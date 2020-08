Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

Fort Wayne Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana

RS Package, 20 Inch Wheels, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps Rear Spoiler Separate Daytime Running Lamps, Air Conditioning, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power driver seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 29576 miles below market average!2014 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT Red Rock Metallic RWD Clean CARFAX.At Bob Rohrman Dealerships Our selection is Outstanding. We believe that we truly have a certified preowned vehicle for everybody, whether you need a car, truck, van, or SUV. Bob Rohrman in Fort Wayne, Indiana has you covered. We will find the right vehicle for you by listening to what you need and what you want. We will not attempt to force you into something that isn’t perfect for you and your budget. No matter what you choose, you can rest assured that you made a safe and sound investment in your automotive future. All our pre-owned vehicles are painstakingly inspected and reconditioned to ensure that you leave here in something safe and reliable every time. For more than 50 years this has been the Rohrman way.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Camaro LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FB1E37E9264593

Stock: K13446A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020