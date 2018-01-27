Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me
2,730 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 13,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,999$7,019 Below Market
- 14,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,484$9,550 Below Market
- 12,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,450$3,355 Below Market
- 6,259 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,999$2,700 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS29,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,991
- 4,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,300$5,071 Below Market
- certified
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS8,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,499$2,965 Below Market
- 19,951 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,995$3,442 Below Market
- 42,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$20,500$5,291 Below Market
- 31,763 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,495
- 20,673 miles
$34,817$6,655 Below Market
- 28,766 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,800$4,944 Below Market
- 36,616 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$22,995$3,710 Below Market
- 28,740 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$6,224 Below Market
- 11,909 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$36,988$3,045 Below Market
- 19,543 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,999$6,537 Below Market
- 18,970 milesDelivery Available*
$40,990$3,897 Below Market
- 15,404 miles
$52,987
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Camaro searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
Write a reviewSee all 23 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.623 Reviews
Report abuse
Lee Alcorn,01/27/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I absolutely LOVE this car with 1 reservation which I’ll cover ar the end. Beautiful styling inside and out. I drove Chargers (modded R/T, followed by 392 SRT) and wanted the next step up, the Hellcat...but when my SRT was mistaken for a Hellcat regularly, I realized Dodge made a mistake. There should be much more style differentiation between the Hellcat and SRT. If I’m buying a Hellcat I want no question that’s what I bought for that $$. The ZL1 stands out..It does not look like the other models. People have asked “what is that?” “Is that a camaro?”. Absolutely menacing. Score 1 Chevy. Performance: insane acceleration, power, predicability. 10-speed Auto transmission shifts like a superbike. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Read up on this cars specs and flexibility in customing it’s performance, amazing. Not much on the road to challenge you. Interior: I was prepared to be miserable in this car comfort wise....you feel like you’re in a black ops military stealth cockpit lol. 5’8” 280lb bodybuilder...and I’m supremely comfortable. You can cruise comfortably as long as you like and you’ll love every moment. Every feature is laid out so cleanly and logically that every thing you do is inherently intuitive (looking at you Ford when you feel the need to remagine the function of a blinker?? Why???). Tech: This too caught me off guard. My first HUD (heads up display), adds so much to why this car is an “experience”. Custom led lighting (subtle and not overdone. Gorgeous screen, CarPlay, surface device charging, Wi-Fi, OnStar, GPS, crazy control over driving modes, PDR, on and on...like I said...it feels like you’re in some high end military cockpit. 1 reservation = exterior. After buying the ZL1..I realized GM paint issues when I saw it in the sun. Marring/scratches alllllll over a BRAND NEW car. INEXCUSABLE! The clear coat is so thin, pressing your thumbnail into the bumber for example leaves a scratch. Forget washing it without marring it everytime. Thankfully I know a auto paint Jedi. He spent 60 HOURS paint correcting!!!! Then applied CeramicPro to protect it. NOW its absolutely beautiful in any light. This was so disappointing I wrote GM execs. Let me so though, all of the good is SO GOOD, I’m happy still spending that $ out of pocket to make it right. However, GM really needs to address this in manufacturing. Hope this was helpful!
Related Chevrolet Camaro info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Santa Rosa CA
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Dallas TX
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet Sonic Nashua NH
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Athens GA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Worcester MA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Baton Rouge LA
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Panama City FL
- Used Chevrolet Cruze Green Bay WI
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2016 Miami FL
- Used Chevrolet Trax 2016 Katy TX
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016 Phoenix AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.