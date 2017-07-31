  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(23)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to lots of standard equipment
  • World War II-era bunkers were easier to see out of
  • Tiny backseat is essentially useless
  • Limited trunk space with small opening
  • Some controls are awkward to use
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
List Price Range
$21,382 - $59,889
Used Camaro for Sale
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

There's no loser in the bunch, but for us the sweet spot in the Camaro range is the 1SS, which gets you the Camaro's 6.2-liter V8 for that authentic muscle-car experience. The 1SS is nicely equipped with in-car tech, too. On top of that, consider the 1LE Track Performance package, which brings the excellent FE4 suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential and Recaro sport front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

There's a lot to appreciate about the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro. Sure, the Camaro ZL1 gets all the (deserved) views on YouTube for its gonzo 650-hp V8, but it's not the only Camaro you can buy. If you're just interested in stylish motoring, you can go with the base turbocharged four-cylinder engine or the capable V6. Then there's the available 6.2-liter V8, which has more than enough performance for most driving enthusiasts.

We also like the 2018 Camaro's precise handling, smooth ride on the highway and plenty of standard equipment for the money. If you haven't been around a Camaro in a long time, you'll likely be shocked how refined the latest version is. The Camaro still has its drawbacks, and key rivals are happy to pick up where it leaves off. The Ford Mustang, for example, is a bit more livable and practical when driven on a daily basis. And the Dodge Challenger has them both beat when it comes to retro muscle-car looks and usable backseat space. Overall, we're impressed by the Camaro's combination of power, precision and head-turning looks.

2018 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro is available as a four-seat coupe and convertible, with 1LS, 1LT, 2LT, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1 trim levels. The LS and LT models come standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder, and a V6 is also available. The SS has a V8 and the ZL1 has a supercharged V8. The 1s and 2s represent levels of equipment, but there are several optional packages and stand-alone items to help you customize your ideal Camaro.

The LS and LT models come standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (275 hp 295 lb-ft), but they can be equipped with a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 284 lb-ft). The 1LS and 2LT come standard with the six-speed manual transmission while the 1LT has an eight-speed automatic. Like all Camaros, the LS and LT models are rear-wheel-drive.

Standard equipment on the base 1LS includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a limited-slip differential (with the manual transmission), a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and adjustable driving modes. Technology equipment includes Bluetooth, OnStar emergency communications, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

Additional gear on the 1LT includes remote start, the aforementioned automatic transmission and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

The available Technology package adds a nine-speaker Bose audio system and an 8-inch MyLink touchscreen to the 1LS and 1LT.

The 2LT includes the Technology package's contents and adds dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. If you add the Convenience and Lighting package to the 2LT, you'll get heated and auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, driver memory functions, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The RS package (available on 1LS, 1LT and 2LT) includes 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a special grille and a rear decklid spoiler. For the 1LS and 2LT, the 1LE Track Performance package (coupe only) adds the V6, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension from the SS, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a short-throw shifter, a track-cooling package, a dual-mode exhaust, special aerodynamic spoilers and a satin black hood. Recaro sport front seats can also be added to the 1LE package.

The 1SS basically gets the 1LT's equipment plus a 6.2-liter V8 (455 hp, 455 lb-ft), a six-speed manual transmission with rev-match downshift (an eight-speed automatic is optional), 20-inch wheels, the four-piston Brembo brakes, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a Track driving mode, a rear spoiler, xenon headlights and upgraded gauges. The 2SS includes the 6.2-liter V8 and all the features from the 2LT trim, along with unique interior accents and the Convenience and Lighting package.

For the 1SS and 2SS, the SS 1LE Track Performance package adds six-piston Brembo brakes, the FE4 suspension with adaptive dampers, an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, different forged alloy wheels, upgraded performance tires, the Recaro sport seats and everything else included with the LT's 1LE package.

Finally, the Camaro ZL1 has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (650 hp, 650 lb-ft), a six-speed manual transmission (a 10-speed automatic is optional) and launch control. All of the 2SS and SS 1LE extras, minus the cosmetic differences, are also included. The ZL1 1LE Extreme Track Performance package adds 19-inch forged aluminum wheels with wider tires, special race-oriented suspension dampers, a carbon-fiber hood and rear spoiler, and tinted taillights. With the ZL1 1LE package, a fixed rear seat is also available.

Other available extras include a sunroof, a performance exhaust (all V6- and V8-powered models), a navigation system (2LT, 2SS and ZL1 trims), and a Heavy Duty Cooling and Brake package (1LS, 1LT and 2LT).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Tests of the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT (3.6L V6 | 8-speed automatic | RWD) and 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS (6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Camaro has received only minor revisions. Our findings are applicable to the 2018 model.

Driving

9.0
A strong performer that blends speed with precision and enjoyment in a way previous Camaros never did. The SS V8 is stout, but even the LT's V6 is punchy. Handling feels more precise in the V6, but the V8 with its stickier tires exhibits higher limits. Impressive eight-speed automatic transmission.

Acceleration

9.0
Both engines pull strong from low revs and feel stout throughout the rev range. With zero-to-60-mph times of 5.1 and 3.9 seconds (335-hp V6 and 455-hp V8, respectively), each one is quicker than the corresponding Mustang it competes with.

Braking

8.5
Strong and consistent brakes have a firm pedal and smooth initial response, and they are easy to modulate. The 2LT V6 stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet on its all-season tires, and the SS V8 stopped in 102 feet on its stickier summer tires.

Steering

8.5
Very sharp, precise steering with good buildup of effort. It doesn't give a whole lot of feedback or sense of road grip, but the V6 has less weight over the nose, so it generally feels more accurate and agile. The small-diameter steering wheel feels great in your hands.

Handling

9.0
A standout in its class. More precise than you'd expect a big, heavy coupe to be. The V6 model turns in brightly and feels light on its feet. The heavier V8 seems more inert yet also feels very capable and planted with high limits.

Drivability

8.0
Eight-speed automatic works smartly during commuting and shifts quickly at full speed, but it isn't as adept between those two extremes. It's sluggish in manual mode. Both the V6 and V8 switch imperceptibly to four cylinders to save fuel. Manual transmission in SS includes automatic rev-matching.

Comfort

7.5
The Camaro's ride quality is pretty comfy considering the Camaro's mission, and it gets better with the optional adaptive dampers. Most drivers will find comfort in the front seats, but some may find the the lower cushion odd. Don't bother with the back seat.

Seat comfort

7.5
The well-shaped front seatback offers good lateral support without being confining, but the bottom cushion feels tight to some. The effectively padded door and center armrests are a nice touch. But the back seat is so cramped that comfort seems impossible.

Ride comfort

8.5
The base suspension delivers a supple ride with good damping. The optional adaptive suspension is even more capable over a wider range of surfaces, particularly when dealing with larger impacts. Astonishing given its commensurate handling benefits.

Noise & vibration

6.5
Both engines are quiet cruisers, but the V6's sound is generally unpleasant in other circumstances. The fatter SS tires make more road noise, but either version is acceptably quiet. The optional active exhaust is intentionally vocal at full throttle.

Interior

5.5
It's improved over the outgoing car in layout and materials quality. But it still suffers from poor outward visibility and trades function and space for style. There are also some ergonomic foibles.

Ease of use

5.5
Most primary controls are within easy reach. But the buttons in a row across the dash are hard to differentiate. The unusual infotainment screen angle is odd to use and picks up shiny center console reflections. The window controls are awkward.

Getting in/getting out

6.0
The front-seat access is straightforward, and 6-footers need not duck much. The small, flat-bottom steering wheel gives you a bit more clearance, too. But the back seat is difficult to enter and exit, and the power front seats move slowly.

Driving position

The driver seat can be adjusted pretty low, which can be good for tall-person comfort, but it does make it even harder to see out of the car. The steering wheel telescopes sufficiently, and the shifter is well placed for shifting in hard-driving scenarios.

Roominess

6.0
The interior's forward half is spacious enough, but it feels confining relative to rivals. It gets worse if the Camaro has the optional sunroof. The back seat offers little space even for those of average height, but especially if the driver is tall. It's a kids-only back seat.

Visibility

5.0
The rear view is poor, but that's actually typical and rectified by blind-spot monitoring and the rearview camera. It's the view forward and to the side that's the problem. It's very hard to place the Camaro on tight roads (watch that rock wall!) or in tight spots (watch that shopping cart!).

Quality

7.5
A big improvement in materials quality is readily apparent, but some buttons and toggles feel cheap, including the shift paddles. The shifter and steering wheel are nicely leather-wrapped, but stitches on the the steering wheel are coarse.

Utility

5.0
The Camaro has a compromised trunk and minimal interior storage, and that limits its desirability as a daily driver. The Ford Mustang and especially Dodge Challenger are much easier to live with and use by comparison.

Small-item storage

Interior storage is minimal. The door pockets and under-armrest bin are tiny. At least the cupholders are of a fair size and mostly out of the way during shifting. And although the back seat may be useless for people, it does allow for extra interior storage.

Cargo space

At 9.1 cubic feet, the Camaro's trunk has not only the smallest volume in the segment, but it also has a tiny opening and high liftover height, too. If you ever wondered why tourists who rent Camaro convertibles put their suitcases in the back seat, this is why.

Technology

The Camaro comes standard with a considerable amount of infotainment tech and can be outfitted with a variety of optional accident avoidance and visibility-aiding devices. Easy-to-use touchscreen interfaces as well. All told, best in segment.

Audio & navigation

The Chevy MyLink touchscreen system is much quicker than earlier iterations, and we appreciate its large virtual buttons and general system layout. We think most users will find it easy to use. There are 7- and 8-inch MyLink screens available, but both are oddly tilted downward.

Smartphone integration

Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and two USB ports are standard on every Camaro. They all work as expected.

Driver aids

A rearview camera is standard, which is good given the Camaro's limited visibility. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning are part of the Convenience and Lighting package and come standard on the 2SS and ZL1. Forward collision warning/mitigation is not available.

Voice control

Standard voice controls are a bit stilted and require the use of specific phrases, but if you are using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you can push and hold the same button to get to Siri or Google Voice, both of which are much better at responding to natural-language requests.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort7.5
Interior5.5
Utility5.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(83%)
4(4%)
3(4%)
2(9%)
1(0%)
4.6
23 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

30 years driving...THIS is my favorite car of all
Lee Alcorn,01/27/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I absolutely LOVE this car with 1 reservation which I’ll cover ar the end. Beautiful styling inside and out. I drove Chargers (modded R/T, followed by 392 SRT) and wanted the next step up, the Hellcat...but when my SRT was mistaken for a Hellcat regularly, I realized Dodge made a mistake. There should be much more style differentiation between the Hellcat and SRT. If I’m buying a Hellcat I want no question that’s what I bought for that $$. The ZL1 stands out..It does not look like the other models. People have asked “what is that?” “Is that a camaro?”. Absolutely menacing. Score 1 Chevy. Performance: insane acceleration, power, predicability. 10-speed Auto transmission shifts like a superbike. I’ve never experienced anything like it. Read up on this cars specs and flexibility in customing it’s performance, amazing. Not much on the road to challenge you. Interior: I was prepared to be miserable in this car comfort wise....you feel like you’re in a black ops military stealth cockpit lol. 5’8” 280lb bodybuilder...and I’m supremely comfortable. You can cruise comfortably as long as you like and you’ll love every moment. Every feature is laid out so cleanly and logically that every thing you do is inherently intuitive (looking at you Ford when you feel the need to remagine the function of a blinker?? Why???). Tech: This too caught me off guard. My first HUD (heads up display), adds so much to why this car is an “experience”. Custom led lighting (subtle and not overdone. Gorgeous screen, CarPlay, surface device charging, Wi-Fi, OnStar, GPS, crazy control over driving modes, PDR, on and on...like I said...it feels like you’re in some high end military cockpit. 1 reservation = exterior. After buying the ZL1..I realized GM paint issues when I saw it in the sun. Marring/scratches alllllll over a BRAND NEW car. INEXCUSABLE! The clear coat is so thin, pressing your thumbnail into the bumber for example leaves a scratch. Forget washing it without marring it everytime. Thankfully I know a auto paint Jedi. He spent 60 HOURS paint correcting!!!! Then applied CeramicPro to protect it. NOW its absolutely beautiful in any light. This was so disappointing I wrote GM execs. Let me so though, all of the good is SO GOOD, I’m happy still spending that $ out of pocket to make it right. However, GM really needs to address this in manufacturing. Hope this was helpful!
50 Years of History
sefrapa010@icloud.com,11/15/2017
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
It is a sports car. You definitely need the rear, side safety adder given the limited sight lines for the driver. It is low to the ground so getting in and out is tough for the senior crowd (me) but to drive it is to love it.
See The USA In A CAMARO Chevrolet
Allen,07/03/2018
1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought this car in March 2018 and love every minute of driving it. Everything works great and quality control is well done. The concerns about vision are overblown. If you use the rearview mirror and side mirrors properly, sight is not a problem. The convertible top works great including the keyfob feature (which lets you lower top without being in car). The remote start feature is also a plus! This car is lots of fun to drive and it looks great. I feel it is a good value for the money and would buy it again after using it for 4 months! If you're thinking about buying one --- DO IT--You'll enjoy it and have a ton of fun!!! Edmunds asked me to update my review after owning this car for 9 months. I still feel a thrill every time I drive it, even with the top up for protection from New Jersey winters. It's a lot of fun and it looks super cool! Almost 2 years later it's still lots of fun to drive and has performed great.
Best Camaro so far.
Jonnnn,07/27/2018
ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Having owned many, many Camaro’s over the years I can say without a doubt this was my best purchase. The power, brakes and drivability for the money is mind boggling. The fuel mileage is...well expected for this amount of power. It’s nice driving a car that can’t be touched by 99% of what’s on the road around you. Yet- It’s docile enough that my wife drives it to work once a week without complaining about it. A lot of people ask me about the visibility when driving, I think like any car you drive you get used to it. I have a new m3 and when I jump in it after driving the Camaro for some time, the m3 feels like I’m sitting on top of the car. Get back into the Camaro and it feels like your in the bat mobile. You feel more connected or a part of the Camaro. I do agree with others about the paint, it is thin. Overall I love it-Go GM, you did a great job.
See all 23 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
650 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Camaro models:

Side Blind Zone Alert
Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking-lot situations.
OnStar
Includes services such as automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
Front Knee Airbags
Provides extra airbag coverage beyond the typical front and side airbags. The Camaro has earned high crash test safety scores.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is priced between $21,382 and$27,998 with odometer readings between 3691 and46055 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 1SS is priced between $33,500 and$35,991 with odometer readings between 8775 and38332 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is priced between $37,304 and$40,990 with odometer readings between 841 and36657 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is priced between $29,991 and$34,999 with odometer readings between 5641 and17700 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is priced between $57,000 and$59,889 with odometer readings between 8843 and17105 miles.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 31 used and CPO 2018 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,382 and mileage as low as 841 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro.

