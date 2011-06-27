  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

1996 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,818 - $4,230
Used Camaro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

"From the country that invented rock n' roll," claim the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 guise. The Z is blazingly quick, holds the road tenaciously, costs less than the average price of a new car in this country, and gets decent gas mileage when it's not being hammered along a twisty two-lane road.

For 1996, Camaro buyers will note few visual changes to their favorite pony car. Cayenne Red Metallic paint is new this year, and chrome aluminum wheels are available to the gold chain set. A new RS trim level is available, sporting lower front and rear fascia extensions, rocker panel moldings and a three-part spoiler.

Engine enhancements are the big news this year. The base engine is the 3800 Series II V6, which makes 200 horsepower. That's 40 horsepower more than last year's base engine, and 45 more ponies than Ford's Mustang can produce. Phased in during the 1995 model year, the new V6 can be mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. With a manual, the Series II V6 gets the Camaro to 60 mph nearly as quickly as a Ford Mustang GT. In fact, the existence of this powerplant makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional Performance Handling Package puts bigger tires, alloy wheels, tighter steering, four-wheel disc brakes and a limited slip differential on the V6 Camaro.

From a bang-for-the-buck standpoint, the Z28 is unbeatable. A Corvette-derived 5.7-liter V8 gets 285 horsepower to the pavement through the rear wheels, 10 more horses than last year. Also new is an SS version of the Z28, and it makes 300 horsepower, thanks to a big air scoop on the hood that forces cool air into the engine. SLP Engineering, known for working magic with GM's F-bodies since the late 80s, does the conversion work on the Z28 SS. See your dealer for details.

The interior of the Camaro is functional, if not slightly garish. New trim cloth graces the cabin, and you can order your Camaro with a new interior color called Neutral. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold, and airbags and antilock brakes are standard. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's ponycar: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.

1996 Highlights

A new 200-hp base V6 is available. Z28's 285-hp LT1 V8 (gets 10 more horsepower this year). SLP Engineering provides a 305-horse Z28 SS. The RS trim level returns, and chrome-aluminum wheels are optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(57%)
4(31%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.4
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Z-28 will kill any Mustang
gilldawg,04/10/2002
Bought it 7 months ago, love it to death, fast, looks good, handles great. I hat all these kids who get these Mustangs for a dime a dozen and think they are so cool and fast. Well, i raced at least 10 of them so far since i have had my car and blew everyone of them out. It's funny you pull up to a light and they start reving that sick Ford 4.6L V8. I don't even rev my engine...i just look at them, laugh, and step on the gas leaving them in the dust.
150 MPH for $5K
Kris,05/18/2010
Bought used with 140,000 miles for $5K. Have replaced fuel pump, purge solenoid, and both catalytic converters and complete fluid change and maintenance. Car runs great and is fun to drive. Strong mechanical knowledge is recommended for ownership of this car or you will spend $$$ on labor for maintenance. If you spend a couple hours a month on it for maintenance it will give you years of trouble free service. If you neglect it it will neglect you. Replacement parts and maintenance parts are inexpensive and available everywhere. I had a "84 Z28 that had 360,00 miles on it when I sold it and it ran great.
Can't say goodbye yet!
Equine,06/20/2008
Bought this beautiful dark green/beige interior Camaro new in 1996. Yes, that was 12 years ago! Only 116,000 miles on it and engine/transmission still going strong with never a breakdown. Since it was garaged at home, the paint looks brand new. Original plug wires were recalled about 2002 in the same week it acted up. No mechanical repairs-only tow different leaks and normal wear and tear parts. Only thing I am unhappy with is an oil leak that started by the 3rd year and was never fixed. (Got tired of going to the dealership-not where I bought this car). Even though I am now car shopping--I still have no plans to sell it. Plan to have it worked on /updated etc and just be my "play car".
old reliable
al's camaro,12/03/2010
I bought the car new and still drive it everyday. The car has had no major mechanical repairs to it in all these years. I had to change an alternator once, and fixed the electric windows twice. That is it! It now has 158,000 miles on it. I will never sell my baby and will drive it for many years to come. If you are going to buy one, get one from an adult owner like myself who maintained the car. Kids just beat on them.
See all 51 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
305 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible, Camaro Z28 SS. Available styles include Z28 SS 2dr Convertible, RS 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, Z28 2dr Convertible, Z28 2dr Coupe, Z28 SS 2dr Coupe, RS 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 1996 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,422.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,609.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,766.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,623.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles