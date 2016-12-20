2017 Chevrolet Camaro Review
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly sharp and nimble handling around turns
- Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
- Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
- Solid value thanks to lots of standard equipment
- World War II-era bunkers were easier to see out of
- Tiny backseat is essentially useless
- Limited trunk space with small opening
- Some controls are awkward to use
Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
With this generation's more sophisticated handling and expanded engine lineup, the 2017 Chevy Camaro has solidified its move from a knuckle-dragger of old to an impressively well-rounded sport coupe and convertible. Sure, it's far from practical, but we doubt you'll care much.
The 2017 Camaro, coming off a full redesign last year, has evolved into what you could almost say is a sports car, boasting more sophisticated underpinnings and truly impressive, world-beating handling capabilities. Yes, it still has muscle-car-worthy tire-shredding power. However, you no longer have to get the V8-powered SS to enjoy what the Camaro has to offer. Even the base turbocharged four-cylinder produces 275 horsepower, and the 335-hp V6 accelerates with the sort of pace that used to be in the realm of V8s. Really, we think it's the rational-minded engine to get for a lot of Camaro buyers. Then again, the SS can blast from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4 seconds, so maybe just go with what your heart tells you.
From a performance perspective, the Camaro has its Ford and Dodge competitors smoked, be it in a straight line or around corners. But it also has some drawbacks from a livability perspective. For instance, the Camaro's more exotic styling and proportions mean it's a less useful car to drive every day. Its visibility in all directions is poor, and its backseat is best left to luggage, which is perhaps a good thing because the trunk is laughable. As such, the Camaro won't be for everyone, but it's nevertheless a fantastic performance machine whatever you label it.
2017 Chevrolet Camaro models
The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is available as a four-seat coupe and convertible, with 1LT, 2LT, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1 trim levels. The LTs come standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder, the SS has a V8 and the ZL1 has a supercharged V8 along with myriad performance enhancements. The 1's and 2's represent higher levels of equipment, but there are several optional packages and stand-alone items to help you customize your ideal Camaro.
The LT trim levels comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (275 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), and a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 284 lb-ft) can be specified as an option on both LTs. Both come standard with a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic is optional.
Additional standard equipment on the 1LT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a limited-slip differential (with the manual transmission), a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and adjustable driving modes. Technology equipment includes Bluetooth, OnStar emergency communications, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
The available Technology package adds a nine-speaker Bose audio system and an 8-inch MyLink touchscreen.
The 2LT includes the Technology package's contents and adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Ordering a 2LT with the Convenience and Lighting package will add heated and auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory functions, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and warning systems for blind spots, rear cross-traffic and lane departure.
A pair of noteworthy packages are available on both LT trim levels. The RS package includes 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a special grille and a rear decklid spoiler. The 1LE package (coupe only) includes the V6, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension from the SS, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a short-throw shifter, a track-cooling package, a dual-mode exhaust, special aerodynamic spoilers and a satin black hood. Recaro sport seats can be added to the 1LE package.
The 1SS comes with a 6.2-liter V8 good for 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. It too comes standard with a six-speed manual, but it includes an automatic rev-match downshift function. An eight-speed automatic is optional. Added to the standard 1LT content are 20-inch wheels, the four-piston Brembo brakes, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a Track driving mode, a rear spoiler, xenon headlights and upgraded gauges. The 2SS includes all the features from the 2LT trim, along with unique interior accents and the Convenience and Lighting package.
The SS 1LE package adds six-piston Brembo brakes, the FE4 suspension with adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, different forged alloy wheels, upgraded performance tires, the Recaro sport seats and everything else included with the LT's 1LE package.
Other available extras include a sunroof (all Camaros), a performance exhaust (all V6- and V8-powered models), a navigation system (2LT and 2SS trims), a Heavy Duty Cooling and Brake package for the 1LT and 2LT, and the FE4 suspension with magnetically controlled adaptive dampers (V8 models).
Finally, the Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that pumps out 640 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, but a 10-speed automatic is optional. All of the 2SS and 1LE extras, minus the cosmetic differences, are included.
Driving5.0
Comfort3.5
Interior2.0
Utility2.0
Technology4.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Camaro models:
- Side Blind-Zone Alert
- Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking-lot situations.
- OnStar
- Provides services such as automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
- Front Knee Airbags
- Provides extra airbag coverage beyond the typical front and side airbags. The Camaro has earned high crash test safety scores.
