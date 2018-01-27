Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

I absolutely LOVE this car with 1 reservation which I’ll cover ar the end. Beautiful styling inside and out. I drove Chargers (modded R/T, followed by 392 SRT) and wanted the next step up, the Hellcat...but when my SRT was mistaken for a Hellcat regularly, I realized Dodge made a mistake. There should be much more style differentiation between the Hellcat and SRT. If I’m buying a Hellcat I want no question that’s what I bought for that $$. The ZL1 stands out..It does not look like the other models. People have asked “what is that?” “Is that a camaro?”. Absolutely menacing. Score 1 Chevy. Performance: insane acceleration, power, predicability. 10-speed Auto transmission shifts like a superbike. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Read up on this cars specs and flexibility in customing it’s performance, amazing. Not much on the road to challenge you. Interior: I was prepared to be miserable in this car comfort wise....you feel like you’re in a black ops military stealth cockpit lol. 5’8” 280lb bodybuilder...and I’m supremely comfortable. You can cruise comfortably as long as you like and you’ll love every moment. Every feature is laid out so cleanly and logically that every thing you do is inherently intuitive (looking at you Ford when you feel the need to remagine the function of a blinker?? Why???). Tech: This too caught me off guard. My first HUD (heads up display), adds so much to why this car is an “experience”. Custom led lighting (subtle and not overdone. Gorgeous screen, CarPlay, surface device charging, Wi-Fi, OnStar, GPS, crazy control over driving modes, PDR, on and on...like I said...it feels like you’re in some high end military cockpit. 1 reservation = exterior. After buying the ZL1..I realized GM paint issues when I saw it in the sun. Marring/scratches alllllll over a BRAND NEW car. INEXCUSABLE! The clear coat is so thin, pressing your thumbnail into the bumber for example leaves a scratch. Forget washing it without marring it everytime. Thankfully I know a auto paint Jedi. He spent 60 HOURS paint correcting!!!! Then applied CeramicPro to protect it. NOW its absolutely beautiful in any light. This was so disappointing I wrote GM execs. Let me so though, all of the good is SO GOOD, I’m happy still spending that $ out of pocket to make it right. However, GM really needs to address this in manufacturing. Hope this was helpful!

