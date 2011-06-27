  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun (Base), fast (Z28), furious (SS).
  • Chrysler Concorde front styling, cheapo interior materials, boy-racer image.
Used Camaro for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If poor visibility, questionable build quality and a cheapo interior don't bother you, the Camaro is as fast as it gets for under $30K.

Vehicle overview

"From the country that invented rock 'n' roll" claimed the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe when it was redesigned in 1993. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 or SS guise. These Camaros are blazingly quick, hold the road tenaciously, cost less than the average price of a new car in this country and get decent gas mileage when they're not being hammered along a twisty, two-lane road.

Two trim levels are available for 2000 in either coupe or convertible bodystyles. Base Camaros are powered by a 3800 Series II V6 that makes 200 horsepower. Mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission, this sufficiently strong motor makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional performance-handling package puts dual exhaust, tighter steering and a limited-slip differential on the V6 Camaro.

The Z28 is the go-faster Camaro. Equipped with a detuned Corvette 5.7-liter V8, the Z28 makes 305 horsepower, 45 more horses than the Mustang GT. Opt for the SS performance package and you get 320 horsepower (same as the Mustang Cobra), thanks to forced air induction through an aggressive-looking hood scoop. The SS gets to 60 mph from rest in a little over five seconds. SLP Engineering - known for working magic with GM's F-Bodies since the late '80s - supplies the parts to turn a Z28 into an SS.

For 2000, revisions are few. New interior colors and fabrics, along with steering wheel-mounted stereo controls, freshen the passenger compartment. Engines meet LEV standards in California and other low-emission states, and one new exterior color is available. These changes are welcome. The new, more intricately laced alloy wheels that look like wheelcovers are not. They look difficult to clean, and those beautiful, fat, five-spokers on the SS have been sacrificed for the sake of change.

The interior of the Camaro is functional, but cheap in appearance. Visibility is nothing to brag about either. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold (more than 33 cubic feet of space with the generally useless rear seats folded down), and airbags and antilock brakes are standard.

Rumors are flying that GM is set to kill the Camaro, and since no product is scheduled for the Canadian Camaro plant after 2002, those rumors are likely true. Steadily declining sales are to blame, and the company is eager to slice non-performing models from the lineup. If the Camaro dies, it would be a real shame because - from a bang-for-the-buck standpoint - the Z28 is unbeatable. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's pony car: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.

2000 Highlights

New interior colors and fabrics, redundant steering-wheel audio controls, new alloy wheels, and a new exterior color debut. V6 and V8 engines meet California's low emission vehicle (LEV) standards.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(67%)
4(26%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
78 reviews
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 Z28
Ray Yankura,10/16/2005
The engine is awsome. Handling is great. Matching panels is terrible. I don't use it when it rains and I store it in the winter. Had to purchase new tires after 12,000 miles. I don't hot rod it either. Sound system is great. I have the 500 Watt Monsoon. Paint is pretty good. I have not taken it for service since I purchased it. Not a family car. Only use it on week ends. I have added some body decals which give it a better apperance. Have lots of people tell me how nice the car looks. Runs very well. I guess the engine is what sold me.
Red Beauty
Randy Mamola,10/18/2006
Nice, Nice, Nice. This red beauty has been great since the day I bought it new off the showroom floor on Halloween, 2000. Was actually looking for a Coupe w/ automatic tranny for rush hour commute. Luckily I didn't find one, and I have no complaints with this SLP 6-speed SS convertible! (Except perhaps original Goodyear F-1 tires which are now long gone!) Looks, performance, looks (and second looks)from women, comfort, decent mileage, plus lots of options (except traction control) make for a great car and ownership experience! Trick SLP options include exhaust system and chrome wheels, both of which I am very pleased with.
2000 V6 Automatic with T-Tops
camarogrl00,06/03/2011
I had my wonderful Camaro for 8 years, over 98000 miles. Although I went through 4 sets of tires and breaks on normal driving, which I feel was WAY too many replacements. I still loved her. No matter how old this car gets the body style is still something so appealing. Unfortunately she needed too much done to it for me to keep driving, antoher set of tires and other stuff, I had to get rid of her. Anyone who has had a chance to own this fun and awesome car knows what a gem it is, regardless of any issues. I miss her everyday still and it has been 3 years since she was traded in.
Simply put Camaro Z28
2000Z28,02/15/2004
Best car I've ever owned. "A corvette with a back seat" Can not find performance like this for the money. I own a 2000 Camaro z28 with t-tops, it is seabring silver metallic with black leather. It is just beautiful. It can be sporty, a muscle car and it can be classy all at the same time.Great for everyday driving, or for just cruisin around. I love this car so much and would never trade it for another so called "sportscar".
See all 78 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
305 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible, Camaro Z28 SS. Available styles include 2 Dr STD Coupe, Z28 SS 2dr Convertible, 2 Dr Z28 Coupe, Z28 2dr Convertible, 2 Dr Z28 SS Coupe, and 2dr Convertible.

