1991 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Chevy loses IROC sponsorship to Dodge, and right to use IROC name. Z28 nomenclature returns on top-level Camaro. Order your RS with the 5.0-liter V8 engine, and you can opt for a 16-inch wheel and tire combination. Z28 models have a revised hood, scooped rocker panels, and a more aggressive rear spoiler. Color-keyed alloys are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(76%)
4(18%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best 1991 RS Camaro Ever
Arctic White 91 RS,02/12/2009
The RS is fun to drive. Has F41 suspension upgrade. Nimble and agile for a V8 car from the late 80's early 90s. Mine been super reliable. This car has been thru everything. Purchased the car new in May of 1990. Daily driver for 19 years. 308,500 miles. Original engine & tranny - no issues with either. Basic maintenance stuff, several alternators, one fuel pump, one water pump, one distributor. Brake pads, oil changes and that's about it. If you can find a well cared for one, the 305 TBI V8 cars make wonderful beater/daily drivers.
1991 Camaro RS
Charlie,12/26/2009
I Bought My Camaro about a month ago. I am a young guy so i look for more of a sporty car and the camaro has it ! i love the RS Body Package it sits low and i love the hatchback. overall i love the interior and exterior on it. haven't had any problems with the 3.1 6cyl but im gonna have to put a bigger engine in it later..OVERALL i say these camaros Look Great and are very fun to drive... NICE CAR!
My 1991 Camaro RS new toy
frank1957,06/11/2013
I just broke into the Camaro family with the purchase of a 1991 RS this past weekend. So far so good and the original owner, a retired police chief took very good care of it. I am impressed with how solid it feels. I have loved the styling of this generation of Camaro for years and always described it as just "damn tough"! After many completely pleasurable hours of detailing and cleaning it from top to bottom, I have to admit it is looking hot. My day was made today when stopped at a traffic light and a pedestrian looked at it, gave me and the car a hearty thumbs up and said "Great car! I have one too!" With the T-tops out there is just nothing better than a Camaro. I am in love!
My Z28 with the 5.7 only 31k miles
Steve Clark,05/19/2016
Z28 2dr Hatchback
This little red Camaro is very fun to drive I purchased it with 24 k miles about 8 years ago. I don't drive it much sits in the garage with my other toys. I drive this car to several shows, and around town. I get the thumbs up all the time when the person finds out it is a 5.7 they are very interested but its not for sale. I have read that GM only put the 5.7 in about 6% of the cars produced for years 1991 and again in 1992.
See all 33 reviews of the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Hatchback, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include Z28 2dr Convertible, RS 2dr Convertible, RS 2dr Hatchback, and Z28 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1991 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,134.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,863.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,275.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

