crash test rating. For a good-looking vehicle from the inside out, this car features a timeless synergy green metallic exterior along with a green interior. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1EV5A9204095
Stock: B201180A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,196 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,630
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Come see this 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro features the following options: WHEELS, 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR FLANGELESS, PAINTED ALUMINUM with sterling silver finish (Midnight Silver finish when (WRS) RS Package is ordered.) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.) (STD), RALLY YELLOW, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI (426 hp [317.6 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 420 lb-ft of torque [567.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEATS, AXLE, 3.45 RATIO, and AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD). Test drive this vehicle at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EWXA9112549
Stock: A9112549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 18,651 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
2010 Chevrolet Camaro Hennessey 550 !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJXA9208964
Stock: A9208964P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 12,321 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,999$2,067 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CAMARO! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! 6.2 Liter OHV V8 Engine, 426 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, 2SS Package SS 2, 6 Speed Manual Transmission Stick Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Dual Rear Exhaust, Onstar System, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Orange and Black Ebony Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Stabilitrak Traction Control, Pirelli Pzero P275/40 ZR20 Tires, 20 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Polished Aluminum Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brembo Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, Boston Premium Audio Sound System, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Phone Controls Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry System, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Steering Wheel Controls with Audio and Cruise Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Fold Down Rear Seats, Orange Dash and Door Trim, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Inferno Orange Metallic, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest 2010 Chevrolet Camaro cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move before this super clean ride is gone! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee.,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW6A9121751
Stock: 10808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 4,906 miles
$28,998$334 Below Market
CarMax Fayetteville - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fayetteville / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ2A9150820
Stock: 19238522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999$865 Below Market
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Only 1546 actual miles, 6 speed, 2SS/RS, Leather interior, Rotofab intake, Sunroof, All documentation since day 1, Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW6A9153227
Stock: P15488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,203 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500$2,564 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
NavigationChevroletQUALITY, DCH ECONOMY CERTIFIED LEATHER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, REAR PARKING AID, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, 5 SERVICE RECORDS FOUND ON CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, SAT RADIO, 20" WHEELS, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 3 OWNERS and 5 SERVICE RECORDS. This vehicle comes with a comprehensive 35 Point Inspection & Quality Assured Review, Carfax Vehicle History Report, Sold Mechanically and Cosmetically As Is *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW9A9142867
Stock: MAJ0462
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 19,741 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,895$428 Below Market
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This outstanding example of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is offered by Trust Auto. With less than 19,753mi on this Chevrolet Camaro, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Camaro 2SS will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to relive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V-6 models starting at less than $25,000. Strengths of this model include affordable price, safety features, modern interior style, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, and Acceleration and performance *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW3A9108956
Stock: P108956
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 42,064 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,800$1,902 Below Market
Tim Short Hyundai - Pikeville / Kentucky
6.2L V8 SFI. Odometer is 8354 miles below market average! RWD **TAKE THE SHORT DRIVE TO SATISFACTION** **Tim Short Automotive of Pikeville, Ky (606)437-1300 or (606)432-1716.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ8A9154404
Stock: P4700N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 27,556 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$25,500$361 Below Market
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS 2SS Coupe***Preferred Equipment Group 2SS Package***RS Package***Power Moonroof***Boston Acoustics Premium 9-Speaker Audio System***BlueTooth***Reverse Parking Sensors***3-Spoke Sport Steering Wheel w/Audio & Cruise Controls***Center Gauge Pods***Remote Start***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***SS Stainless Steel Door Scuff Plates***Premium Leather Seating Surfaces w/Heated Front Bucket Seats***Power Front Seats***Rear Seating***Illuminated Entry***Fully Auto HID Headlamps***Fog Lamps***RS Unique Tail Lamps***Rear Spoiler***Stainless-Steel Dual-Outlet Exhaust***Power Heated Door Mirrors***Security System***20" x 8" Front & 20" x 9" Rear Aluminum Wheels***6.2L V8 SFI Engine***6-Speed Automatic with TapShift Transmission***Red Jewel Paint***Clean Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Nicely Equipped!!! Fully Serviced!!! Excellent Condition!!! Low Miles!!! Great Buy!!! 3 Month 5,000 Mile Warranty Included!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7A9139263
Stock: P2904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,621 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,500$781 Below Market
Lithia Chevrolet of Redding - Redding / California
2SS trim. GREAT MILES 32,621! JUST REPRICED FROM $24,998. Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Parking Aid, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES: TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, WHEELS, 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD-ROM AND MP3 PLAYBACK music navigator, Graphic Information Display (GID) and auxiliary input jack, includes outside temperature display (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI with Active Fuel Management (400 hp [298.3 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 410 lb-ft of torque [553.5 N-m] @ 4300 rpm), REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry. Chevrolet 2SS with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 400 HP at 5900 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Classic styling made modern, excellent chassis, lots of power available, approachable prices.". EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $24,998. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Are you browsing other Mt. Shasta or Red Bluff Chevrolet dealerships? Don't buy until you visit Lithia Chevrolet of Redding. Our inventory includes the popular Chevy Cruze, the versatile Chevy Suburban and the powerful Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Browse our entire inventory of cars, trucks and SUVs. If you find one that you like, schedule a test drive at Lithia Chevrolet of Redding today! Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5A9157292
Stock: A9157292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 12,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,463$597 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown - Saint James / New York
*SUPER CLEAN* Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown is excited to offer this beautiful-looking 2010 Chevrolet Camaro in Summit White. We use market based pricing to assure the best value for our clients. * NO PHONY FEES!!! This vehicle has been meticulously reconditioned and comes with the following features; 20 x 8 Front & 20 x 9 Rear Aluminum Wheels, Body-Color Roof Ditch Molding, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Interior Accent Trim Package, RS Package, RS Unique Tail Lamps.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 23057 miles below market average!Benefits of Buying With Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown: -Top-Rated Customer Service -2020 DealerRater Dealer of the Year -Transparent, Efficient Sales Process -Loaner Vehicles Available -Indoor Service Drive -Express Service -Pick-Up & Drop-Off at Home Service Available -Luxurious Customer Lounge with Complimentary WiFi, iPads, & TVs -Fully stocked refrigerator of refreshments -Starbucks coffee, hot chocolate & cappuccino -Free Car Washes About Us: Being family-owned & locally operated, Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown prides itself on developing strong, long-lasting relationships with our fellow neighbors while serving our community. We are a proud member of the Competition Automotive Group, founded on three generations of car business and customer service experience. Competition is owned by The Buzzetta family, employs over 400 associates, owns five dealerships, and sells nearly 10,000 cars each year. Mercedes-Benz of Smithtown is proud to have served our community for over 50 years! Come and meet us in person at our newly renovated Mercedes-Benz dealership located at 630 Middle Country Road, St James, NY. Seller Disclaimer: All cars are subject to prior sales, Mileages, Equipment, Color, and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error.* All prices are plus Tax, DMV, and Documentation fees. All advertised interest rates are subject to buyer qualifications. *Please contact us with any questions, we're here to serve you. Due to the quality of our Pre-Owned Vehicles, the overwhelming response to our aggressive pricing, some of the vehicles listed on this website may no longer be available. If you are looking for a specific vehicle, Visit www.mbofsmithtown.com.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW8A9145517
Stock: U18479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 14,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,850$2,093 Below Market
Wholesale Auto Purchasing - Frankenmuth / Michigan
Just in Today Is This 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2d Coupe 2SS Limited. 6.2L V8 Engine, Automatic 6-Speed Transmission. Beautiful Very Limited Aqua Blue Metallic Pearl Exterior. Genuine Two Tone Heated Black Leather Interior!! SS Package! Power Everything! 20 In Polished Chevrolet Wheels!! SAVE THOUSANDS buying from us. Good luck finding one this nice at this price!! CALL NOW because it will go quick! Only 14,250 Miles!! We have the best price guaranteed. Why? Because we are WHOLESALE AUTO PURCHASING, NEVER PAY RETAIL AGAIN!!!, Don't pay Retail Buy WHOLESALE!! $500.00 above wholesale - Call 1-877-379-1427 to set up a viewing and a test drive. Thank you for considering Wholesale Auto Purchasing in Frankenmuth, MI for your next vehicle purchase. We Currently Offer Financing Rates as low as 1.9% Call 1-877-379-1427 to set up a viewing and a test drive!! WE need your trade!!!!Credit Cards Accepted!!!!!Check out our other vehicles on Facebook! https://www.facebook.com/WholesaleAutoPurchasing Also Our Website: http://wholesaleautopurchasing.com/index.phpATTENTION!!! FOR FASTER RESPONSES TO QUESTIONS ON INVENTORY FINANCING OR TRADES WE STRONGLY URGE YOU TO CALL OUR SALES DEPT. AT 1-877-379-1427 FOR A MORE PROMPT AND ACCURATE RESPONSE...THANK YOUNote to customers: At Wholesale Auto Purchasing in Beautiful Frankenmuth, Michigan you will find the highest quality vehicles at Unbeatable prices every day! Our number one priority is to make sure that you are comfortable and that you are 100% satisfied with your vehicle purchase! We are a Wholesale Operation and we sell by Volume. Unlike big franchise dealers who charge top retail price for their vehicles, we sell at wholesale pricing because we can. Due to our low overhead and operating cost we can pass the savings onto you. We only purchase from Certified Auctions throughout the country and Canada. No Repos No Salvage titles here just clean Carfax Certified pre-owned cars & tr
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ5A9137477
Stock: 137477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
