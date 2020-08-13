Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2002 Chevrolet Camaro SS for your consideration. It is powered by a 5.7L LS1 V8 motor which is paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. This is a special By Berger edition that came with the 35th Anniversary stripe. The exterior of the vehicle is finished in Bright Rally Red and rides on 12-inch wheels that were off of the ZR1 Corvette of the year. Another special feature of the Berger edition was the Berger SS grille which was only put onto 41 cars. It goes without saying that this car was sold new to Berger Chevrolet here in Grand Rapids, MI and is a one-owner car. The interior wears a Medium Gray Cloth with two front bucket seats. There are plenty of interior features on this wonderful Camaro. Some highlights include power driver seat, Monsoon audio system, power windows, power locks, cruise control, air conditioning, and theft alarm system. This is a one-owner vehicle that comes with plenty of records including the original window sticker, warranty sticker, and certificate of birth. 2002 was the 35th Anniversary of the Camaro line. GM rushed out the F-body styles to counter the unpredictable popularity of the Mustang. While the generations changed the Camaro greatly over the years, the main themes stayed the same. Low, quick power and style to go tear up the roads never go out of style.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 with Soft Top, Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G1FP32G722155933

Stock: B3243 G

Certified Pre-Owned: No

