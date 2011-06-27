  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2016 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly sharp and nimble handling around turns, with prodigious grip
  • several available engine choices including a fuel-efficient turbo-four, a strong V6 and a boffo V8
  • smooth and quiet ride quality on the highway and in town.
  • Poor outward visibility
  • claustrophobic cabin.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The new 2016 Chevrolet Camaro should definitely be on your shopping list if you're interested in buying a sporty two-door coupe. With its new hardware underneath and multiple available engines, you're going to love the Camaro's newfound levels of handling and performance. Ready to learn more about this modern pony car?

Vehicle overview

Muscle cars and fuel-efficient engines are normally about as synonymous with each other as Keith Richards and puritanical living. But the automotive landscape of 2016 is vastly different from the one in 1967, when nobody would think twice about taking a cross-country road trip in a gas-guzzling Cadillac the size of a Sherman tank. These days, volatile gas prices and ever more stringent fuel economy requirements make a strong case for downsizing in the engine bay, and that's what General Motors has done with the fully redesigned 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

Under the hood of entry-level Camaros is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. A four-banger Camaro? Perish the thought! But it's hard to argue with the results. The new 2016 Camaro four-cylinder provides 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, as well as more than 30 mpg on the highway, Chevy reckons. This engine also does duty in the Cadillac ATS and CTS, just like the Camaro's underlying "Alpha" platform, which is more compact than the platform that underpinned the 2010-'15 Camaro. That means the new car is slightly shorter, narrower, lower and about 200 pounds lighter than before. Standard on the V6 and V8 Camaros is cylinder deactivation technology, which cuts power to half the cylinders under light acceleration for increased fuel economy.

But these engines weren't exactly tuned by Gina McCarthy, as both are more potent than their counterparts in the outgoing car. The new V6 rises from 326 hp to 335 hp, while the Camaro SS gets a 29-hp injection courtesy of the same 6.2-liter V8 that drives the C7 Corvette. The SS with the manual transmission also comes with a new rev-matching feature on downshifts that takes the guesswork out of doing it yourself. Additionally, the SS can be ordered with Chevy's Magnetic Ride Control, an adaptive suspension setup that utilizes magnetic dampers for a customized driving experience. This suspension, previously only available on the high-performance ZL1, can instantly transform the Camaro from comfortable cruiser to full-bore corner-carving sports car.

The 2016 Chevrolet Camaro retains the dynamic proportions established by its retro-themed, yet thoroughly modern predecessor.

In terms of competition, the turbocharged Camaro does battle with the 2016 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, while the Camaro V6 finds foes in the Mustang V6 and the 2016 Dodge Challenger V6. With its increased power and reduced weight, the Camaro SS has a leg up on the regular V8-powered Ford Mustang GT and Dodge Challenger R/T, but since the ZL1 and track-focused Z/28 have departed for 2016, the SS is &mdash; for now &mdash; the most vigorous Camaro on the market. If money is not a limiting factor, the new 2016 Ford Shelby Mustang GT350 flaunts a unique 526-hp V8 and race-ready suspension tuning, while the astounding 707-hp Challenger Hellcat is second to none when it comes to dragstrip bragging rights. Or, if you want something smaller and with more interior sophistication, the redesigned 2016 Audi TT is a compelling choice.

But in the final measure, the 2016 Camaro provides just what we want: tire-burning power, movie-star styling and just enough fuel economy and refinement to make it fit for the modern age.

2016 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2016 Chevrolet Camaro is a four-seat coupe available in four trims: 1LT, 2LT, 1SS and 2SS. A convertible will be available later in the model year.

Standard on the base 1LT are 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, dual exhaust tips, a limited-slip differential (with manual transmission), a rearview camera, keyless entry and ignition, air-conditioning, cruise control, an eight-way power driver seat, a six-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and adjustable driving modes. Technology equipment includes Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, OnStar (with 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity), a 7-inch touchscreen with Chevy's MyLink interface, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration compatibility and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio, two USB ports and an auxiliary audio jack.

The available Technology package adds a nine-speaker Bose audio system and an 8-inch touchscreen with voice controls. This touchscreen also includes Apple CarPlay compatibility, and Chevy says Android Auto functionality will be added later in the model year via a software update.

Step up to the 2LT and you'll get dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats and the infotainment system from the Technology package.

Ordering a 2LT with the Convenience and Lighting package will add heated and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors, illuminated sill plates, driver memory functions, a head-up display, an upgraded multifunction gauge cluster display, configurable ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, wireless device charging, rear cross-traffic alert, a blind spot monitor and lane departure warning.

An RS package is available for the 1LT and 2LT models, with 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a special grille and a rear lip spoiler.

The 1SS builds upon features from the 1LT trim, adding a V8 engine, 20-inch wheels with run-flat tires, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential, xenon headlights, a rear spoiler, quad exhaust outlets, a "Track" driving mode, a sport-tuned suspension and an 8-inch multifunction display.

The range-topping 2SS includes all the features from the 2LT trim, along with unique interior accents and the Convenience and Lighting package.

A configurable multifunction gauge cluster display is included on 2LT and 2SS models.

Optional extras include a sunroof (all Camaros), a performance exhaust (all V6- and V8-powered models), a navigation system (2LT and 2SS trims), a Heavy Duty Cooling and Brake package for the 1LT and 2LT, and adaptive suspension dampers (V8 models).

2016 Highlights

The Chevrolet Camaro has been fully redesigned for 2016.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet Camaros in 1LT and 2LT trims come with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 275 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 335 hp and 284 lb-ft is optional on these trims. The 1SS and 2SS models come with a 6.2-liter V8 with 455 hp and 455 lb-ft on tap. All Camaros come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, and an eight-speed automatic with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters is optional. On the SS manual, automatic rev-matching on downshifts is included.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the V6 with a manual transmission stands at 21 mpg combined (18 city/27 highway) and 23 mpg combined (19/28) with the automatic. There's less of a difference on the V8, with 19 mpg combined (16/25) for the manual and 20 mpg combined (17/28) with the automatic. For top fuel economy, go with the turbo-four as it returns 24 mpg (21/30) and 25 mpg (22/31), respectively.

In our testing, a Camaro with the V6 and an automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 5.4 seconds, which is quicker than the claimed acceleration for the V6-equipped Mustang and Challenger. We've also tested an automatic-equipped Camaro V8. Here, it rocketed to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. For comparison, a 2015 Mustang GT automatic we tested posted a 4.7-second 0-60-mph time, and a 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T manual did it in 5.8 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2016 Chevy Camaro include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat knee and side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is the OnStar telematics system, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

A rearview camera is standard on all Camaros. The Convenience and Lighting package (optional on 2LT, standard on 2SS) adds several safety features, including a blind spot monitor, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Camaro its top score of Good in the small-overlap and moderate-overlap front-impact crash tests, as well as a Good score in the side-impact and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. The Camaro earned a second-best score of Acceptable in the roof strength test.

Driving

The 2016 Camaro is fast. Very fast. We haven't tested the base turbocharged four-cylinder yet, but our first impressions of the V6- and V8-powered Camaros have confirmed that Chevrolet is taking the fight directly to the Mustang and Challenger. The Camaro's higher-horsepower output in addition to the new, lighter chassis makes a difference on the road, where you'll need little time to overtake the competition.

Chevy estimates that the Camaro SS can get from zero to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat when equipped with the automatic transmission.

The dynamic difference between the 2015 and 2016 Camaros will be evident the first time you throw the new car into a corner. The SS attacks bends with the same eagerness and ferocity as the previous model's track-ready Z/28 variant, and it feels nimble, too, thanks to the excellent Cadillac-sourced chassis. Happily, the Camaro shrugs off road imperfections with casual indifference, even when not equipped with the superb adjustable suspension. In short, Chevrolet's muscle car is both more refined and more capable than the car it replaces.

Interior

Step into the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro and you'll find a cockpit that blends themes of the previous-gen Camaro and current-gen Corvette. The flat-bottom steering wheel design is shared with the 2016 'Vette, and it includes fingertip paddles that shift through the gears in automatic-equipped cars and enable the rev-matching feature in Camaros with the manual transmission. Chevrolet also integrated the tachometer, speedometer and central driver information screen into one complete group for a cleaner, more modern look. Gone is the quartet of retro-inspired engine information gauges forward of the shifter; air-conditioning vents with knurled surrounds that control the temperature have replaced them.

While the exterior evokes the last-gen Camaro, the cabin is much more modern and contains references to the current Corvette.

Interior quality is a bit hit-or-miss, depending on what panel or trim piece you're checking out. GM's incorporation of its latest touchscreen interface is promising, however, especially considering the integration of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We haven't fully tested it, but it will be interesting to see how the latest MyLink system compares to the Challenger's excellent Uconnect touchscreen and the Mustang's new Sync 3 system.

The front seats are more comfortable and supportive than before, but the dinky backseats are strictly for small children or contortionists. You also need to be a bit of a contortionist to see out of the thing. As with the last Camaro, a high beltline and low roof means outward visibility in all directions is sorely lacking. Plus, with a limited amount of light entering the cabin through the narrow windows, the interior can feel dark and claustrophobic. But hey, it's a Camaro, right? The point is to look good and turn heads, or so the logic goes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

There is NOTHING like an American V8!
Emoto,05/25/2016
SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
This is a driver's car. The motor is intoxicating - both in power and sound. It is the most performance for the money that one can buy at the moment. Unlike the muscle cars of a bygone era, the 2016 Camaro SS handles as well as it accelerates, which is high praise, indeed. The interior is comfortable and well-appointed. Plenty of legroom, but if you are tall, you may want to compare head room in one with the sunroof against one without. The power seats DO go up and down with the electric controls; taller people may need to make the seat low, and tilt the seatback to the rear a little. The controls fall easily to hand. Magnetic ride and the adjustable exhaust are the way to go. Change from soft(ish) suspension and a quiet exhaust (Touring mode) to a more throaty exhaust and stiffer damping at the touch of a button. Set the ride to meet your mood or the conditions. Much has been made of visibility out of the cockpit. While no one is going to give the car a "great" rating on rearward visibility, it is certainly adequate. [one year update: 10,000 miles later, this car remains BIG fun to drive. Nothing has gone wrong or broken on it. Still a big "thumbs up"]
Fantastic
jk972,03/12/2016
SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
Since purchasing this car a month ago, I haven't stopped smiling. I ordered the vehicle in November and although I was discouraged by the 3 month+ wait time for the build, it was so worth it. The styling of this car is amazing, the quality in comparison to the gen5 cars is on an entirely different level. The 2SS is everything I could ask for, the 6.2L is incredible and doesn't stop pulling, can't wait for break-in period to be over....
Dont underestimate the AUTO V6
Diego J,04/03/2016
LT w/1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I was very hesitant in purchasing the new 2016 V6 Camaro and opted to go with essentially the base model because this is my fiancés and I's secondary car so we didn't need all the bells and whistles. I had been looking at the R/T Challenger which was about $10k more, and while it definitely sounded meaner, it was not worth it to me personally. The Camaro has been such a great purchase so far, I have gotten so many compliments on the new styling and the sound of the engine while driving. Its 0-60 in 5.9 seconds which to me is more than enough speed(335 HP). I will update in a year after I see if the quality of the car holds up. The visibility is definitely something I had to get used to (coming from our other car which is a '16 ford fusion that has pretty decent visibility) but I added blind spot mirrors and use the rearview camera often and I have gotten the hang of the visibility of the car. I am looking forward to taking this to California for family visits to see how it handles through the mountains. Also the car may seem small inside but I had a friend get in who was about 6'3 and he told me he was more than comfortable in the car so don't let the interior size put you off.
This car is fun
Tim Morell,04/30/2016
SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
I love being in this car...driving this car... everything about it is cool. I don't know how well it will hold up over the long run as it's a new car with a new design --even a new engine (corvette engine now in the camaro). Fingers crossed. The gas mileage isn't great, but with 455 hp, what could you expect. I'm averaging 23.5 mpg and getting about 420 miles on a tank of gas. Drove it from North Carolina to S. Florida and up and down the florida interstate every day since for work. It's a blast. I love the sound system too. The tech is a bit glitchy, but I'm figuring it out. Same as with any new iPhone or some such thing. Not particularly troubling.
See all 41 reviews of the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro
More About This Model

Quick Summary
The Chevrolet Camaro is not named after a horse. It is not named after a fish. Nor is it named after a city. Its name is not alphanumeric gobbledygook. "Camaro" is its own thing with a made-up name generated by some GM executives in mid-'60s Detroit. And nothing about that has changed with the all-new, sixth-generation 2016 Camaro.

What has changed is that this new Camaro has never before been so tautly tailored, so well-behaved and so freakishly capable.

What Is It?
The Camaro remains the same front-engine, rear-wheel-drive muscle coupe it's always been. While you might find a trace of the original in the shape and attitude, the new-for-2016 Camaro eschews the design callbacks found on the previous version, like the three phony scoop indentations on the quarter panels. Some character remains, but the new focus is increasing performance — and dramatically so.

This new Camaro is smaller in every exterior dimension than the one it replaces, while the platform underneath it makes greater use of lightweight materials. This weight loss and smaller size, combined with more powerful engines and sophisticated handling make this Camaro nimbler than we'd ever have imagined. You have a muscle car emerging from its cocoon as a sports car.

What's New Under the Hood?
Pop the hood and you'll find one of three engines. A turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder rated at 275 horsepower serves as the base engine, while an optional 3.6-liter V6 is rated at 335 hp. The 6.2-liter V8 comes straight from the Corvette and is rated at the same 455 hp. A six-speed manual transmission comes standard, while an eight-speed automatic is optional.

What Body Styles and Trims Are Available?
The Camaro is a four-seat coupe or convertible available in two trim levels: LT and SS. These trims are divided into low- and high-content versions, named 1LT, 2LT, 1SS and 2SS. The four-cylinder is standard on the LT, while all SS models get the V8. We tested two well-equipped versions, a 2LT with the V6 and a 2SS.

How Fast Does It Go, Turn And Stop?
Both Camaros deliver strong straight-line acceleration. The eight-speed automatic has a Performance Shift setting that activates in Sport or the SS-only Track mode. When enabled, the transmission shifts hard and fast, producing cracks from the exhaust on each gearchange.

The SS posted a 0-60-mph result of 3.9 seconds and reached the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 115.0 mph. The LT was just over a second slower, hitting 60 mph in 5.1 seconds and the quarter in 13.8 seconds. Regardless of engine, Camaro owners can take pride in that these numbers best those of similarly powered Mustangs — and by a good margin.

More aggressive tires and optional adjustable dampers give the SS an enjoyable sense of balance and control. With an average 0.97g on the skid pad, it sticks, too. Stopping distances showed repeatable and strong braking power, with a best stop from 60 mph of 101.7 feet.

The LT Camaro we tested had similar balance, but its handling and stopping trailed the SS. Its 0.88 average g on the skid pad and a best stop from 60 mph of 111 feet are the result of its less aggressive, all-season tires and standard dampers.

What's It Like Around Town?
The Camaros fire up with enthusiasm, as the optional variable exhaust plays up the timbre of both the V6 and the V8. The exhaust then quiets down for commuting, but the noise returns quickly with a solid romp on the gas pedal.

Outward visibility seems limited at first, but large side mirrors and available blind-spot monitoring, combined with the Camaro's newfound nimbleness make the car easy to place in traffic and on the road. Parking, however, demands careful attention to your surroundings. Thankfully, the back-up camera comes standard.

Some parts of the interior, like the steering wheel controls, are intuitive and easy to use. Others are real head-scratchers, like how the infotainment display sits at an awkward angle and reflects the brightwork on the center console. Or how the wireless phone charging pad is behind both front seats. Worse, there is little in the way of interior storage.

If you option the SS-only adjustable dampers, you'll find a pleasant ride quality in the Touring drive mode. The fixed shocks in the LT relay more road impacts, but the ride quality is still comfortable during daily driving. On the other hand, you'll hear more road noise in the SS than you will in the LT.

Both the V6 and V8 occasionally run on four cylinders alone to save fuel. The cylinder deactivation change-over (when the engine switches into or out of "V4" mode) is nearly imperceptible to the driver.

Is This a True Sports Car?
Forget muscle car. This new Camaro is a real sports car.

Crucial to this transformation is a significant drop in weight, which is the result of the new, lighter construction. Not only did our highly optioned SS weigh 151 pounds less than the last-generation SS we tested, it even weighs less than the last-generation V6. The weight loss is even more extreme on the new LT; it's nearly 300 pounds lighter than the new SS.

So not only are the new Camaros more powerful, their newfound power has less weight to motivate. From the driver seat, the LT benefits from this the most. Its steering feels livelier, while the car itself conveys more nimbleness and enthusiasm than the SS.

We're sure many will find that difference negligible when contrasted against the V8 Camaro's burliness. The Corvette-sourced V8, when played at full volume through the optional variable exhaust, produces the kind of raucous noises that inspire you to do very bad things to tires. The V6 is similarly loud, but the sound is an acquired taste.

These are still larger cars, mind you, but they drive with remarkable finesse at higher speeds. The SS handles in a way reminiscent of the racetrack-oriented 2015 Camaro Z/28. It doesn't have the ultimate adhesion of that car, and it rides much better, but that feeling of security and enthusiasm runs right through the steering wheel and into your hands.

While fans of that sort of driving will find much to like about the standard six-speed manual and its available rev-matching feature, each of our test cars had the optional eight-speed automatic. The transmission takes a little too long to respond to tugs on the paddle shifters, and as a result doesn't feel as engaging as some other automatic-equipped performance cars we've driven.

What's the Fuel Economy Like?
The EPA rates automatic-equipped LT and SS Camaros at 23 mpg and 20 mpg combined, respectively. While our cars performed above these ratings on our test loop, their average fuel economy over a two-week stay was lower. The SS returned 16.3 mpg over 950.7 miles, the LT 19.6 mpg. The turbocharged 2.0-liter, which we did not test, is rated by the EPA at 24 mpg combined with the manual and 25 mpg with the automatic.

What Competing Models Should You Also Consider?
Dodge Challenger — It's larger and heavier. That means it's not as fast as the optional 485-horse V8 in the R/T Scat Pack might lead you to think. But it also means the Challenger has more cargo capacity and seating space. It's priced similarly, and some might argue it's a bit more charismatic, too.

Ford Mustang — The Mustang and Camaro models line up in almost perfect parallel, from turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines through V6s and V8s. At least right now, the Camaro is more nimble and quicker. The Mustang is roomier, has a nicer interior and is easier to see out of.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
It delivers exceptional performance for the price, along with classic muscle car styling. A wide range of engines and options means there's likely one in your price range.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
This sixth-generation Camaro has a tiny trunk, a cramped backseat and limited outward visibility. If you need a performance car that's also on the practical side, there are better cars than the Camaro.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include LT 2dr Coupe w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT 2dr Coupe w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SS 2dr Coupe w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/2LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), SS 2dr Convertible w/2SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M), LT 2dr Convertible w/1LT (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and SS 2dr Convertible w/1SS (6.2L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT is priced between $18,267 and$27,500 with odometer readings between 22615 and87672 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro SS is priced between $32,911 and$38,500 with odometer readings between 3814 and42286 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 22 used and CPO 2016 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,267 and mileage as low as 3814 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro.

