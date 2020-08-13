Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro for Sale Near Me

2,730 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Camaro Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,730 listings
  • 2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    38,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Camaro in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Camaro

    54,727 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    84,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $4,373 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    86,768 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,994

    $2,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    16,678 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,510

    $1,324 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    34,868 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,888

    $2,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    7,864 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    16,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    4,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    10,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,990

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    18,802 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Government Use

    $18,999

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Dark Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    57,453 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $11,999

    $879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    40,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    16,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    90,080 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Orange
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    705 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $35,245

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 in Black
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

    47,953 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $19,977

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Camaro in Dark Red
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Camaro

    137,340 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,931

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Camaro searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,730 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Camaro

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Camaro
Overall Consumer Rating
4.664 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (2%)
Fun to drive, reliable enough
sac98281,08/23/2013
Love this car. Affordable, good looks. Some of the best suspension for a factory vehicle. Engine and transmission are great. Handles great. NOTE: front wheels are toe'd out (easily adjusted) which makes for great cornering but on the highway the tires will grab any surface imperfections and go that direction. Makes the driver pay attention. Convertible top works flawlessly and the material that it is made out of is excellent. Material is like a heavy canvas with good texture and looks. Common to this model: window motors burning out because of low voltage. I installed an aftermarket window motor wiring kit.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Camaro
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Camaro info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings