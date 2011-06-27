  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
1993 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
List Price Estimate
$911 - $2,119
Used Camaro for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

All-new sport coupe is redesigned for the first time in 11 years. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Convertible disappears for one year. Available in base and Z28 trim. Base model powered by 3.4-liter V6; Z28 gets 5.7-liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower (115 more than base Camaro). Z28 has a six-speed manual transmission standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(63%)
4(37%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

bring it back
josh bardin,01/19/2004
I have owned my Z28 for almost 4 years and have 183,000 miles on it. The LT1 is so reliable. It still has original plugs,fuel filter,serp belt and hoses. I take care of the car but dont baby it-5000 rpm is pretty common. Burns no oil,but does leak a little-big deal- still beats almost any import on the road and still gets over 23 mpg at 75+mph. Toyota-like reliability.
1993 Camaro V6
Camaroguy1993,07/05/2003
My camaro handles very very well, besides the poor fuel economy in town the car is great. I get 28 miles a gallon on the freeway cruzing at speeds of 80-85 mph. Front seats have alot of room but that back seats are kinda small but I am 6'2 and its not to bad for short rides. Handling around corners in the camaro is great it hugs the road really nice. The body style is the same from 93-02 besides the front head lights that changed.
Great Car!!!
CamaroguyPSP,09/26/2003
Got the car when I was 16, and have never stopped loving it. LT1 has great power and the torque keeps from having to switch gears. I drive the car nearly everyday and have never had a problem with it. You just can't beat the value or the joy it is to drive with any other comparable car!
Clean Camaro
mindi dimeo,12/10/2004
Bought this vehicle used, re-painted to impove black sports car appeal. High mileage 120,000 - expected normal maintenance, brakes etc. Above that repaired many oil leaks - all minor problems, minimal costs - most major repair was alternator. Although you gotta love Chevy, purchased one from junk yard for $35 with lifetime warranty - still working now! Updated tires and wheels to 96 Trans Am style - most expensive addition, but improved look of car tremendously. Drives every day for personal and business use - has suprisingly high cargo capacity, excellant vehicle except in inclement weather.
See all 19 reviews of the 1993 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Hatchback. Available styles include 2dr Hatchback, and Z28 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1993 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,723.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,905.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,646.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

