Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,940$3,679 Below Market
Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
RS Package, 20 Inch Wheels, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps Rear Spoiler Separate Daytime Running Lamps, Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power driver seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 29576 miles below market average!2014 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Red Rock Metallic RWD Clean CARFAX.At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E37E9264593
Stock: K13446A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 8,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995$3,731 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2014 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe 2LT Comes Equipped With RS Package, Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Premium Boston Sound, Driver Information Center, Dual Climate Control, 8K Miles, And Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Customizable Mechanical Breakdown Protection Plan! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr 2dr Coupe LT with 2LT features a 3.6L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a BLACK Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, RS Package Stabilitrak 12v Power Outlet, Accent Stripes, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Paddle Shifter, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Start, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E35E9270227
Stock: 270227-C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 80,438 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,900$2,515 Below Market
Bleecker Buick GMC - Red Springs / North Carolina
PRICED TO MOVE $200 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, SUNROOF KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Smart Device Integration OPTION PACKAGES: RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20" x 8" front and 20" x 9" rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO WITH NAVIGATION DISPLAY, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). Chevrolet LT with Black exterior with Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Edmunds.com's review says "Driven around turns, the Camaro grips hard and steers with precision.". AFFORDABILITY: This Camaro is priced $200 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US: Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Red Springs, NC. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Red Springs area. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E32E9148606
Stock: P30362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 86,285 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$13,995$2,511 Below Market
Auto Village - Bakersfield / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E37E9153951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,535 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,999$3,282 Below Market
Gran Turismo Motorz - Phoenix / Arizona
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FA1E39E9136942
Stock: 411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,160 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$14,000$1,859 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.1LT 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with TapShift RWD 19/30 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E31E9194959
Stock: 194959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 61,089 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$16,999$2,342 Below Market
Alan Jay Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sebring / Florida
This 2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2DR CPE LT W/1LT with 61,089 miles in BLACK is available now. It Features: automatic transmission and a V6 Cylinder Engine . The Highway MPG is: and the City MPG is: . * JD Power Dependability Study * ALG Best Residual Value LOW PAYMENTS! This CAMARO is available for purchase now. Use the convenient link in our listing to check for any open recalls, or give us a call and we'll be happy to check for you. Our Family of Dealerships monitors market values for matching inventory and we adjust our prices regularly. We take the guesswork out of your shopping experience by insuring a competitive price for all of the vehicles we sell. Located in Sebring, Wauchula, and Clewiston, Florida, we are Central Florida's largest Auto Network. We service and recondition every vehicle we sell and we stand behind them all with a minimum of 3,000 miles and thirty days coverage. Most of our vehicles still have remaining factory warranty, or, are Manufacturer Certified. All of our vehicles have supplemental warranties available for added peace of mind. See the difference a hometown dealer can make - WE DELIVER anywhere in Florida and we look forward to serving you. Call or Click for availability, or to 'HOLD' a vehicle while you travel to our dealership. Coming from more than 40 miles away? Call or email to see if you qualify for a complimentary gas card or 'lunch on the house' when you make the drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E31E9311732
Stock: MB019108A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 39,494 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,995$3,750 Below Market
Ron Sayer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Idaho Falls / Idaho
This used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro in Idaho Falls, IDAHO is worth a look. It might be older than three years, but its style and grace is still relevant today. The 2014 Chevrolet Camaro offers drivers SS PERFORMANCE PACKAGE includes (RSK) 20' x 10' front and 20' x 11' rear aluminum wheels, (RKC) 285/35ZR20 performance summer Blackwall tires, (D52) unique rear spoiler, (GW1) 3.91 axle, (FE6) 1LE Performance suspension, (MM6) 6-speed manual transmission (MN6 ordered, but unique MM6 is actual transmission included), (KS9) sueded microfiber-wrapped shift knob and (N26) sueded microfiber-wrapped, Requires (AFM) Black front leather seating surfaces interior. Not available with (MX0) 6-speed automatic transmission, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO WITH NAVIGATION DISPLAY. It's an 8 cylinder Maroon car that is easy on the eyes and easy to drive. Buy with peace of mind at Ron Sayer Dodge Chrysler Jeep. All of our vehicles are priced below market value to save you money. The Sale Price is only available for a buyer who obtains an auto loan through our dealership. The cash price will be $1000 higher. See a Sales Consultant for details. Click the BuyNow button to buy this car completely online! Experience the 'Amazon-like' check out experience that only Ron Sayer Auto Group can offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ3E9234442
Stock: J353868B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 82,081 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,991
Fernandez Honda - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FG1E37E9287700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,709 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$20,995$2,817 Below Market
RPM Motors & Sales - Woodland / Washington
6.2L V8 6-SPD MANUEL,RWD,1LE PERFORMANCE PKG,2SS,DUEL-MODE PRFM EXHAUST,RS PKG,TRACTION CONTROL,STABILITY CONTROL,ABS(4-WHEEL),KEYLESS ENTRY/START,HEADS UP DISPLAY,PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,SIRIUS XM SATELLITE,ONSTAR,PARKING SENSORS,BACK UP CAMERA,HEATED LEATER SEATS,DUEL POWER SEATS,POWER MOONROOF,19'PREMIUM WHEELS,REAR SPOILER,FOG LIGHTS,HID HEADLAMPS,DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS AND MUCH MUCH MORE UPGRADES Check out all our inventory @ www.RPMMOTORSNW..comCheck out our Full Service and Vehicle customization shop @www.RPMNORTHWEST.comExtended Service Contracts Available !!We Finance Good Credit/ Bad Credit/ No Credit - ALL First Time Buyers Program Establish Your Credit!CALL/TEXT 360-648-5568 RPM Motors & Sales WHO WE ARE AS A DEALER AND FULL SERVICE CUSTOMIZATION CENTER:We are mechanics, racers, bikers, thrill-seekers, parents, NW natives, your neighbors. We want the best, and that is what we deliver. Decades of experience driving the same rigs we work on offers our customers a level of elite knowledge and care. Our crew of certified techs love doing top-end upgrades, our specially curated RPM Upgrade, and offering you solutions for common issues that come with owning any vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FT1EW3E9219609
Stock: 20-509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,377 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$17,891$1,635 Below Market
Sloane Toyota of Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BACKUP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE START, USB PORTS, 20" x 8" Front & 20" x 9" Rear Aluminum Wheels, Body-Color Roof Ditch Molding, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open & Venting, Rear Spoiler, RS Package, Separate Daytime Running Lamps.SLOANE CERTIFIED: This vehicle comes with a 3,000 mile/90 day limited comprehensive warranty, 15,000 mile/12 months of no-cost (Sloane Sponsored) maintenance and Free State Safety Inspections. The vehicle has undergone a 150-point inspection, and passes all State Safety and Emissions requirements. Clean CARFAX.Sloane Toyota serving the communities of Philadelphia, Langhorne, Lansdale, Trevose, Cheltenham, Bensalem, King of Prussia, Wilmington, Montgomeryville, Levittown, Warminster, Sharon Hill, Yeaden, New Castle, Upper Darby, Richboro, Glenside, Palmyra, New Jersey, Mt.Laurel, Marlton, Pennsauken, Haddonfield, Trenton, Camden, Burlington, Cherry Hill, Sewell, Washington Township, Gloucester County, Turnersville, Runnemede, Bellmawr, Blackwood, Blenheim, and Glendora.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E39E9153057
Stock: 4602309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 105,416 miles
$14,895$1,628 Below Market
Sterling Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM - Opelousas / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E39E9323947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,110 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT! This vehicle looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 3.6L V6 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Backup Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Headsup Display, Sunroof, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and more! Overall this vehicle is in great shape inside and out! Please note that this vehicle is being sold with a previously salvaged title due to previous damage. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FC1E31E9226354
Stock: 226354FA71330
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,600$1,883 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
GREAT MILES 21,752! Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Chrome Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI, RS PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. OPTION PACKAGES RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20' x 8' front and 20' x 9' rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, 7' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO WITH NAVIGATION DISPLAY, INFERNO ORANGE INTERIOR ACCENT TRIM PACKAGE includes Black interior with Inferno Orange front seats with leather seating surfaces, accent stitching on steering wheel, shift knob, door armrest, center console and seats. Inferno Orange door trim and instrument panel applique (Includes SS embroidery.), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 SFI (400 hp [298.3 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 410 lb-ft of torque [553.5 N-m] @ 4300 rpm). OUR OFFERINGS Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ8E9315789
Stock: TE9315789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 19,860 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,900$1,478 Below Market
Bob Poynter Buick Chevrolet GMC - Seymour / Indiana
*Has sunroof and RS package.*Look at this 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Camaro has the following options: WHEELS, 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) FRONT AND 20" X 9" (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) REAR POLISHED ALUMINUM, WHEEL AND TIRE, SPARE, COMPACT includes 18" (45.7 cm) steel spare wheel, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, TIRES, P245/45R20 FRONT AND P275/40R20 REAR, BLACKWALL, SUMMER, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, SPOILER, REAR, SEATS, FRONT SPORT BUCKET includes adjustable head restraints and folding rear seat with trunk pass-through (Includes passenger-side seatback map pocket.) (STD), RS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20" x 8" front and 20" x 9" rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, and MOLDING, BODY-COLOR ROOF DITCH. Stop by and visit us at Bob Poynter GM, 1209 E Tipton St, Seymour, IN 47274.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E32E9198003
Stock: U6897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 18,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,250$3,227 Below Market
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2014 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr SS. Beast mode features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJ7E9233228
Stock: 1418K26
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 87,393 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$2,639 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2014 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SSGREAT COLOR COMBINATION CLEAN CARAX LOADED WITH / BLUETOOTH CONNECTION / XM RADIO / HEATED SEAT / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FK1EJXE9171694
Stock: LLM7231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 17,309 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,798$1,588 Below Market
Hendrick Chevrolet Shawnee Mission - Merriam / Kansas
Extra Clean. LT trim. Nav System, Moonroof, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Chrome Wheels, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND.. RS PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Smart Device Integration. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Chevrolet LT with Red Rock Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 323 HP at 6800 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESRS PACKAGE includes (R42) 20" x 8" front and 20" x 9" rear flangeless, painted aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver finish, (D80) rear spoiler, (BD8) body-color roof ditch molding, (T4F) high intensity discharge headlamps and (T3N) separate Daytime Running Lamps; shark-fin antenna is body-color, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel, SUNROOF, POWER WITH EXPRESS OPEN AND VENTING, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, 7" DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY AM/FM STEREO WITH NAVIGATION DISPLAY, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry, ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm) (STD). Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYING"Driven around turns, the Camaro grips hard and steers with precision." -Edmunds.com.VISIT US TODAYWe are a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group, the 6th largest automotive group in the United States. This gives us many advantages over our competition. All of our pre-owned vehicles have gone through a rigorous inspection process for your peace of mind.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G1FB1E33E9148436
Stock: PB0148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Camaro searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
- 5(76%)
- 4(14%)
- 3(8%)
- 2(3%)
Related Chevrolet Camaro info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Manchester NH
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Lincoln NE
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Fairfax VA
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Plano TX
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sacramento CA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt Syracuse NY
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Virginia Beach VA
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Chattanooga TN
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Kansas City KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016 Montgomery AL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2012 Tulsa OK
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2011 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News