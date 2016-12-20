  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Camaro Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly sharp and nimble handling around turns
  • Potent acceleration from V6 and V8 engines
  • Relatively smooth ride, especially with the adaptive suspension
  • Solid value thanks to lots of standard equipment
  • World War II-era bunkers were easier to see out of
  • Tiny backseat is essentially useless
  • Limited trunk space with small opening
  • Some controls are awkward to use
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Camaro for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$19,938 - $45,000
Used Camaro for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Camaro does Edmunds recommend?

If you're looking to get a Camaro at its finest, we highly recommend opting for the 1LE package. With it, the Camaro's handling capability rises to such a degree that it rivals or surpasses even some of Europe's finest luxury sport coupes and convertibles. And unlike many such high-performance variants, a Camaro with the 1LE won't beat you up with a teeth-chattering ride. Final points: 1) There's no shame in getting the V6, which is plenty stout; 2) But you'll get the most out of your Camaro experience if it's got a boffo V8 under its hood.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

With this generation's more sophisticated handling and expanded engine lineup, the 2017 Chevy Camaro has solidified its move from a knuckle-dragger of old to an impressively well-rounded sport coupe and convertible. Sure, it's far from practical, but we doubt you'll care much.

The 2017 Camaro, coming off a full redesign last year, has evolved into what you could almost say is a sports car, boasting more sophisticated underpinnings and truly impressive, world-beating handling capabilities. Yes, it still has muscle-car-worthy tire-shredding power. However, you no longer have to get the V8-powered SS to enjoy what the Camaro has to offer. Even the base turbocharged four-cylinder produces 275 horsepower, and the 335-hp V6 accelerates with the sort of pace that used to be in the realm of V8s. Really, we think it's the rational-minded engine to get for a lot of Camaro buyers. Then again, the SS can blast from zero to 60 mph in fewer than 4 seconds, so maybe just go with what your heart tells you.

From a performance perspective, the Camaro has its Ford and Dodge competitors smoked, be it in a straight line or around corners. But it also has some drawbacks from a livability perspective. For instance, the Camaro's more exotic styling and proportions mean it's a less useful car to drive every day. Its visibility in all directions is poor, and its backseat is best left to luggage, which is perhaps a good thing because the trunk is laughable. As such, the Camaro won't be for everyone, but it's nevertheless a fantastic performance machine whatever you label it.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro models

The 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is available as a four-seat coupe and convertible, with 1LT, 2LT, 1SS, 2SS and ZL1 trim levels. The LTs come standard with a turbocharged four-cylinder, the SS has a V8 and the ZL1 has a supercharged V8 along with myriad performance enhancements. The 1's and 2's represent higher levels of equipment, but there are several optional packages and stand-alone items to help you customize your ideal Camaro.

The LT trim levels comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (275 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque), and a 3.6-liter V6 (335 hp, 284 lb-ft) can be specified as an option on both LTs. Both come standard with a six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic is optional.

Additional standard equipment on the 1LT includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED running lights, a limited-slip differential (with the manual transmission), a rearview camera, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and adjustable driving modes. Technology equipment includes Bluetooth, OnStar emergency communications, 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity, a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The available Technology package adds a nine-speaker Bose audio system and an 8-inch MyLink touchscreen.

The 2LT includes the Technology package's contents and adds dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Ordering a 2LT with the Convenience and Lighting package will add heated and auto-dimming mirrors, rear parking sensors, driver-seat memory functions, a head-up display, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charging, and warning systems for blind spots, rear cross-traffic and lane departure.

A pair of noteworthy packages are available on both LT trim levels. The RS package includes 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, LED taillights, a special grille and a rear decklid spoiler. The 1LE package (coupe only) includes the V6, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension from the SS, 20-inch forged alloy wheels, four-piston Brembo brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a short-throw shifter, a track-cooling package, a dual-mode exhaust, special aerodynamic spoilers and a satin black hood. Recaro sport seats can be added to the 1LE package.

The 1SS comes with a 6.2-liter V8 good for 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. It too comes standard with a six-speed manual, but it includes an automatic rev-match downshift function. An eight-speed automatic is optional. Added to the standard 1LT content are 20-inch wheels, the four-piston Brembo brakes, the FE3 sport-tuned suspension, a mechanical limited-slip differential, a Track driving mode, a rear spoiler, xenon headlights and upgraded gauges. The 2SS includes all the features from the 2LT trim, along with unique interior accents and the Convenience and Lighting package.

The SS 1LE package adds six-piston Brembo brakes, the FE4 suspension with adaptive dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, different forged alloy wheels, upgraded performance tires, the Recaro sport seats and everything else included with the LT's 1LE package.

Other available extras include a sunroof (all Camaros), a performance exhaust (all V6- and V8-powered models), a navigation system (2LT and 2SS trims), a Heavy Duty Cooling and Brake package for the 1LT and 2LT, and the FE4 suspension with magnetically controlled adaptive dampers (V8 models).

Finally, the Camaro ZL1 has a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that pumps out 640 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, but a 10-speed automatic is optional. All of the 2SS and 1LE extras, minus the cosmetic differences, are included.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full tests of the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT (3.6L V6; 8-speed automatic) and 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS (6.2L V8; 8-speed automatic). NOTE: Since then, nothing significant has changed with these trims so our findings remain applicable to this year's Camaro.

Driving

5.0
A strong performer that blends speed with precision and enjoyment in a way previous Camaros never did. The SS V8 is stout, but even the LT's V6 is punchy. Handling feels more precise in the V6, but the V8 with its stickier tires exhibits higher limits. Impressive eight-speed automatic transmission.

Acceleration

5.0
Both engines pull strong from low revs and feel stout throughout the rev range. With 0-60 mph times of 5.1 and 3.9 seconds (335-hp V6 and 455-hp V8, respectively), each one is quicker than the corresponding Mustang it competes with.

Braking

4.5
Strong and consistent brakes have a firm pedal and smooth initial response, and they are easy to modulate. The 2LT V6 stopped from 60 mph in 111 feet on its all-season tires, and the SS V8 stopped in 102 feet on its stickier summer tires.

Steering

4.5
Very sharp, precise steering with good buildup of effort. It doesn't give a whole lot of feedback or sense of road grip, but the V6 has less weight over the nose and so generally feels more accurate and agile. The small-diameter steering wheel feels great in your hands.

Handling

4.0
A standout in its class. More precise than you'd expect a big, heavy coupe to be. The V6 model turns in brightly and feels light on its feet. The heavier V8 seems more inert yet also feels very capable and planted with high limits.

Drivability

4.0
Eight-speed automatic works smartly during commuting and shifts quickly at full speed, but it isn't as adept between those two extremes. It's sluggish in manual mode. Both the V6 and V8 switch imperceptibly to four cylinders to save fuel. Manual transmission in SS includes automatic rev-matching.

Comfort

3.5
The Camaro's ride quality is pretty comfy considering the Camaro's mission, and it gets better with the optional adaptive dampers. Most drivers will find comfort in the front seats, but some may find the the lower cushion odd. Don't bother with the backseat.

Seat comfort

3.5
The well-shaped front seatback offers good lateral support without being confining, but the bottom cushion feels tight to some. The effectively padded door and center armrests are a nice touch. But the backseat is so cramped that comfort seems impossible.

Ride comfort

4.5
The base suspension delivers a supple ride with good damping. The optional adaptive suspension is even more capable over a wider range of surfaces, particularly when dealing with larger impacts. Astonishing given its commensurate handling benefits.

Noise & vibration

3.0
Both engines are quiet cruisers, but the V6's sound is generally unpleasant in other circumstances. The fatter SS tires make more road noise, but either version is acceptably quiet. The optional active exhaust is intentionally vocal at full throttle.

Interior

2.0
It's improved over the outgoing car in layout and materials quality. But it still suffers from poor outward visibility and trades function and space for style. There are also some ergonomic foibles.

Ease of use

2.0
Most primary controls are within easy reach. But the buttons in a row across the dash are hard to differentiate. The unusual infotainment screen angle is odd to use and picks up shiny center console reflections. The window controls are awkward.

Getting in/getting out

2.5
The front seat access is straightforward, and 6-footers need not duck much. The small, flat-bottom steering wheel gives you a bit more clearance, too. But the backseat is difficult to enter and exit, and the power front seats move slowly.

Driving position

3.0
The driver seat can be adjusted pretty low, which can be good for tall-person comfort, but it does make it even harder to see out of the car. The steering wheel telescopes sufficiently, and the shifter is well-placed for shifting in hard-driving scenarios.

Roominess

2.5
The interior's forward half is spacious enough, but it feels confining relative to rivals. It gets worse if the Camaro has the optional sunroof. The backseat offers little space even for those of average height, but especially if the driver is tall. It's a kids-only backseat.

Visibility

2.0
The rear view is poor, but that's actually typical and rectified by blind-spot monitoring and the rearview camera. It's the view forward and to the side that's the problem. It's very hard to place the Camaro on tight roads (watch that rock wall!) or in tight spots (watch that shopping cart!).

Quality

3.5
A big improvement in material quality is readily apparent, but some buttons and toggles feel cheap, including the shift paddles. The shifter and steering wheel are nicely leather-wrapped, but stitches on the steering wheel are coarse.

Utility

2.0
The Camaro has a compromised trunk and minimal interior storage, and that limits its desirability as a daily driver. The Ford Mustang and especially Dodge Challenger are much easier to live with and use by comparison.

Small-item storage

2.5
Interior storage is minimal. The door pockets and under-armrest bin are tiny. At least the cupholders are of a fair size and mostly out of the way during shifting. And although the backseat may be useless for people, it does allow for extra interior storage.

Cargo space

2.0
At 9.1 cubic feet, the Camaro has not only the smallest trunk volume in the segment, but it also has a tiny opening and high liftover height, too. If you ever wondered why tourists who rent Camaro Convertibles put their suitcases in the backseat, this is why.

Technology

4.0
The 2017 Camaro comes standard with a considerable amount of infotainment tech and can be outfitted with a variety of optional accident avoidance and visibility-aiding devices. Easy-to-use touchscreen interfaces as well. All told, best in segment.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The Chevy MyLink touchscreen system is much quicker than earlier iterations, and we appreciate its large virtual buttons and general system layout. We think most users will find it easy to use. There are 7- and 8-inch MyLink screens available, but both are oddly tilted downward.

Smartphone integration

4.0
Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and two USB ports are standard on every Camaro. They all work as expected.

Driver aids

3.0
A rearview camera is standard, which is good given the Camaro's limited visibility. Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane departure warning are part of the Convenience and Lighting package and come standard on the 2SS and ZL1. Forward collision warning/mitigation is not available.

Voice control

3.0
Standard voice controls are a bit stilted and require the use of specific phrases, but if you are using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you can push-and-hold the same button to get to Siri or Google Voice, both of which are much better at responding to natural-language requests.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving5.0
Comfort3.5
Interior2.0
Utility2.0
Technology4.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

5(68%)
4(22%)
3(0%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.4
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Camaro V6 is Awesome!
Andrew,03/06/2017
1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Edmunds does not have a catagory for a V6 engine, only the turbo 4 or the V8. I have the Camaro 1LT V6 automatic. I always bought V8 muscle cars over the years, but this V6 has plenty of power and sounds great with the performance exhaust option. Ride comfort is good, the seats are really comfortable (I'm 6'3"), acceleration is excellent, and the cars handles and brakes well. I like the V6 option because it makes the car a good daily driver, with a lighter front end (compared to the camaro ss with the V8), and gas mileage is good, I get around 22 mpg combined. Also, the V6 engine takes regular gasoline, the V8 and turbo 4 require 91 octane, so there is a savings at the pump. Reviewers talk about the poor visibility. Its really not bad at all, I have no complaints. Its all around a great car, and I don't feel like I want the V8 at all. Check the V6 camaro out, it's fast and fun. I love it.
Vastly improved car over prior generations
Greg Miller,09/09/2016
SS w/2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
I have previously owned a fourth generation and a fifth generation Camaro. The fourth gen had good handling and surprisingly good fuel economy (especially for a V8), but was rough around the edges. The fifth generation was a porky car that seemed slower and while nicely styled, was impossible to see out of. It seems like GM got it right for this particular version. The acceleration (V8) is the quickest of any production car I have ever purchased, while the handling is glued to the road and the braking is first rate. But outside of the sports/muscle-car aspects, the biggest improvements are in refinement and features. In short, it is actually a nice to borderline luxurious interior that is comfortable with logical controls and well-laid-out instrument clusters and displays. The seats are essentially perfect, and even things like the steering wheel feel like they were made with optimal comfort in mind. Features like the controllable vehicle modes (Touring/Sport/Track/Snow-Ice) are a nice plus. Another plus (with the optional dual model exhaust I have) is that the car makes it clear that it is serious - the only description I have for it is that it snarls like it is angry with a don't-mess-with-me-attitude whenever you stomp on it or first fire it up. There are still negatives to the car - the biggest one is that while it is improved, the outward visibility is still not great. Another negative is the back seats are really only fit for children or small adults, so this is best thought of as a Corvette with back seats. But the pluses of the car easily win out. One other note - while I have always been a stick-shift driver, this is the first automatic vehicle (with the optional A8) I have owned that I actually like. The shifting of the auto is first rate. I am also seeing almost 27 MPG on the highway with my admitted lead-foot driving. All in all, this is by far the best muscle car I have ever purchased in a continual stream of them I have had all the way back to my high school days.
Fiftieth Anniversary 2017 Camaro RS
Gerald Gerstenblith,02/08/2017
2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
First let me explain - I have a 2017 Camaro RS 2LT V6 with Automatic - 50th Anniversary Edition. I was not given this choice by Edmunds! It is a great car. This is the third and so far the best Camaro I have owned. The ride is smooth and acceleration is wonderful. It is extremely comfortable and fun to drive (fast). FYI - I got the V6 engine because it takes regular gas not premium like the 4 Cylinder Turbo and the V8. After a two years of ownership, my Camaro has been very reliable. The only time it has seen service is for an oil change. It is also a blast to drive! This one was a keeper until my three year outgrew the back seat and started kicking the back of my seat! I since traded it for another fun car to drive - A Mini Cooper S Clubman All4.
Beyond any other in its class
Michael Morrison,01/07/2017
2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M)
The 2017 Camero beats every other sports car in its class. Excellent power, speed, handeling. The 50th aniversary is the way to go!
See all 50 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
455 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Camaro models:

Side Blind-Zone Alert
Notifies the driver if vehicles are in a blind spot or if cars are approaching in parking-lot situations.
OnStar
Provides services such as automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.
Front Knee Airbags
Provides extra airbag coverage beyond the typical front and side airbags. The Camaro has earned high crash test safety scores.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover8.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro is offered in the following submodels: Camaro ZL1, Camaro Coupe, Camaro Convertible. Available styles include 1LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1SS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 2LT 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), ZL1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 2LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LT 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 1LS 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 1SS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), 1LS 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and ZL1 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS is priced between $35,273 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 2570 and37128 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LT is priced between $19,850 and$28,894 with odometer readings between 3469 and92738 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT is priced between $27,999 and$32,998 with odometer readings between 6040 and31808 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro 1LS is priced between $24,998 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 20224 and20224 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Camaros are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Camaro for sale near. There are currently 30 used and CPO 2017 Camaros listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,850 and mileage as low as 2570 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Camaros you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,547.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,230.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Camaro for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,461.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,375.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Camaro lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles