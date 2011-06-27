1993 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
All-new sport coupe is redesigned for the first time in 11 years. Dual airbags and ABS are standard. Convertible disappears for one year. Available in base and Z28 trim. Base model powered by 3.4-liter V6; Z28 gets 5.7-liter V8 rated at 275 horsepower (115 more than base Camaro). Z28 has a six-speed manual transmission standard.
josh bardin,01/19/2004
I have owned my Z28 for almost 4 years and have 183,000 miles on it. The LT1 is so reliable. It still has original plugs,fuel filter,serp belt and hoses. I take care of the car but dont baby it-5000 rpm is pretty common. Burns no oil,but does leak a little-big deal- still beats almost any import on the road and still gets over 23 mpg at 75+mph. Toyota-like reliability.
Camaroguy1993,07/05/2003
My camaro handles very very well, besides the poor fuel economy in town the car is great. I get 28 miles a gallon on the freeway cruzing at speeds of 80-85 mph. Front seats have alot of room but that back seats are kinda small but I am 6'2 and its not to bad for short rides. Handling around corners in the camaro is great it hugs the road really nice. The body style is the same from 93-02 besides the front head lights that changed.
CamaroguyPSP,09/26/2003
Got the car when I was 16, and have never stopped loving it. LT1 has great power and the torque keeps from having to switch gears. I drive the car nearly everyday and have never had a problem with it. You just can't beat the value or the joy it is to drive with any other comparable car!
mindi dimeo,12/10/2004
Bought this vehicle used, re-painted to impove black sports car appeal. High mileage 120,000 - expected normal maintenance, brakes etc. Above that repaired many oil leaks - all minor problems, minimal costs - most major repair was alternator. Although you gotta love Chevy, purchased one from junk yard for $35 with lifetime warranty - still working now! Updated tires and wheels to 96 Trans Am style - most expensive addition, but improved look of car tremendously. Drives every day for personal and business use - has suprisingly high cargo capacity, excellant vehicle except in inclement weather.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5000 rpm
