2000 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Pros & Cons
- Fun (Base), fast (Z28), furious (SS).
- Chrysler Concorde front styling, cheapo interior materials, boy-racer image.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
If poor visibility, questionable build quality and a cheapo interior don't bother you, the Camaro is as fast as it gets for under $30K.
Vehicle overview
"From the country that invented rock 'n' roll" claimed the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe when it was redesigned in 1993. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 or SS guise. These Camaros are blazingly quick, hold the road tenaciously, cost less than the average price of a new car in this country and get decent gas mileage when they're not being hammered along a twisty, two-lane road.
Two trim levels are available for 2000 in either coupe or convertible bodystyles. Base Camaros are powered by a 3800 Series II V6 that makes 200 horsepower. Mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission, this sufficiently strong motor makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional performance-handling package puts dual exhaust, tighter steering and a limited-slip differential on the V6 Camaro.
The Z28 is the go-faster Camaro. Equipped with a detuned Corvette 5.7-liter V8, the Z28 makes 305 horsepower, 45 more horses than the Mustang GT. Opt for the SS performance package and you get 320 horsepower (same as the Mustang Cobra), thanks to forced air induction through an aggressive-looking hood scoop. The SS gets to 60 mph from rest in a little over five seconds. SLP Engineering - known for working magic with GM's F-Bodies since the late '80s - supplies the parts to turn a Z28 into an SS.
For 2000, revisions are few. New interior colors and fabrics, along with steering wheel-mounted stereo controls, freshen the passenger compartment. Engines meet LEV standards in California and other low-emission states, and one new exterior color is available. These changes are welcome. The new, more intricately laced alloy wheels that look like wheelcovers are not. They look difficult to clean, and those beautiful, fat, five-spokers on the SS have been sacrificed for the sake of change.
The interior of the Camaro is functional, but cheap in appearance. Visibility is nothing to brag about either. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold (more than 33 cubic feet of space with the generally useless rear seats folded down), and airbags and antilock brakes are standard.
Rumors are flying that GM is set to kill the Camaro, and since no product is scheduled for the Canadian Camaro plant after 2002, those rumors are likely true. Steadily declining sales are to blame, and the company is eager to slice non-performing models from the lineup. If the Camaro dies, it would be a real shame because - from a bang-for-the-buck standpoint - the Z28 is unbeatable. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's pony car: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Camaro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer