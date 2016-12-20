I have previously owned a fourth generation and a fifth generation Camaro. The fourth gen had good handling and surprisingly good fuel economy (especially for a V8), but was rough around the edges. The fifth generation was a porky car that seemed slower and while nicely styled, was impossible to see out of. It seems like GM got it right for this particular version. The acceleration (V8) is the quickest of any production car I have ever purchased, while the handling is glued to the road and the braking is first rate. But outside of the sports/muscle-car aspects, the biggest improvements are in refinement and features. In short, it is actually a nice to borderline luxurious interior that is comfortable with logical controls and well-laid-out instrument clusters and displays. The seats are essentially perfect, and even things like the steering wheel feel like they were made with optimal comfort in mind. Features like the controllable vehicle modes (Touring/Sport/Track/Snow-Ice) are a nice plus. Another plus (with the optional dual model exhaust I have) is that the car makes it clear that it is serious - the only description I have for it is that it snarls like it is angry with a don't-mess-with-me-attitude whenever you stomp on it or first fire it up. There are still negatives to the car - the biggest one is that while it is improved, the outward visibility is still not great. Another negative is the back seats are really only fit for children or small adults, so this is best thought of as a Corvette with back seats. But the pluses of the car easily win out. One other note - while I have always been a stick-shift driver, this is the first automatic vehicle (with the optional A8) I have owned that I actually like. The shifting of the auto is first rate. I am also seeing almost 27 MPG on the highway with my admitted lead-foot driving. All in all, this is by far the best muscle car I have ever purchased in a continual stream of them I have had all the way back to my high school days.

