1991 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,037 - $2,411
Used Camaro for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Chevy loses IROC sponsorship to Dodge, and right to use IROC name. Z28 nomenclature returns on top-level Camaro. Order your RS with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, and you can opt for a 16-inch wheel and tire combination. Z28 models have a revised hood, scooped rocker panels, and a more aggressive rear spoiler. Color-keyed alloys are available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Arctic White 91 RS,02/12/2009
The RS is fun to drive. Has F41 suspension upgrade. Nimble and agile for a V8 car from the late 80's early 90s. Mine been super reliable. This car has been thru everything. Purchased the car new in May of 1990. Daily driver for 19 years. 308,500 miles. Original engine & tranny - no issues with either. Basic maintenance stuff, several alternators, one fuel pump, one water pump, one distributor. Brake pads, oil changes and that's about it. If you can find a well cared for one, the 305 TBI V8 cars make wonderful beater/daily drivers.
Charlie,12/26/2009
I Bought My Camaro about a month ago. I am a young guy so i look for more of a sporty car and the camaro has it ! i love the RS Body Package it sits low and i love the hatchback. overall i love the interior and exterior on it. haven't had any problems with the 3.1 6cyl but im gonna have to put a bigger engine in it later..OVERALL i say these camaros Look Great and are very fun to drive... NICE CAR!
frank1957,06/11/2013
I just broke into the Camaro family with the purchase of a 1991 RS this past weekend. So far so good and the original owner, a retired police chief took very good care of it. I am impressed with how solid it feels. I have loved the styling of this generation of Camaro for years and always described it as just "damn tough"! After many completely pleasurable hours of detailing and cleaning it from top to bottom, I have to admit it is looking hot. My day was made today when stopped at a traffic light and a pedestrian looked at it, gave me and the car a hearty thumbs up and said "Great car! I have one too!" With the T-tops out there is just nothing better than a Camaro. I am in love!
Steve Clark,05/19/2016
Z28 2dr Hatchback
This little red Camaro is very fun to drive I purchased it with 24 k miles about 8 years ago. I don't drive it much sits in the garage with my other toys. I drive this car to several shows, and around town. I get the thumbs up all the time when the person finds out it is a 5.7 they are very interested but its not for sale. I have read that GM only put the 5.7 in about 6% of the cars produced for years 1991 and again in 1992.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer