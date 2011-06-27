I just broke into the Camaro family with the purchase of a 1991 RS this past weekend. So far so good and the original owner, a retired police chief took very good care of it. I am impressed with how solid it feels. I have loved the styling of this generation of Camaro for years and always described it as just "damn tough"! After many completely pleasurable hours of detailing and cleaning it from top to bottom, I have to admit it is looking hot. My day was made today when stopped at a traffic light and a pedestrian looked at it, gave me and the car a hearty thumbs up and said "Great car! I have one too!" With the T-tops out there is just nothing better than a Camaro. I am in love!

Read more