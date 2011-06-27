1996 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
"From the country that invented rock n' roll," claim the advertisements for this Quebec, Canada-built sport coupe. A small technicality, we suppose, but there are no technicalities when it comes to the Camaro's performance abilities, particularly in Z28 guise. The Z is blazingly quick, holds the road tenaciously, costs less than the average price of a new car in this country, and gets decent gas mileage when it's not being hammered along a twisty two-lane road.
For 1996, Camaro buyers will note few visual changes to their favorite pony car. Cayenne Red Metallic paint is new this year, and chrome aluminum wheels are available to the gold chain set. A new RS trim level is available, sporting lower front and rear fascia extensions, rocker panel moldings and a three-part spoiler.
Engine enhancements are the big news this year. The base engine is the 3800 Series II V6, which makes 200 horsepower. That's 40 horsepower more than last year's base engine, and 45 more ponies than Ford's Mustang can produce. Phased in during the 1995 model year, the new V6 can be mated to a four-speed automatic or five-speed manual transmission. With a manual, the Series II V6 gets the Camaro to 60 mph nearly as quickly as a Ford Mustang GT. In fact, the existence of this powerplant makes a strong argument for avoiding the higher insurance rates and prices of the Z28. An optional Performance Handling Package puts bigger tires, alloy wheels, tighter steering, four-wheel disc brakes and a limited slip differential on the V6 Camaro.
From a bang-for-the-buck standpoint, the Z28 is unbeatable. A Corvette-derived 5.7-liter V8 gets 285 horsepower to the pavement through the rear wheels, 10 more horses than last year. Also new is an SS version of the Z28, and it makes 300 horsepower, thanks to a big air scoop on the hood that forces cool air into the engine. SLP Engineering, known for working magic with GM's F-bodies since the late 80s, does the conversion work on the Z28 SS. See your dealer for details.
The interior of the Camaro is functional, if not slightly garish. New trim cloth graces the cabin, and you can order your Camaro with a new interior color called Neutral. The Camaro holds a respectable amount of gear in the cargo hold, and airbags and antilock brakes are standard. More mature drivers can order traction control, but that option defeats some of the fun of Chevy's ponycar: smoky, adolescent burnouts that leave the drivers behind choking on charred Goodyears.
1996 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Camaro.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Camaro
Related Used 1996 Chevrolet Camaro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer