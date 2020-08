Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin - Austin / Texas

Ss 1Le Track Performance Package Magnetic Ride Control Seats; Leather-Trimmed With Sueded Inserts Front Bucket; Recaro Performance Performance Data And Video Recorder Exhaust; Dual-Mode; Performance Leather Seats Bright Yellow Lpo; Yellow Interior Trim Kit; Door Accent Trim Lpo; Black Front And Rear Bowtie Emblems Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Heads-Up Display 1Ss Preferred Equipment Group; Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With 8" Diagonal Color Touch-Screen; AM/FM Stereo With Seek-And-Scan And Digital Clock Brakes; Brembo Red; 6-Piston Front Monobloc Calipers; 4-Piston Rear Calipers; 2-Piece Rotors; Performance; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc Differential; Electronic Limited Slip (Elsd) Engine; 6.2L (376 Ci) V8 Di; Vvt Front Splitter Head-Up Display Hood Wrap; Satin Black Jet Black; Seat Trim Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Shift Knob; Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Spoiler; Rear; Blade; Satin Black Steering Wheel; Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped; Flat-Bottom Suspension; Performance Tire Inflation Kit Tires; 285/30R20 Front And 305/30R20 Rear; Blackwall; Summer-Only Transmission; 6-Speed Manual Wheels; 20" X 10" (50.8 Cm X 25.4 Cm) Front And 20" X 11" (50.8 Cm X 27.9 Cm) Rear Satin Graphite Forged Aluminum Check out this gently-used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Camaro 1SS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 29,813mi put on this Chevrolet.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1FE1R74J0107984

Stock: J0107984

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-18-2020