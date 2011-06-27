  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(42)
1997 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, great styling, excellent performance value, standard ABS
  • Cheesy interior trimmings, macho image
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

"From the country that invented rock n' roll," claimed the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe when it was redesigned in 1993. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 guise. The Z is blazingly quick, holds the road tenaciously, costs less than the average price of a new car in this country, and gets decent gas mileage when it's not being hammered along a twisty two-lane road.

For 1997, Camaro buyers will note few visual changes to their favorite pony car. Tri-color taillights debut, snatched from export models of the Camaro. Five-spoke aluminum wheels are newly optional, as well. Two new exterior colors join the paint roster; Bright Green Metallic and Bright Purple Metallic. Interiors are slightly revised, with new seat contours, a revised center console that now includes four cupholders, and a slightly restyled instrument panel. Radios are new, and a 12-disc CD changer is optional.

The Camaro celebrates its 30th birthday this year, and Chevrolet will release a special-edition Z28 to commemorate the event. Painted white with Hugger Orange stripes, the 30th Anniversary Camaro will sport a white interior with black-and-white houndstooth inserts. White leather is optional. Like other 1997 Camaros, daytime running lights will be standard on this limited production model. Yeah, like someone won't see this white and orange fire-breathing Z28 coming down the road.

The base Camaro engine is the 3800 Series II V6, which makes 200 horsepower. That's 45 more ponies than Ford's Mustang can produce. Phased in during the 1995 model year, the 3800 V6 can be mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. With a manual, this powerplant gets the Camaro to 60 mph nearly as quickly as a Ford Mustang GT. In fact, the existence of this powerplant makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional Performance Handling Package puts bigger tires, alloy wheels, tighter steering, four-wheel disc brakes and a limited slip differential on the V6 Camaro.

From a bang-for-the-buck standpoint, the Z28 is unbeatable. A Corvette-derived 5.7-liter V8 gets 285horsepower to the pavement through the rear wheels. The SS version of the Z28 makes 300 horsepower, thanks to a big air scoop on the hood that forces cool air into the engine. SLP Engineering, known for working magic with GM's F-bodies since the late '80s, does the conversion work on the Z28 SS. See your dealer for details.

The interior of the Camaro is functional, if not slightly garish. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold (more than 33 cubic feet of space with the generally useless rear seats folded down), and airbags and antilock brakes are standard. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's ponycar: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.

1997 Highlights

Chevrolet celebrates the Camaro's 30th Anniversary with a special-edition Z28 that emulates the appearance of the 1969 SS Indy Pace Car with white paint, Hugger Orange stripes, and black-and-white houndstooth seat inserts. Interior revisions to seats, center console and dashboard freshen the look inside for 1997. Two new shades of gray are available for interiors, while exteriors get new green and purple hues. Tricolor taillamps debut, and new five-spoke alloy wheels are optional. On the safety front, daytime running lights are standard and side-impact regulations are met.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(76%)
4(17%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(3%)
4.6
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1997 Camaro Z28 30th anniversary (z4c)
racerbane09,10/02/2012
i was searching on craigslist for a t-top z28, 93-97 body style since imo looks the meanest of all the camaros. when i ran into a white with hugger orange stripes z28 coupe. i checked it out in person and i was stunned at how cool it looked! ....tho its an old car, i have had plenty of people old and young tell me how cool my car is. tho the best complement was indirect by a kid, "cool mom look i want a car like that". .. performance wise car deff puts me back in my seat the auto is very responsive and car is just a head turner even with the imperfect paint and stripes. bought for 5400 and has been an awsome purchase so far only problems besides cosmetics are a bad radiator cap, later radi
These 5.7's are monsters.
The Z28 Guy,11/26/2009
Simply an awesome car. The 5.7's are torque monsters and are very fast for a 1997 muscle car. LT1's have more torque as compared to the LS1's higher top end, but if you ask me, I'de take torque over top end any day. Replaced water pump, optispark, and starter which is completely understandable. Put on aftermarket cold air intake, throttle body, headers and exhaust which unleashed the true beast under the hood. After putting on bolt on's I began using Castrol EDGE and it went from 288 HP to 318 HP on the dyno. If you want to help the 5.7 breath better and reach it's full potential than it is a must to put on a top of the line cold air and exhaust. Find one that is well maintained and buy it!
Beware the T-Tops!
CamaroGuy,12/13/2009
The GM purists claim the brand died out because of this new body style. This may be true, but as an owner of a 1986 and a 1997, this new design is a classic look nowadays. I get tons of looks in my screaming red ride. I am constantly asked what year it is...how big's the motr and such. The car is a blast to drive, but is not intended for comfort if you are over 5 foot 9. The only glaring problems is that the T-tops leak and the front side markers and fog lamps go bad quickly and are a pain to trouble shoot by the owner. My interior is ruined by the constant leaking of the T-tops, but I take the good with the bad. As a bonus, nothing rattles when you put a powerful system with 800w subs in it!
Impressed!
Karma,03/18/2008
Not the most comfortable car. Definitely not for long road trips. Overall it's great car. We bought it from a college student who didn't know what he had. We took her in and have begun restoration. With an all new cooling system in place this car drives like an all american muscle car should. It has a growl all it's own. Clutch is a little far for someone in short stature (I'm 5'8") but it is worth the thrill.
See all 42 reviews of the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1997 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible, Camaro Z28 SS. Available styles include Z28 2dr Convertible, RS 2dr Coupe, RS 2dr Convertible, 2dr Coupe, Z28 SS 2dr Convertible, Z28 SS 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, and Z28 2dr Coupe.

