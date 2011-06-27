  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

MSRP range: $31,500 - $69,000
2022 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT Convertible Exterior. RS Package Shown.
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Chevrolet Camaro
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
MSRP$32,695
Edmunds suggests you pay
Based on nearby sales up through July 12th
$32,599
What Should I Pay
Build & PriceAd
Chevrolet.com

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressively sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to a long list of standard equipment
  • Difficult to see out of
  • 1LE Track Performance package no longer offered on four- or six-cylinder models
  • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Save as much as $918 with Edmunds Click on the model you’re interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Malibu
1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 3LT, LT1, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1

msrp

$22,095
starting price
See All Trims
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

2022 Chevrolet Camaro video

ELANA SCHERR: Everybody on my Instagram is posting push-up challenges right now. Don't worry. You are not going to get any exercise posts from me. But that doesn't mean I'm not interested in building muscle. I just prefer burnouts to pull-ups. Then there's going to be giant burnout. This is going to be great. [TIRES SCREECHING] The term muscle car came about in the late '60s and early '70s, but you don't have to have a classic car to flex your muscle. This is my top 10 list of modern muscle cars. [MUSIC PLAYING] Oh, we need rules. If we're doing this, we need rules, right? OK. Horsepower divided by torque with cylinders-- how many, eight? American, four doors, two doors? Could be all-wheel drive. How long a burnout versus how fast? This is hard. In the old days, a muscle car was an American car company's most powerful engine in its sportiest mid-sized car. Think GTO, Hemi Charger, Big Block Chevelle. Then there were the pony cars, which is where you'd get your Challengers, Camaros, Mustangs, AMC, AMXs. Following those rules now would mean that this entire list would be nothing but Camaro, Challenger, and Mustang in various trim levels from base V8 to top of the line-- all great cars, but kind of a boring video. So I opened up the definition to all makes and models. These are my only criteria. Number one, it's available now or it was within the last couple of years. Number two, it's one of the most powerful cars made by the company, and driving it will make you laugh. I expect this list is going to make you very angry. Heck, it made me angry, and I wrote it. Let's get to it. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number 10, Tesla Model S Performance. Are you mad yet? OK, well, half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for Tesla to be on a muscle car list, and the other half of you get to commenting about how it's totally unacceptable for it not to be number one on the muscle car list. Let me just tell you why I picked it and put it where it is-- so freaking fast. Sure, no V8 engine, no engine at all, but the Tesla's performance is out of this world. And it has a lot of kind of trick options for showing off, which is very muscle car era. It has a 0 to 60 time of 2.4 seconds. That's half, half of what it took a classic muscle car. Modern times, modern muscle. So why isn't the Tesla higher on the list? Well, first of all, price. It's $100,000 for the fastest one. And I don't think a muscle car has to be cheap necessarily, but it should be cheaper than that. Mostly, though, it's about sound. Sound is a really important part of the muscle car experience, and the Tesla just doesn't do it for me. Sorry. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number nine, BMW M8. Did I just say that price was a factor and then pick a car that cost $133,000? Yes, yes, I did. But blame Mark Takahashi. My BMW pick was the M5, which is also a 600-horsepower bruiser, but cost about $30,000 less. Then Mark came in, and he was like, no, M8 because it's a two door. It's more muscly. And you know, I just didn't have the energy to fight with him. I think he could take me, really. Think he could kick my ass. Point is, BMW makes some monster muscle. And the all-wheel drive M8 has a rear wheel drive mode so you can kick out the back end and do those very important burnouts. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number eight, Nissan GT-R. Why is the GT-R on this list? Well, it is brutally, stupidly fast. It has a 0 to 60 time that competes with the Tesla, and it can do it all day long. Plus, it's kind of unexpected in Nissan's lineup. It's funny to look back at the early days of Pontiac and Chrysler and realize how stodgy those brands were, and then bam, GTO. The GT-R is kind of Nissan's version of that. Why is it back at number eight? Well, the price, over $100,000. And it's a V6. Yes, it's a nearly 600-horsepower V6, but still it is missing some cylinders. Got to be a V8, new rule that I just made up right now. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number seven, Mercedes AMG E63 and the Audi S8. Yep, it's a tie. It's a tie of two cars that at first glance shouldn't even be on this list, but hear me out. It's a tie because both the Mercedes and the Audi are nearly 600 horsepower. The AMG is a little bit over, and the S8's a little bit under. Both are surprisingly fast, faster than anything that big has a right to be. Why are big luxury cars on my muscle car list? Again, if we go back to the muscle car era, the big engines came out of big cars. And the Chrysler 300 and huge cube Cadillacs were surprisingly powerful. Also, a lot of the popular cars like, say, Plymouth Roadrunner were available in wagon form like the Mercedes is. So you could get a big engine in an unexpected body, and that makes it a sleeper, which everyone knows is the coolest relative of the muscle car. This is an '81 Trans Am, so it made about 200 horsepower. It's not really impressive compared to the classic muscle cars. Made about 400. But in '81, there wasn't much that was making more. So I'm going to say '81 Turbo Trans Am, still a muscle car-- just little muscle. Number six, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. [DOG BARKS] Yeah, you heard me. [MUSIC PLAYING] The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by the same engine that Dodge put in the Charger and Challenger-- 700 horsepower, 6.2-liter Hemi. So yeah, it is an SUV, but I mean, with all that horsepower and kind of a low stance, it's not really an off-roader. So if it isn't a muscle car, what is it? I'm making a new rule. Anything with a Hellcat engine is a muscle car. But nothing with four doors can be in the top three. Is that OK? Is that OK with you? Yeah? Going to be all right? He says it's OK. Number five is the Lexus RC F. It's the least horsepower on this list, with a 5 liter making 472 horses. What a world we live in when nearly 500 horsepower isn't bragworthy. The Lexus is on our list because it looks so muscly, with a long hood, and a short deck, and rear wheel drive, two doors. Plus, if you pay more, you can get a wing. And nothing is more muscly than a wing. Just ask anyone with a Plymouth Superbird. [MUSIC PLAYING] Number four Dodge Hellcat Charger. Dang those pesky rear doors. The Charger has the distinction of being the only car on our list to have been an actual muscle car by the strictest standards. Dodge introduced the Charger in 1966 and redesigned it in 1968 to the more famous Coke bottle design. In my opinion, that second-generation Charger is one of the prettiest American cars ever made. And it's also a very famous design. Seen it in movies like Bullet and Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry. It's also in a TV show. What was it called? Um-- Dukes of Hazzard? I don't know. I never heard of it. Today's Charger has too many doors to crack the top three-- see the rule that I made during number six-- but it's one of the best all-around cars on our list, impressive even in 392 trim and downright remarkable as a Hellcat. [MUSIC PLAYING] Onto the pony cars. I wish I could declare a three-way tie for the top three because each one is good in a different muscular way. At number three is the Chevy Camaro, obviously ZL1 because it's top dog with 650 horsepower. But a Camaro SS still lifts plenty of weight. The reason the Camaro isn't higher on the list is because the back seat is small, and visibility is bad. And those are sports car attributes. A proper muscle car shouldn't feel cramped. Number two is the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye. With two doors and a couple of variants of the incredible Hellcat engine, what else could it be but the Dodge Challenger? I mean, Redeye gets the pick because 797 horses. But the 717 horse regular Hellcat is no slouch, nor for that matter is the 392, the 485 horses. The Challenger is the closest to a traditional muscle car on our list despite being based on a pony car design. It's roomy, comfortable, and happiest in a straight line rather than a corkscrew. That said, all the cars on this list are astonishing performers on a road course, as well as a drag strip. There's just no room for one-trick ponies anymore. [MUSIC PLAYING] And here we are, number one, the car that put the pony in pony cars, the Ford Mustang. For maximum muscle, we're going to go with the GT500 with its 760 horsepower and 11-second quarter mile times. But like the others in the top three, the base GT is good too, everything a muscle car needs-- horsepower, style, legacy, the ability to make you look powerful even if you've never seen the inside of a gym. That's why it's our number one. If you want more details on exactly why the top three ended up in the order that they did, watch our previous muscle car comparison from back in the days when we were all allowed to hang out together and go to race tracks. Oh my god, that was hard. I hate top 10 lists. I'm going to go online and start arguing with myself. You should too. Tell me what you'd put on your top 10 list. [REVVING]

Best Muscle Cars — Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang, But What Else?

NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Chevrolet Camaro, but since the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Edmunds' Elana Scherr lists the best muscle cars of 2020, including American muscle cars and other, more unusual choices. She also explains what makes a classic muscle car and gives her Top 10 picks for the best modern muscle cars on sale.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$31,500
MPG & Fuel
19 City / 29 Hwy / 22 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 19.0 gal. capacity
Seating
4 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Inline 4 cylinder
Horsepower: 275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque: 295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 188.3 in. / Height: 52.9 in. / Width: 74.7 in.
Curb Weight: 3627 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 7.3 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Ad
Build Your Camaro
At a Glance:
  • 9 Colors
  • 8 Trims
  • $46,545starting MSRP
See pricing and options on your next Chevrolet
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges. Some colors are extra cost. See dealer for details.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover8.3%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Acceptable
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Camaro both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Chevrolet Camaro fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Camaro gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 22 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Camaro has 7.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Camaro. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro:

  • 1LE Track Performance package no longer offered on four- or six-cylinder models
  • Part of the sixth Camaro generation introduced for 2016
Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Camaro reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Camaro is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Camaro. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Camaro's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Camaro is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,500.

Other versions include:

  • LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $40,000
  • 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $33,500
  • 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $48,500
  • ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) which starts at $69,000
  • 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,500
  • 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) which starts at $43,500
  • 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $31,500
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Camaro?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Camaro, the next question is, which Camaro model is right for you? Camaro variants include LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M). For a full list of Camaro models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 3LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Chevrolet Camaro models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine or a 6.2 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 455 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Camaro.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Camaro featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $32,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $96 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $96 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,599.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $123 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $123 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,572.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $138 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $138 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,557.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 3LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,195. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is trending $253 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $253 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,942.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro LT1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is trending $275 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $275 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,420.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is trending $148 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $148 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $49,547.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $71,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is trending $918 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $918 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,977.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) is 1.3% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,144.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/29 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
22 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/29 highway MPG

2022 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
16 city MPG/24 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG22
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase110.7 in.
Length188.3 in.
Width74.7 in.
Height53.1 in.
Curb Weight3351 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Related 2022 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Recommended

Other models