Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This outstanding example of a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is offered by Trust Auto. With less than 19,753mi on this Chevrolet Camaro, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. The look is unmistakably Chevrolet, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Chevrolet Camaro 2SS will definitely turn heads. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2010 Chevrolet Camaro: GM wants to appeal to nostalgic buyers wanting to relive their muscle-car past with the Camaro. It's also a hard-edged sports car or modern touring coupe, depending on how it's configured. The new Camaro is priced to be a sports car for the everyman, with V-6 models starting at less than $25,000. Strengths of this model include affordable price, safety features, modern interior style, crowd-drawing retro-muscle-car design, and Acceleration and performance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FT1EW3A9108956

Stock: P108956

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020