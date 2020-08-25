Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida

This 2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2DR CPE LT W/1LT with 61,089 miles in BLACK is available now. It Features: automatic transmission and a V6 Cylinder Engine. * JD Power Dependability Study * ALG Best Residual Value

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FB1E31E9311732

Stock: MB019108A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020